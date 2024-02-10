Posts
12231
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
876th
21 hours ago Edited Date/Time 21 hours ago
Glendale - Round 6
Check out the Vital MX Content Hub for Glendale
Animated Track Map
Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 5:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Central, 8:30 PM Eastern
250 West Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Schedule (Mountain Time):
Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Fantasy
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)
Wait... they're doing the same terrible schedule as last weekend? 450's then 250's then switch the Mains???
Someone needs to be fired
Who would downvote this comment? It's a dumb idea to make the 250 LCQ guys have to line up and race 16 minutes after their qualifier. Wheels on the track for the sighting lap 11 minutes after the qualifier.
I thought this type of schedule meant Supercross would be live on main NBC.
I heard somewhere it's gonna be this way from now on
The Shop
It is DUMB!
Bizarre for sure. I figured the 450 main would also be first last weekend until they started filling the gate. Hoping this schedule is just a copy paste issue from last week..
Post a reply to: Glendale Supercross Links