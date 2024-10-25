First Rockstar Energy GasGas Teaser...

The team will be Justin Barcia aboard a 450, with Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran on 250s.

RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart will remain aboard Husqvarnas.

Camp332 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Looking forward to see the team!

The "teaser" was a cheeser. 🤦‍♂️

 

Falcon 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
FilthyGrungy wrote:

Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG.

Really? I think red will look great with black & yellow. 

TeamGreen 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I get the feeling they're retaining their suspension tech, too...

TeamGreen 3 hours ago
FilthyGrungy wrote:

Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG.

Falcon wrote:

Really? I think red will look great with black & yellow. 

Gold Star...

jaybasher 3 hours ago
FilthyGrungy wrote:

Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG.

Falcon wrote:

Really? I think red will look great with black & yellow. 

TeamGreen wrote:

Gold Star...

Doesnt Rockstar have a red can that would work, 'punched' or something? I think the other teams bikes would look good with some red paint on them, they might have to call that flavor 'punted'!

Johnny Ringo 2 hours ago
FilthyGrungy wrote:

Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG.

They should just go full GOLD FC/SD 06: 

IMG 0694 2IMG 0693 0
yod292 1 hour ago
are they going to get rid of one of the gasgas/husq brand? 

aeffertz 1 hour ago
yod292 wrote:

are they going to get rid of one of the gasgas/husq brand? 

Not in 2025, there will be a truck for all 3 Austrian brands. Though it sounds like the Factory GASGAS team may be going away in 2026. 

