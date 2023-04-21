Posts
11280
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
12 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago
East Rutherford - Round 14
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 3:30 PM Pacific, 5:30 PM Central, 6:30 PM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on April 23rd/24th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (April 23rd), 12:00 AM Central (April 24th), 1:00 AM Eastern (April 24th)
250 Futures Entry List
250 East/West Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Race Weekend Schedule (Eastern Time):
Post a reply to: East Rutherford Supercross Links