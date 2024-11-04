Foxborough Supercross & MXGP of Trentino Links

Related:
Vital Links
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Foxborough
2024 MXGP
MXGP of Trentino
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12533
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
802nd
GD2
Edited Date/Time 16 hours ago

Foxborough - Round 13

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Animated Track Map

Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern

250 Entry List
450 Entry List
250 Futures Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Schedule (Eastern Time):

 

MXGP of Trentino - Round 4

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
EMX125 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Fantasy
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)

2
|
OleTex2
Profile picture for user OleTex2
Posts
133
Joined
8/12/2021
Location
Round Rock, TX US
Fantasy
812th
OleTex2 1 day ago
1 day ago

Are those whoops I’m seeing? 

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
50225
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3695th
-MAVERICK- 1 day ago
1 day ago
OleTex2 wrote:

Are those whoops I’m seeing? 

Yes, but they'll be limited to 9 or possibly modified/removed depending on the weather. 

All the track renderings were done last year, and they won't go back to modify them. There's no point. 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
128
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Trentino MXGP replay on CBS Sports Network,

4/14/2024

MX2, Moto 2, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Time

MXGP, Moto 2, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Pacific Time

3

The Shop

See All »
ForToo
Profile picture for user ForToo
Posts
315
Joined
2/13/2013
Location
WI US
ForToo 14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Looks a track that should lend itself to good racing.

Post a reply to: Foxborough Supercross & MXGP of Trentino Links