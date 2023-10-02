Eli Tomac Returns to Riding

I don’t think he will be any slower than he was. I expect him to win 5 or more SX races again next season. He basically just got the summer off like he originally planned. It isn’t like he’s been off the bike for a year. It’s been like 4.5 months.
If he holds up physically he’s wining a crap ton of supercross races.
I’m glad he’s back and hope he stays healthy so that whoever contends and wins the titles can silence some of the “thin field” talk. More competition is great for us as viewer of course too. Stoked to watch the 2024 season
Not taking a thing away from Eli, he is a genuine badass.... But it seems it's gonna take a shitload to scare Jett. Kid does not seem fazed by anyone at this point, Ask Chase or Kenny...... Hell, he even waves people by at times.....
Any chance he could have faked the injury to guarantee the summer off with an easy excuse not to be called a “supercross only guy”? It was thart weird to watch happen.
I wonder if him and Aaron Rodgers are using the same guy?
This is good....
I think I remember hearing Eli went to the Steadman Clinic in Vail Colorado
31-0?
31-no. Come on man. It’s awesome he’s back but be real lol
About damn time. Eli's Coming.
Tried to spam the like button a dozen times, it wouldn't let me.
Let's go Champ!
I bet Jett’s shaking in his boots
Hope he is the Tomac we all know. I’d imagine he will be by February. Maybe ease into it the first four rounds.
Good news!
That’s impressive. He’s got 3 months to pound laps. 2024 will be awesome.
I guess sarcasm is dead? 🤷🏻♂️
Can't wait, It will be good times watching Tomac, Sexton and Webb battle for second place in the 2024 SX championship.
I can’t wait! I feel lucky we get to watch Eli race for at least one more year.
Sounds like this guy was molested as a kid
Sounds like you’re a Bakersfield resident
Thats where kenny went for his 11+ surgeries where i learned his friend Shorty now Mr. Dakar read bible verses to him.
Hide your heart girl.
Lol...
ET3 is one of the most experienced riders, he can pound 12oz curls and still be up to speed on the bike. The question is who will let off the gas in the turns first him or Webb as team members.
Yeah my guy decided to fake it while on the 2 yard line about to wrap his 3rd title up because he wanted a break.
if he didn’t want tonnage nationals he would have not signed the option and stayed SX only or won the title and said “I’m burned, I need a break”
Take off the tin foil hat! Lol
