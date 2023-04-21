East Rutherford Supercross Links

12 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

East Rutherford - Round 14

Tickets

Venue / Track Info

Season TV Schedule

Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern

Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 3:30 PM Pacific, 5:30 PM Central, 6:30 PM Eastern

The Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern

DELAYED Broadcast on April 23rd/24th on CNBC at 10:00 PM Pacific (April 23rd), 12:00 AM Central (April 24th), 1:00 AM Eastern (April 24th)

250 Futures Entry List

250 East/West Entry List

450 Entry List

Live Timing

Results / Standings

Race Weekend Schedule (Eastern Time):



Vital MX Homepage

Vital MX Twitter

Vital MX Facebook