Glendale Supercross & MXGP of Switzerland Links

3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Glendale - Round 12



Animated Track Map

Tickets

Venue / Track Info

Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 1:30 PM Pacific, 3:30 PM Central, 4:30 PM Eastern

The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 PM Pacific, 9:00 PM Central, 10:00 PM Eastern

DELAYED Broadcast on April 9th/10th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (April 9th), 12:00 AM Central (April 10th), 1:00 AM Eastern (April 10th)

250 Futures Entry List

250 West Entry List

450 Entry List

Live Timing

Results / Standings

Race Weekend Schedule:



MXGP of Switzerland - Round 3



Track Info

Tickets

Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV

TV Coverage Information

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Live Timing

Results

Full Timetable (Local Time)

Vital MX Homepage

Vital MX Twitter

Vital MX Facebook