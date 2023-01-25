First Look | 2024 Kawasaki KX450

Posts
First shot of Febvre's 2023 KX450 (pre-production 2024 I assume) - I like it!
Looks like Honda shrouds and KTM side plates.
I like the look/design of the new bodywork over the current generation. I'm a 250 guy so I'll have to wait for the 2025 model. Sign me up!
Maybe the best looking Kawi in the last 20 years.
That plastic design looks too bulky.
Wow I am digging the new bodywork. Looks like it flows really well
Haven’t seen white fork guards in a while.
Was supposed to be ready last year so hoping that it had extra time to be dialed in, I think longer generations with more R&D time is better for everybody at this point with how good all the bikes are now. Current generation bike is the longest a Kawi has ever gone unchanged.
And it is still winning the shootouts.
Looks Good
Looks like it can carry a mad wheelie!
Plastic looks great, but (1) it looks like it would hold a lot of heat on the shock and (2) where are the clickers?! Airbox side? There doesn't seem to be a removable panel like the Huskys.
Looks great
In the four stroke era , the 94-98 k model 2 stroke range was the same 5 year run
Looks like a new spin on the 09-11 KX450’s
That bike is going to be excellent if they just tweaked a few things and didn't try to reinvent the wheel.
Looks nice, but call me crazy, I like the looks of the ‘19-‘23 slightly better.
I thought the same exact thing. I still think the 17/18 generation was the best looking bike
Where’s the side panel air intake holes? Only on the left side? More pics please. Liking it.
The chains still slacks slacks slacks.
Means it's gonna be a good damn bike like the 10 previous years.
I really like the looks of it. Shroud is a bit Honda-ish and the sidepanels kinda look like a mix of KTM, '23 YZF and '11 KXF lol. But it looks good. Frame for sure looks thicker. I'm glad the exhaust tucks in a bit better than the current bike. I assume the new head that we saw at Japan Nationals will be on this bike, once we get better pics?
I think they need to make that exhaust longer....tf is that about?
Won't buy unless they make the exhaust longer.
The stock exhaust will go way past the rear fender and it will have a heat shield on the header the size of a stop sign, and the chain slider, rollers and guide will be made of butter, don’t worry..
The new plastics design looks great.
The current bike only has vent on left side so probably just continued that
It's okay. I'm onboard with the rear end but not the front shrouds. Looks too much like last-gen Honda.
Some little videos on his page.
As long as it's still that kawi green! ⚡️💚⚡️
Finally they ditch the super busy shrouds. Too many lines/bulges on the previous model imo. Looks great!
So here’s the left side. Can’t really see the air intake vent here. Certainly not one sized like the ‘23. If it’s not on the right side and not much to be seen on the left, where could this thing be breathing from I wonder?
