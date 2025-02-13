Posts
13510
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
Detroit - Round 6
Check out the Vital MX Content Hub
Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Supercross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule
Watch QUALIFYING LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
Watch the DAYTIME PROGRAM LIVE on Peacock and Telemundo at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the DELAYED BROADCAST on NBC on Sunday, February 16th at 11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern
Schedule (Eastern Time):
Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Fantasy
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)
Starts at 2 pm.. central time zone....
Another right hand turn start? Ugh
Early wake up call for the west coast guys
Post a reply to: Detroit Supercross Links