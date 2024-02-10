Glendale Supercross Links

Related:
Vital Links
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Glendale
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12231
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
876th
GD2 21 hours ago
21 hours ago Edited Date/Time 21 hours ago

Glendale - Round 6

Rd06 Glendale Overview01-2.png?VersionId=6nsJ6cayECS X.

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub for Glendale

Animated Track Map
Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 5:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Central, 8:30 PM Eastern

250 West Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Schedule (Mountain Time):

s1 0

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Fantasy
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)

1
|
nrosso391
Profile picture for user nrosso391
Posts
2062
Joined
2/8/2014
Location
Champlin, MN US
nrosso391 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Wait... they're doing the same terrible schedule as last weekend? 450's then 250's then switch the Mains???

Someone needs to be fired

4
3
Falcon
Profile picture for user Falcon
Posts
9865
Joined
11/16/2011
Location
Menifee, CA US
Fantasy
714th
Falcon 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
nrosso391 wrote:

Wait... they're doing the same terrible schedule as last weekend? 450's then 250's then switch the Mains???

Someone needs to be fired

Who would downvote this comment? It's a dumb idea to make the 250 LCQ guys have to line up and race 16 minutes after their qualifier. Wheels on the track for the sighting lap 11 minutes after the qualifier. 

6
1
OleTex2
Profile picture for user OleTex2
Posts
72
Joined
8/12/2021
Location
Round Rock, TX US
Fantasy
1068th
OleTex2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I thought this type of schedule meant Supercross would be live on main NBC. 

2
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
265
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
3294th
ILoveMoto 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I heard somewhere it's gonna be this way from now on 

1

The Shop

See All »
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
366
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
nrosso391 wrote:

Wait... they're doing the same terrible schedule as last weekend? 450's then 250's then switch the Mains???

Someone needs to be fired

Falcon wrote:
Who would downvote this comment? It's a dumb idea to make the 250 LCQ guys have to line up and race 16 minutes after their qualifier...

Who would downvote this comment? It's a dumb idea to make the 250 LCQ guys have to line up and race 16 minutes after their qualifier. Wheels on the track for the sighting lap 11 minutes after the qualifier. 

It is DUMB!

3
Alex814
Profile picture for user Alex814
Posts
752
Joined
12/18/2014
Location
IL US
Alex814 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
nrosso391 wrote:

Wait... they're doing the same terrible schedule as last weekend? 450's then 250's then switch the Mains???

Someone needs to be fired

Falcon wrote:
Who would downvote this comment? It's a dumb idea to make the 250 LCQ guys have to line up and race 16 minutes after their qualifier...

Who would downvote this comment? It's a dumb idea to make the 250 LCQ guys have to line up and race 16 minutes after their qualifier. Wheels on the track for the sighting lap 11 minutes after the qualifier. 

Bizarre for sure. I figured the 450 main would also be first last weekend until they started filling the gate. Hoping this schedule is just a copy paste issue from last week..

Post a reply to: Glendale Supercross Links