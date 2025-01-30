Glendale Supercross Links

Glendale
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GD2
Edited Date/Time 19 hours ago

Glendale - Round 4

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Check Out the Vital MX Content Hub

Animated Track Map

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Supercross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock and Telemundo at 5:00 PM Pacific, 7:00 PM Central, 8:00 PM Eastern

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Mountain Time):

scsc 3

Reese95w
Reese95w 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

No replay on a regular channel this week?  Huh?

