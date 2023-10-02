Eli Tomac Returns to Riding

Eli Tomac
ML512 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

He's back...

 

 

jdub2035
jdub2035 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I wonder if him and Aaron Rodgers are using the same guy? 

NSP139
NSP139 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
jdub2035 wrote:
I wonder if him and Aaron Rodgers are using the same guy? 

I wonder if him and Aaron Rodgers are using the same guy? 

I think I remember hearing Eli went to the Steadman Clinic in Vail Colorado

3

cwel11
cwel11 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

31-no. Come on man. It’s awesome he’s back but be real lol

plowboy
plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

About damn time.  Eli's Coming.Cool

4DAIVIPAI2K5
4DAIVIPAI2K5 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Tried to spam the like button a dozen times,  it wouldn't let me.  

 

Let's go Champ!

Stoop
Stoop 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I bet Jett’s shaking in his boots

TDeath21
TDeath21 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hope he is the Tomac we all know. I’d imagine he will be by February. Maybe ease into it the first four rounds. 

sandtrack315
sandtrack315 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

That’s impressive. He’s got 3 months to pound laps. 2024 will be awesome. 

chasetwo79
chasetwo79 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I don’t think he will be any slower than he was. I expect him to win 5 or more SX races again next season. He basically just got the summer off like he originally planned. It isn’t like he’s been off the bike for a year. It’s been like 4.5 months. 

If he holds up physically he’s wining a crap ton of supercross races. 

observeroffacts 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I’m glad he’s back and hope he stays healthy so that whoever contends and wins the titles can silence some of the “thin field” talk.  More competition is great for us as viewer of course too.  Stoked to watch the 2024 season

j_nickell
j_nickell 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
cwel11 wrote:
31-no. Come on man. It’s awesome he’s back but be real lol

31-no. Come on man. It’s awesome he’s back but be real lol

I guess sarcasm is dead? 🤷🏻‍♂️

dadofagun
dadofagun 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Stoop wrote:
I bet Jett’s shaking in his boots

I bet Jett’s shaking in his boots

Not taking a thing away from Eli, he is a genuine badass....  But it seems it's gonna take a shitload to scare Jett.  Kid does not seem fazed by anyone at this point,  Ask Chase or Kenny......  Hell, he even waves people by at times.....

BigRedMachine
BigRedMachine 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Can't wait, It will be good times watching Tomac, Sexton and Webb battle for second place in the 2024 SX championship. Whistling

uncledaddy69
uncledaddy69 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I can’t wait! I feel lucky we get to watch Eli race for at least one more year. 

Bradshaw Fan
Bradshaw Fan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BigRedMachine wrote:
Can't wait, It will be good times watching Tomac, Sexton and Webb battle for second place in the 2024 SX championship. 

Can't wait, It will be good times watching Tomac, Sexton and Webb battle for second place in the 2024 SX championship. Whistling

Sounds like this guy was molested as a kid 

MX Guy
MX Guy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Bradshaw Fan wrote:
Sounds like this guy was molested as a kid 

Sounds like this guy was molested as a kid 

Sounds like you’re a Bakersfield resident 

Moto Braap
Moto Braap 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
jdub2035 wrote:
I wonder if him and Aaron Rodgers are using the same guy? 

I wonder if him and Aaron Rodgers are using the same guy? 

NSP139 wrote:
I think I remember hearing Eli went to the Steadman Clinic in Vail Colorado

I think I remember hearing Eli went to the Steadman Clinic in Vail Colorado

Thats where kenny went for his 11+ surgeries where i learned his friend Shorty now Mr. Dakar read bible verses to him.

Moto Braap
Moto Braap 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Natester551v wrote:

dumb-and-dumber-happy

“Settle down Beavis, he means like ride the bike or something.  Biker chicks rule🤘.”

”Yeah yeah, like once I was riding my bike and then a chick walked by and I almost picked her up…”

”Whack”  “You gotta be like Eli Tomac if you think you can scoop a chick on your bike..let’s go sell something and get mountain bikes so people will think we are training for A1.”

 

Moto Braap
Moto Braap 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
Natester551v wrote:

dumb-and-dumber-happy

Did you know Jeff Daniels only made about $50,000 for Dumb and Dumber compared to Carrey who made about $7 million but he says it was the movie that got him noticed so it felt worth it.  He’s now got about $45 million.

Gworm
Gworm 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
plowboy wrote:
About damn time.  Eli's Coming.

About damn time.  Eli's Coming.Cool

Hide your heart girl. 

Moto Braap
Moto Braap 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
chasetwo79 wrote:
I don’t think he will be any slower than he was. I expect him to win 5 or more SX races again next season. He basically...

I don’t think he will be any slower than he was. I expect him to win 5 or more SX races again next season. He basically just got the summer off like he originally planned. It isn’t like he’s been off the bike for a year. It’s been like 4.5 months. 

If he holds up physically he’s wining a crap ton of supercross races. 

Any chance he could have faked the injury to guarantee the summer off with an easy excuse not to be called a “supercross only guy”?  It was thart weird to watch happen.

plowboy
plowboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
plowboy wrote:
About damn time.  Eli's Coming.

About damn time.  Eli's Coming.Cool

Gworm wrote:
Hide your heart girl. 

Hide your heart girl. 

Lol...

Moto Braap
Moto Braap 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
sandtrack315 wrote:
That’s impressive. He’s got 3 months to pound laps. 2024 will be awesome. 

That’s impressive. He’s got 3 months to pound laps. 2024 will be awesome. 

ET3 is one of the most experienced riders, he can pound 12oz curls and still be up to speed on the bike.  The question is who will  let off the gas in the turns first him or Webb as team members.

chasetwo79
chasetwo79 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
chasetwo79 wrote:
I don’t think he will be any slower than he was. I expect him to win 5 or more SX races again next season. He basically...

I don’t think he will be any slower than he was. I expect him to win 5 or more SX races again next season. He basically just got the summer off like he originally planned. It isn’t like he’s been off the bike for a year. It’s been like 4.5 months. 

If he holds up physically he’s wining a crap ton of supercross races. 

Moto Braap wrote:
Any chance he could have faked the injury to guarantee the summer off with an easy excuse not to be called a “supercross only guy”?  It...

Any chance he could have faked the injury to guarantee the summer off with an easy excuse not to be called a “supercross only guy”?  It was thart weird to watch happen.

Yeah my guy decided to fake it while on the 2 yard line about to wrap his 3rd title up because he wanted a break. 

if he didn’t want tonnage nationals he would have not signed the option and stayed SX only or won the title and said “I’m burned, I need a break”

Take off the tin foil hat! Lol 

 

Post a reply to: Eli Tomac Returns to Riding