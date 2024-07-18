Garrett Marchbanks and ClubMX Part Ways

Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

CHESTERFIELD, SC – JULY 17, 2024: ClubMX has made the difficult decision to end its

relationship with Garrett Marchbanks.

Team Owner Brandon Haas added: “In the fall of 2020, we took a chance on Garrett being the first rider to earn a salary on what was then a very low budget race team. Likewise, Garrett took a chance on us, coming to a team with little experience, just hoping what I was selling him was accurate. Collectively, we both put our money where our mouth was and put our YZ250F on the box right out of the gate at the opening round of East Coast Supercross in Orlando 2021 as our first ever race together. Since then, we have had multiple supercross podiums over the four years,

heat race wins, multiple 250 motocross Top 5’s and a 450-motocross race podium. We are grateful for this opportunity, as it has helped us grow our program to where it is now. We are also grateful that Garrett took advantage of this opportunity and became one of the most sought-after riders for the 2025 season.

We have encountered some hardships along the way that we have proven difficult to overcome as a team. It is my job to ensure constant growth and development not only for our riders, but just as importantly for our crew. Now we must focus on our goals for our team and that is to prove to the world that whatever you set your sites on in life, regardless of your circumstances, you can accomplish them. There is nothing more satisfying to me than watching a great group of people

work in harmony, with the flow of positive attitudes to drive us all to success. I will continue to search for this, and with time, we will accomplish great things together.

I appreciate all our race team partners, ClubMX families and members, and fans around the world who support us. Let us all wish Garrett nothing but the best moving forward!"