First Look | 2024 Kawasaki KX450

chuckdavies
chuckdavies 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

First shot of Febvre's 2023 KX450 (pre-production 2024 I assume) - I like it!

 

327340468 930577788321531 5120317891123332925 n

 

Fouled Plug 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

I like the look/design of the new bodywork over the current generation. I'm a 250 guy so I'll have to wait for the 2025 model. Sign me up!

soggy
soggy 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Maybe the best looking Kawi in the last 20 years. 

nrosso391
nrosso391 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

That plastic design looks too bulky.

Nellyinda803 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Wow I am digging the new bodywork. Looks like it flows really well

uncledaddy69
uncledaddy69 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Haven’t seen white fork guards in a while. 

Cygrace74
Cygrace74 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Was supposed to be ready last year so hoping that it had extra time to be dialed in, I think longer generations with more R&D time is better for everybody at this point with how good all the bikes are now. Current generation bike is the longest a Kawi has ever gone unchanged. 

quadzrulebro 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Cygrace74 wrote:
Was supposed to be ready last year so hoping that it had extra time to be dialed in, I think longer generations with more R&D time...

Was supposed to be ready last year so hoping that it had extra time to be dialed in, I think longer generations with more R&D time is better for everybody at this point with how good all the bikes are now. Current generation bike is the longest a Kawi has ever gone unchanged. 

And it is still winning the shootouts.

Roostermx58
Roostermx58 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Looks like it can carry a mad wheelie!

GrapeApe
GrapeApe 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Plastic looks great, but (1) it looks like it would hold a lot of heat on the shock and (2) where are the clickers?!  Airbox side?  There doesn't seem to be a removable panel like the Huskys.

 

BobPA
BobPA 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Looks great

scott_nz
scott_nz 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Cygrace74 wrote:
Was supposed to be ready last year so hoping that it had extra time to be dialed in, I think longer generations with more R&D time...

Was supposed to be ready last year so hoping that it had extra time to be dialed in, I think longer generations with more R&D time is better for everybody at this point with how good all the bikes are now. Current generation bike is the longest a Kawi has ever gone unchanged. 

In the four stroke era ,  the 94-98 k model 2 stroke range was the same 5 year run 

mattyhamz2
mattyhamz2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Looks like a new spin on the 09-11 KX450’s

Moto520
Moto520 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

That bike is going to be excellent if they just tweaked a few things and didn't try to reinvent the wheel.

quadmx301
quadmx301 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Looks nice, but call me crazy, I like the looks of the ‘19-‘23 slightly better. 

Coughlin639
Coughlin639 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
mattyhamz2 wrote:

Looks like a new spin on the 09-11 KX450’s

I thought the same exact thing. I still think the 17/18 generation was the best looking bike

280driver
280driver 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
chuckdavies wrote:
First shot of Febvre's 2023 KX450 (pre-production 2024 I assume) - I like it!    

First shot of Febvre's 2023 KX450 (pre-production 2024 I assume) - I like it!

 

327340468 930577788321531 5120317891123332925 n

 

Where’s the side panel air intake holes? Only on the left side?  More pics please.  Liking it.

insertinfo 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

The chains still slacks slacks slacks.

Means it's gonna be a good damn bike like the 10 previous years.

 

AH387 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I really like the looks of it. Shroud is a bit Honda-ish and the sidepanels kinda look like a mix of KTM, '23 YZF and '11 KXF lol. But it looks good. Frame for sure looks thicker. I'm glad the exhaust tucks in a bit better than the current bike. I assume the new head that we saw at Japan Nationals will be on this bike, once we get better pics?

nrosso391
nrosso391 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I think they need to make that exhaust longer....tf is that about?

skeef
skeef 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Won't buy unless they make the exhaust longer. 

nytsmaC
nytsmaC 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The stock exhaust will go way past the rear fender and it will have a heat shield on the header the size of a stop sign, and the chain slider, rollers and guide will be made of butter, don’t worry..

The new plastics design looks great.

7
Cygrace74
Cygrace74 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
280driver wrote:

Where’s the side panel air intake holes? Only on the left side?  More pics please.  Liking it.

The current bike only has vent on left side so probably just continued that 

Cayden Thompson 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

It's okay. I'm onboard with the rear end but not the front shrouds. Looks too much like last-gen Honda.

mx_phreek
mx_phreek 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Some little videos on his page.

 

 

m21racing
m21racing 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

As long as it's still that kawi green! ⚡️💚⚡️

150ripper
150ripper 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Finally they ditch the super busy shrouds. Too many lines/bulges on the previous model imo. Looks great!

280driver
280driver 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
280driver wrote:

Where’s the side panel air intake holes? Only on the left side?  More pics please.  Liking it.

Cygrace74 wrote:

The current bike only has vent on left side so probably just continued that 

B9A57382-1876-4EA7-A6E8-5AC4DD35BDC5

So here’s the left side.  Can’t really see the air intake vent here.  Certainly not one sized like the ‘23.   If it’s not on the right side and not much to be seen on the left, where could this thing be breathing from I wonder?

