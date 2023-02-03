Houston Supercross Content Hub

Related:
Content Hub
Supercross 2023
Houston
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 day ago
1 day ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

contenthub

Welcome to the Content Hub for Houston SX. In this top post, you'll find all of the Vital MX content we publish in regard to the race. In the subsequent posts below, you can find even more Houston-related content such as rider/team-created content and more. 

Race Day Content:

Raw | 2023 Houston Supercross Practice

Results Sheet: 2023 Houston Supercross

Houston Supercross | Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

“It's Really Tough to Change the Color of Your Stripes” | Jason Anderson on Racecraft

Pre-Race Content:

Star's Overlooked Duo Speak on Their Doubters | Nate Thrasher and Jordon Smith

2023 Houston Supercross | Press Day Riding

Pre-Entry Lists | 2023 Houston

Houston Live Stream | Supercross Watch Guide

Raceday Links Thread

"You're Fighting for Your Livelihood..." | Jeremy Martin on Not Getting Shoulder Fixed Sooner

Inside Jett Lawrence's 2023 Honda HRC CRF250R | Vital MX Pit Bits  

Animated Track Map | 2023 Houston Supercross

Malcolm Stewart Update | To Miss 2023 Supercross

Haiden Deegan and Justin Cooper in for Houston | Nick Romano Out 

Husqvarna's 250SX East Fill-In | Talon Hawkins

3
|
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14149
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 1 day ago
1 day ago

Hi Grant, I'm in your home state. Tongue

TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
25480
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 1 day ago
1 day ago

We’re still not pinning these? 

Don’t you think this would be easier to find and utilize if it was pinned?

Asking for a friend.

5
1

The Shop

See All »
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39556
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 day ago
1 day ago
TeamGreen wrote:

We’re still not pinning these? 

Don’t you think this would be easier to find and utilize if it was pinned?

Asking for a friend.

The thread gets more views this way because it gets bumped up to the top each time something gets posted. 

3
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 day ago
1 day ago

Added some new content to the main post. The raceday links thread is now live as well.

1
disbanded
Profile picture for user disbanded
Posts
5722
Joined
8/26/2007
Location
Denver, CO US
disbanded 1 day ago
1 day ago
ML512 wrote:
Hi Grant, I'm in your home state. 

Hi Grant, I'm in your home state. Tongue

Hey could you stop by my parents house real quick and help them relight the pilot light on their furnace?

2
str8line
Profile picture for user str8line
Posts
3257
Joined
9/20/2018
Location
Sandy, UT US
str8line 1 day ago
1 day ago

Interesting track. The sand section looks cool, a lot of speed going in.

1
KurtJ99
Profile picture for user KurtJ99
Posts
1112
Joined
2/6/2017
Location
CA US
KurtJ99 1 day ago
1 day ago

is it possible to get a live feed or link to the press-day video? 

Rickyisms
Profile picture for user Rickyisms
Posts
3517
Joined
10/5/2017
Location
FL US
Rickyisms 1 day ago
1 day ago

Two hometown guys making their SX debuts tonight! Ayden Shive and Cole Bradford for the Future MX team!

1
EnvyXx
Profile picture for user EnvyXx
Posts
372
Joined
9/8/2017
Location
Sulphur, LA US
EnvyXx 1 day ago
1 day ago

I’ll try to maybe post stuff tomorrow since I’ll be at the race 

1

Pit Row

See All »
str8line
Profile picture for user str8line
Posts
3257
Joined
9/20/2018
Location
Sandy, UT US
str8line 1 day ago
1 day ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Just when Hunter was looking amazing he has that moment at 6:18 where he almost goes over the bars. Dodged a big one there.

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39556
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 day ago
1 day ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
str8line wrote:

Just when Hunter was looking amazing he has that moment at 6:18 where he almost goes over the bars. Dodged a big one there.

That was Chance Hymas, not Hunter. 

Close call. 

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 day ago
1 day ago
 
 

 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 day ago
1 day ago
ML512 wrote:
Hi Grant, I'm in your home state. 

Hi Grant, I'm in your home state. Tongue

Enjoy your time here bossman. This is the best state, after all. Tongue

str8line
Profile picture for user str8line
Posts
3257
Joined
9/20/2018
Location
Sandy, UT US
str8line 1 day ago
1 day ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
str8line wrote:

Just when Hunter was looking amazing he has that moment at 6:18 where he almost goes over the bars. Dodged a big one there.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

That was Chance Hymas, not Hunter. 

Close call. 

Right you are, didn't notice the switch from Hunter to Hymas. Big difference in the way they looked on the bike, after re-watching it. Hunter is looking dialed.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 23 hours ago
23 hours ago
 

 

Also, more content has been added to the main post.

HD1200
Profile picture for user HD1200
Posts
872
Joined
5/11/2008
Location
Greenville, GA US
HD1200 12 hours ago
12 hours ago
TeamGreen wrote:

We’re still not pinning these? 

Don’t you think this would be easier to find and utilize if it was pinned?

Asking for a friend.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

The thread gets more views this way because it gets bumped up to the top each time something gets posted. 

Mav, how do you know it gets more views this way? It's not been pinned before to get those results. I agree with TeamGreen but I'm a nobody so.
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39556
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 12 hours ago
12 hours ago
HD1200 wrote:
Mav, how do you know it gets more views this way? It's not been pinned before to get those results. I agree with TeamGreen but I'm...
Mav, how do you know it gets more views this way? It's not been pinned before to get those results. I agree with TeamGreen but I'm a nobody so.

Screenshot 20230204-092333.png?VersionId=WxRz0BNpetSLIGzjnzY9H5v.r

Post a reply to: Houston Supercross Content Hub