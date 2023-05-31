Enzo Lopes Re-Signs with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

CHESTERFIELD, SC – MAY 30, 2023: Enzo Lopesfinished the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season in fourth place in the overall standings this year and had drawn the attention of many teams for next year. It was to be expected as Lopes continues to get faster and improve his craft. With that success comes the weight of future decisions but Lopes streamlined the process by extending his contract with the MUC-OFF / FXR / CLUBMX for another year. Given all the options, staying with the team that helped him get to this point is a natural choice. The decision to compete in Supercross only fits his style of riding and the team has the flexibility to accommodate his request. That will allow Enzo the ability to race in America and still spend time with his family in Brazil. His native country is a big supporter of Lopes and invests energy into all aspects of his program by participating in his social media campaigns to attending races.

“I am happy to be returning to ClubMX for another season. It is like family to me there and that is very important. Although I had many options, staying where I am makes the most sense for many reasons. The bikes are great, the people are great, the tracks are amazing, and I am surrounded by people that care about me. We all want to win and together we will get there.” said Lopes.

Haas added: “We could see the growth from Enzo every time he gets on the bike. We all knew it was just

a matter of time before he would be noticed by everyone, and we are proud of him on many levels. He

had some heat race wins and qualified fastest at three events this season. It would be hard not to be

noticed going that fast. He had a big decision to make and we are glad he chose to stay with us at ClubMX.”

With two racers at the top of the charts this season, the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX team will be a force to

be reckoned with again next year. With their four-rider roster secured for 2024, they will look to

continually improve in all aspects of their racing program and come out swinging at Anaheim.