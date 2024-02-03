Detroit Open for Picks - Vital MX Fantasy

Sign up here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy
Detroit is open for picks. With this being the first East Coast 250 race of the season, there will be some riders probably added tomorrow but all the big names should be in there. One note is Lopes was announced as out after I pushed the list live so he already has an injured icon next to his name.
This feature's partner brand is Arai. Arai is giving away a VX4 Pro Helmet to fourth place in the season standings at the end of each series (Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross), along with an Arai hat to 12th place each week. Arai's legendary status needs no introduction. Thanks to Arai for supporting fantasy.
We made a few small updates in the past couple of weeks. Pick trends can be seen in the results and there's an option for the best possible score in the dashboard when a round is over. It'll show you what the best possible team was. We're working on a few other changes to add in the coming rounds.
It's fairly simple, you have a budget, riders cost money, and the riders score your team the same points they do in real life. Restrictions are minor, stay within budget and you have to at least pick one rider from each class. Other than that, have at it!
A couple of things, yes, the game is free but there's a pay option. The free portion of the game makes you eligible for prizes (in all 50 states, and even internationally if you want to pay for the shipping and we can make it happen). The game is in its basic configuration then. If opt for the $10 add-on, you can create private leagues, see more data on the racers, and see live pick trends before the race starts. We'll also keep adding to the paid option as it goes on. Paying will not change what prizes you're eligible for etc, it's just to gain some cool features and support us.
Also a note about private leagues, it says to add a password but if you leave that area blank, it'll be an open league and won't require a password to have others join.
Weekly Prizes
1st place: FXR jersey
2nd place: DeCal Works backgrounds
3rd place: 100% Accuri goggles
4th place: Guts Racing seat cover
5th place: $50 Yoshimura Gift Card
6th place: Troy Lee Designs hoodie and hat
7th place: DT1 air filter
8th place: Mika Metals grips
9th place: Eagle Grit hand wipes
10th place: FMF moto sock and hat combo
11th place: Maxima SC-1
12th place: Arai hat
Season Grand Prizes
1st place: Kawasaki Elektrode
2nd place: Troy Lee Designs helmet, jersey, pants, and gloves
3rd place: Yoshimura complete stainless exhaust system.
4th place: Arai VX4 Pro Helmet
5th place: Luxon MX Gen3 Pro clamps with 4-Post rubber bar mounts
6th place: FMF 2-stroke pipe & silencer combo or a 4-stroke Factory 4.1 Slip-on
7th place: DeCal Works full graphics kit
8th place: FXR jersey, pants, and gloves with sublimated name and number
9th place: Guts Racing complete seat
10th place: EVS Axel "Slayco" knee guards
11th place: Mika Metal handlebar and grip combo
12th place: Engine Ice - 6 kits - case of coolant, hat, and socks
13th place: 100% Armega goggles
14th place: DT-1 Air Filter kit
15th place: Eagle Grit MX Bundle
Put in good work this week and looking forward to Detroit. Just trying to focus on the positives coming out of the first 4 rounds but WE know WE have work to do on setup. Made progress this week and found SOMETHING BIG. Wanna thank the team for standing behind me, the late nights and torqueing my bolts. Wanna give it up to the Lord above for keeping me safe and giving me the mental fortitude to continue giving a shit. Shooting for a podium but first have to break the top 2000! Have a good feeling about it. See ya on the box!
(Should any team managers have an urgent need for an affordable robotic PR person, hit me up.)
Why are not McElrath and Noren on the list 450 class?
Post a reply to: Detroit Open for Picks - Vital MX Fantasy