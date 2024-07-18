Garrett Marchbanks and ClubMX Part Ways

CHESTERFIELD, SC – JULY 17, 2024: ClubMX has made the difficult decision to end its
relationship with Garrett Marchbanks.
Team Owner Brandon Haas added: “In the fall of 2020, we took a chance on Garrett being the first rider to earn a salary on what was then a very low budget race team. Likewise, Garrett took a chance on us, coming to a team with little experience, just hoping what I was selling him was accurate. Collectively, we both put our money where our mouth was and put our YZ250F on the box right out of the gate at the opening round of East Coast Supercross in Orlando 2021 as our first ever race together. Since then, we have had multiple supercross podiums over the four years,
heat race wins, multiple 250 motocross Top 5’s and a 450-motocross race podium. We are grateful for this opportunity, as it has helped us grow our program to where it is now. We are also grateful that Garrett took advantage of this opportunity and became one of the most sought-after riders for the 2025 season.
We have encountered some hardships along the way that we have proven difficult to overcome as a team. It is my job to ensure constant growth and development not only for our riders, but just as importantly for our crew. Now we must focus on our goals for our team and that is to prove to the world that whatever you set your sites on in life, regardless of your circumstances, you can accomplish them. There is nothing more satisfying to me than watching a great group of people
work in harmony, with the flow of positive attitudes to drive us all to success. I will continue to search for this, and with time, we will accomplish great things together.
I appreciate all our race team partners, ClubMX families and members, and fans around the world who support us. Let us all wish Garrett nothing but the best moving forward!"
Do we know where he is going?
Garrett Marchbanks is set to return to the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team for the 2025 season.
With this move, we’re not sure, but Marchbanks could potentially join PC for SMX in 2024.
Interesting move to part ways before the end of the season as I am sure he is wanting to race SMX for the $$.
Wonder what that means for Ty Masterpool
sounds like he might be going to Club
Stay the course. He is signed through the outdoors. Not sure about SMX.
I cannot speculate on the circumstances involving this move, but I would have to say for the team it would be hard putting the effort and resources that are needed for a rider you know is going to be leaving even though that is a contract.
I think he’ll get the chance to race SMX for PC. There’s plenty of bikes this year. Next year is the issue.
Doesn’t mean anything. G signed during SX, long before Ty was offered a fill-in.
I love Club and the Brandon is cool/seems like a great owner/operator. Hopefully the breakup was amicable. I do hope we see G finish the year on a Kawi for his and PC’s sake though.
Does this have anything to do with last week?
What happened last week?
Odd timing.
I'm assuming that Mitch is willing to have Garrett come over early (Garrett could probably use some more "250" points for SMX).
He pulled into the pits said his back wheel was making a noise. Team changed the wheel. He went back out then pulled off saying he did not feel well.
“He’s not feeling well” is what the team told Will. I don’t think that’s what he would have said if they asked him directly lmao.
Garrett told me, as of now, he has nothing for the rest of the season
So what hardships are the team facing? Lack of funds, lack of parts? Seems odd time to part ways, Masterpool would be smart to go privateer Kawi over this team in my opinion, if that’s his only choice for ‘25
Anyone know what happened to Mark Fineis at Spring Creek? He qualified 22nd but didn't line up for the motos.
Concussion during qualifying.
I thought G26 has had some mechanicals the last few weeks since his return? might be that
Definitely wouldn't think of this happening half way thru outdoors. Must be something else going on behind closed doors we don't know or need to know about.
I remember that being very odd during the broadcast
Makes more sense now being a team/rider conflict
Just my opinion and I have no clue. But Brandon comes across as very direct and honest from the video's I have seen. Marchbanks has a history so seems really odd he would just part ways out of nowhere. That being said Club really not having many guys for next year lined up doesn't sound promising.
Just some speculation but.....
It sounds like per the broadcast making SMX was shakey, and if the DNFs were tech issues, you could see how that could be a little upsetting for Marchbanks.
Next year he is riding a 250, so if he was not going to make SMX on a 450, why keep riding them this summer? Get on a Kawi 250 ASAP?
or you could flip it the other way, which is what the PR from Club leans......
Marchbanks has lost a little focus through injuries and DNFs, he is leaving, not making SMX, let's just mutually go our respective ways.
Club seems to pour money into expanding that facility so it makes you think financials may not be an issue and on the other side, over expanding may be biting them, who knows?
Care to share why he suddenly decided to depart and mid season?
This is not a good sign for any future employer.
I am sure the motorcycle running out of gas at Southwick wasn’t great for Marchbanks. JT just mentioned on the Moto 60 show, the team may have said Garrett was over reving the bike, that’s what caused the motorcycle to run out of gas. lol
I do remember Phil saying after he started the get better starts, it was like pulling teeth trying to get work done with start mapping.
With Phil leaving that could have had an impact on his decision. The tight-lipped moto industry will likely tell us before the Olympics... in 2028 😉
I’ll wait until he’s ready to talk about that publicly
