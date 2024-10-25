First Rockstar Energy GasGas Teaser...

ML512 Posts 15902 Joined 12/28/2008 Location Wildomar, CA US Fantasy 47th ML512 10/25/2024 - 9:25am 10/25/2024 - 9:25am The team will be Justin Barcia aboard a 450, with Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran on 250s.RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart will remain aboard Husqvarnas. 12 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Camp332 Posts 8449 Joined 8/16/2006 Location Zoo Jersey US Camp332 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago Looking forward to see the team!The "teaser" was a cheeser. 🤦♂️ 5 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments FilthyGrungy Posts 419 Joined 12/22/2021 Location MN US FilthyGrungy 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Falcon Posts 10722 Joined 11/16/2011 Location Menifee, CA US Fantasy 407th Falcon 3 hours ago 3 hours ago FilthyGrungy wrote: Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG. Falcon wrote: Really? I think red will look great with black & yellow. Gold Star... 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments jaybasher Posts 48 Joined 9/4/2024 Location Oxnard , CA US jaybasher 3 hours ago 3 hours ago FilthyGrungy wrote: Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG. Falcon wrote: Really? I think red will look great with black & yellow. TeamGreen wrote: Gold Star... Doesnt Rockstar have a red can that would work, 'punched' or something? I think the other teams bikes would look good with some red paint on them, they might have to call that flavor 'punted'! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mikebrownsound Posts 1177 Joined 6/4/2011 Location Laguna beach, CA US mikebrownsound 2 hours ago 2 hours ago So where do husky end up? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments whitemoto Posts 1 Joined 10/23/2024 Location San Diego , CA US whitemoto 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I was hoping for Starbucks sponsorship 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Johnny Ringo Posts 6348 Joined 1/11/2016 Location Tombstone, AZ US Johnny Ringo 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago FilthyGrungy wrote: Not optimistic about the Rockstar colors with GG. They should just go full GOLD FC/SD 06: 1 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments yod292 Posts 246 Joined 3/11/2024 Location Alpharetta, GA US yod292 1 hour ago 1 hour ago are they going to get rid of one of the gasgas/husq brand? are they going to get rid of one of the gasgas/husq brand? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments aeffertz Posts 9815 Joined 7/16/2015 Location La Crosse, WI US aeffertz 1 hour ago 1 hour ago yod292 wrote: are they going to get rid of one of the gasgas/husq brand? Not in 2025, there will be a truck for all 3 Austrian brands. Though it sounds like the Factory GASGAS team may be going away in 2026.
