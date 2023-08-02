Colt Nichols to Factory Beta for Supercross 2024

Posts
This is a bit out of left field, but this little teaser video just popped up on Beta USA's IG story today. Here's a screenshot at the end. I will say, it's very rare something like this pops up without even hearing a whisper about it.
Good for Colt if this is true. Guys like him deserve a decent ride.
If true, should be a top 10 and prove its a good bike instead of a back marker that makes the bike look bad.
Good pick up
Hopefully they get that bike dialed for SX and it's a good deal for him.
I like his attitude about getting a ride and being privateer / free-agent / whatever you want to call him.
Colt is a fantastic rider , a great interview, and all around nice guy ! Happy to see him get a ride.
Makes sense. He and Benny were Reynard kids, Colt is from Oklahoma, I think Benny calls Oklahoma now, so likely already friends. Excited to see them in 2024!
Good for Colt and Benny. Kind of makes sense Benny riding at Reynard's on the Beta maybe.
Awesome! Great to see 2 more 450 factory rides for next season. Hopefully Triumph will add a couple for 2025.
I wonder if he will ride the rest of the WSX rounds on a Beta for Rick Ware. RWR allows the rider to choose which bike he races right?
I've always liked Colt and while I was dreaming of a Ferrandis ride on the 2nd Beta, this is good for me. He'll be hanging around that fantasy wildcard pick and could surprise with some nice top 10 rides.
Sweet. Beta put together a pretty solid team for a first year effort.
I also think both guys are genuinely thankful for the opportunity and will be positive about working through bike issues, development etc. etc.
Still blows my mind that Colt is a privateer (right now) and Ferrandis doesn't have a ride for next year.
Both champions (one a multi-champ).
Cool - good post by Beta too. Short, get's you interested and excited for Colt at the same time.
Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?
Great news!
Nichols is the man. One of the best interviews and absolutely crushed it in his brief showing on raceday live (when injured last year).
Colt isn't really a privateer totally, he has a US Supercross ride with HRC Honda and has a WSX ride with RWR (which was originally supposed to conflict more with outdoors).
Kinda hard for a US team to hire him for outdoors when he can't race all the rounds for them.
Nope.
Love to see it, Colt's awesome.
Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too !
Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250 for the nationals 24 ? I think that promising bike needs someone capable to run upfront
Uh, no.
Easy to forget how Colt was beating everyone when he had the bad crash in the whoops that broke both arms and put his career down a bad path till now redemption please.
First Triumph TORTURES us with the SLOW Video Series…& now Beta pull this?!
I’m going to the dance studio to work on my latest expressions of anger…thru dance!
Micheal? Try interpretive dance!
Jazzed for Colt
..and Beta!
The starting gates are going to have some interesting names in the coming years.
Not sure if it was the music, Colt getting a (hopefully) solid ride for next year (we'll see), or both, but this gave me chills. It's awesome to see hard work pay off. Colt has a great attitude that he conveys in his interviews time and time again, in a very eloquent and poised fashion. If he could find his way back to the top, I'm not sure there'd be much stirring him.
Ouch. Not many hopes left ....
Cole Seally?……..
I kid, I kid.
This thread is nothing without pics and vids lol
I think a lot of people forget how great he looked in SX on that Star bike, hopefully we can see a bit of that form coming up. Always cheering for Colt45 super cool guy
These days beta sounds like some kind of pandemic variant. At least triumph is a name we recognize and can be triumphant. I agree a 10 part mini-series movie piecing together the whole Triumph bike is a bit overkill (but that doesn’t mean I won’t watch it with Ivan putting in all those years of testing with blown motors and Ricky head of the table getting into everything to help the cause of progress with riders and technology kind of like what Pastrana does.
