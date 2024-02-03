Detroit Supercross Links

Detroit
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
GD2
GD2 1 day ago
1 day ago Edited Date/Time 1 day ago

Detroit - Round 5

Rd05 Detroit Overview01-2 0.png?VersionId=Efu

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub

Animated Track Map 
Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on NBC and Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Schedule (Eastern Time):

107b2fce16f6fb47554049d98847e9e5.jpg?VersionId=RCumG6.np701HJD.aw

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Fantasy
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)

Reese95w
Reese95w 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

What the Hell?  I have to get up at 6:30 AM to watch the Practice/Qualifying on Peacock?  I thought Supercross races were suppose to be at night and practice/qualifying in the afternoon?

1
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
It airs at 3 PM Eastern because it's airing live on the regular NBC channel. 

1
mx617
mx617 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Can't you watch on demand whenever you want? 

Reese95w
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
mx617 wrote:

Can't you watch on demand whenever you want? 

No because I like to participate in the practice/qualifying bench racing thread here on VitalMX with the all important live real-time mocking of Dan Hubbard. Laughing

