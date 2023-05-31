Enzo Lopes Re-Signs with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

CHESTERFIELD, SC – MAY 30, 2023: Enzo Lopesfinished the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season in fourth place in the overall standings this year and had drawn the attention of many teams for next year. It was to be expected as Lopes continues to get faster and improve his craft. With that success comes the weight of future decisions but Lopes streamlined the process by extending his contract with the MUC-OFF / FXR / CLUBMX for another year. Given all the options, staying with the team that helped him get to this point is a natural choice. The decision to compete in Supercross only fits his style of riding and the team has the flexibility to accommodate his request. That will allow Enzo the ability to race in America and still spend time with his family in Brazil. His native country is a big supporter of Lopes and invests energy into all aspects of his program by participating in his social media campaigns to attending races.
“I am happy to be returning to ClubMX for another season. It is like family to me there and that is very important. Although I had many options, staying where I am makes the most sense for many reasons. The bikes are great, the people are great, the tracks are amazing, and I am surrounded by people that care about me. We all want to win and together we will get there.” said Lopes.
Haas added: “We could see the growth from Enzo every time he gets on the bike. We all knew it was just
a matter of time before he would be noticed by everyone, and we are proud of him on many levels. He
had some heat race wins and qualified fastest at three events this season. It would be hard not to be
noticed going that fast. He had a big decision to make and we are glad he chose to stay with us at ClubMX.”
With two racers at the top of the charts this season, the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX team will be a force to
be reckoned with again next year. With their four-rider roster secured for 2024, they will look to
continually improve in all aspects of their racing program and come out swinging at Anaheim.
Oh how this makes my heart happy. ClubMX does it right
His choice..
But he should be on pc kawai
Perfect for Lopes and the team. Just wanted to say that this bike and gear combo looks great !
Good for Enzo in 2024. He seems at home working with Club and having Phil there is a bonus.
The Shop
Enzo is the real deal, and his future looks promising ! Also love the fact that he takes no Shit from Philcoletti.
I was hoping he'd get on a KTM.
I may have missed it, but who would be the other three riders signed for 24? Same line up as 23 being Phil, J Mart, and Marchbanks?
if he had offers to go to another top team i dont understand why to stay at club? is it going to be a built in excuse if i had what the other factory teams had i could beat them guys.
i dont get why to only do sx only as a lites rider. makes no sense
Read the PR, it isn't very long
All signed and I think there's going to be another rider.
What’s his family situation back home? Does he come from a wealthy family with connections for his future? If so I can totally understand staying with Club, doing what’s comfortable and racing the series he enjoys racing. If his future depended on his racing success to sustain it I would think going to a more traditional factory team would be better for that, but cool that he’s doing what he feels is in his best interest
