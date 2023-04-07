Glendale Supercross & MXGP of Switzerland Links

Posts
Glendale - Round 12
Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 1:30 PM Pacific, 3:30 PM Central, 4:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 PM Pacific, 9:00 PM Central, 10:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on April 9th/10th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (April 9th), 12:00 AM Central (April 10th), 1:00 AM Eastern (April 10th)
250 Futures Entry List
250 West Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Race Weekend Schedule:
MXGP of Switzerland - Round 3
Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
TV Coverage Information
