Glendale Supercross & MXGP of Switzerland Links

Glendale - Round 12
Rd12 Glendale Overview01

Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 1:30 PM Pacific, 3:30 PM Central, 4:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 PM Pacific, 9:00 PM Central, 10:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on April 9th/10th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (April 9th), 12:00 AM Central (April 10th), 1:00 AM Eastern (April 10th)

250 Futures Entry List
250 West Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Race Weekend Schedule:
sc1 1

sc2 2.png?VersionId=1sLiQuT.dF5wbkZhxhvJGy mtcNm

 

MXGP of Switzerland - Round 3
SWISS OK 0

Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 
TV Coverage Information

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Live Timing
Results

Full Timetable (Local Time)

