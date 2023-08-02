Colt Nichols to Factory Beta for Supercross 2024

Related:
Insta Hub
Colt Nichols
Beta
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14703
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

This is a bit out of left field, but this little teaser video just popped up on Beta USA's IG story today. Here's a screenshot at the end. I will say, it's very rare something like this pops up without even hearing a whisper about it.

 

 
43
|
fourfourone
Profile picture for user fourfourone
Posts
2639
Joined
10/14/2017
Location
86oh, CT US
fourfourone 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Good for Colt if this is true. Guys like him deserve a decent ride. 

 

13
2
INeedaNewUsername 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

If true, should be a top 10 and prove its a good bike instead of a back marker that makes the bike look bad.

1
2
cwtoyota
Profile picture for user cwtoyota
Posts
1576
Joined
3/11/2013
Location
Tacoma, WA US
cwtoyota 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ML512 wrote:
This is a bit out of left field, but this little teaser video just popped up on Beta USA's IG story today. Here's a screenshot at...

This is a bit out of left field, but this little teaser video just popped up on Beta USA's IG story today. Here's a screenshot at the end. I will say, it's very rare something like this pops up without even hearing a whisper about it.

 

 

Hopefully they get that bike dialed for SX and it's a good deal for him.
I like his attitude about getting a ride and being privateer / free-agent / whatever you want to call him.

 

 

 

11

The Shop

See All »
Old School Fool 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

           Colt is a fantastic rider , a great interview, and all around nice guy !  Happy to see him get a ride.

11
crt32
Profile picture for user crt32
Posts
493
Joined
4/20/2015
Location
Oklahoma City, OK US
crt32 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Makes sense. He and Benny were Reynard kids, Colt is from Oklahoma, I think Benny calls Oklahoma now, so likely already friends. Excited to see them in 2024!

3
mb60
Profile picture for user mb60
Posts
4356
Joined
3/7/2010
Location
GRAPEVINE, TX US
mb60 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Good for Colt and Benny. Kind of makes sense Benny riding at Reynard's on the Beta maybe. 

1
Sandberm656 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Awesome! Great to see 2 more 450 factory rides for next season. Hopefully Triumph will add a couple for 2025.

I wonder if he will ride the rest of the WSX rounds on a Beta for Rick Ware. RWR allows the rider to choose which bike he races right?

 

3
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2792
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I've always liked Colt and while I was dreaming of a Ferrandis ride on the 2nd Beta, this is good for me.  He'll be hanging around that fantasy wildcard pick and could surprise with some nice top 10 rides.

LungButter
Profile picture for user LungButter
Posts
4454
Joined
1/9/2016
Location
Yellow Pine, ID US
LungButter 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Sweet.  Beta put together a pretty solid team for a first year effort. 

 

I also think both guys are genuinely thankful for the opportunity and will be positive about working through bike issues, development etc. etc.

6
Cayden Thompson 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Still blows my mind that Colt is a privateer (right now) and Ferrandis doesn't have a ride for next year. 

Both champions (one a multi-champ).

6
KurtJ99
Profile picture for user KurtJ99
Posts
1273
Joined
2/6/2017
Location
CA US
KurtJ99 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Cool - good post by Beta too. Short, get's you interested and excited for Colt at the same time.

2
MX Guy
Profile picture for user MX Guy
Posts
1947
Joined
7/18/2016
Location
Murrieta, CA US
MX Guy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?

Buckland
Profile picture for user Buckland
Posts
189
Joined
1/23/2017
Location
FL US
Buckland 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Nichols is the man. One of the best interviews and absolutely crushed it in his brief showing on raceday live (when injured last year).

2
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14703
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Cayden Thompson wrote:
Still blows my mind that Colt is a privateer (right now) and Ferrandis doesn't have a ride for next year.  Both champions (one a multi-champ).

Still blows my mind that Colt is a privateer (right now) and Ferrandis doesn't have a ride for next year. 

Both champions (one a multi-champ).

Colt isn't really a privateer totally, he has a US Supercross ride with HRC Honda and has a WSX ride with RWR (which was originally supposed to conflict more with outdoors).

Kinda hard for a US team to hire him for outdoors when he can't race all the rounds for them.

1
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14703
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
MX Guy wrote:
Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?

Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?

Nope.

1
Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
1813
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Love to see it, Colt's awesome.

2

Pit Row

See All »
Question
Profile picture for user Question
Posts
2921
Joined
6/26/2014
Location
FR
Question 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
MX Guy wrote:
Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?

Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?

ML512 wrote:
Nope.

Nope.

Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too ! 

Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250 for the nationals 24 ? I think that promising bike needs someone capable to run upfront Smile

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14703
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Question wrote:
Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too !  Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250...

Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too ! 

Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250 for the nationals 24 ? I think that promising bike needs someone capable to run upfront Smile

Uh, no.

2
Moto Braap
Profile picture for user Moto Braap
Posts
3
Joined
6/28/2019
Location
Boston, MA US
Moto Braap 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Easy to forget how Colt was beating everyone when he had the bad crash in the whoops that broke both arms and put his career down a bad path till now redemption please.

1
TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
26983
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ML512 wrote:
This is a bit out of left field, but this little teaser video just popped up on Beta USA's IG story today. Here's a screenshot at...

This is a bit out of left field, but this little teaser video just popped up on Beta USA's IG story today. Here's a screenshot at the end. I will say, it's very rare something like this pops up without even hearing a whisper about it.

 

 

First Triumph TORTURES us with the SLOW Video Series…& now Beta pull this?!

I’m going to the dance studio to work on my latest expressions of anger…thru dance! 
Laughing
 

 

4
TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
26983
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Question wrote:
Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too !  Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250...

Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too ! 

Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250 for the nationals 24 ? I think that promising bike needs someone capable to run upfront Smile

ML512 wrote:
Uh, no.

Uh, no.

Micheal? Try interpretive dance! 

1
2
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
3482
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Jazzed for Colt 

..and Beta!

The starting gates are going to have some interesting names in the coming years. Cool

2
1
ned.
Profile picture for user ned.
Posts
13
Joined
7/19/2023
Location
EC, WI US
ned. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Not sure if it was the music, Colt getting a (hopefully) solid ride for next year (we'll see), or both, but this gave me chills. It's awesome to see hard work pay off. Colt has a great attitude that he conveys in his interviews time and time again, in a very eloquent and poised fashion. If he could find his way back to the top, I'm not sure there'd be much stirring him.

Question
Profile picture for user Question
Posts
2921
Joined
6/26/2014
Location
FR
Question 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Question wrote:
Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too !  Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250...

Super excited for Colt ! Very good signing for Beta too ! 

Regarding DF14, any chance maybe we get to see him on a Triumph 250 for the nationals 24 ? I think that promising bike needs someone capable to run upfront Smile

ML512 wrote:
Uh, no.

Uh, no.

Ouch. Not many hopes left .... 

183Matt
Profile picture for user 183Matt
Posts
552
Joined
10/9/2019
Location
Mineral, CA US
183Matt 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MX Guy wrote:
Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?

Still nothing solid for the 14 I take it?

Cole Seally?……..

I kid, I kid.

burn1986
Profile picture for user burn1986
Posts
8848
Joined
4/16/2010
Location
bossier city, LA US
burn1986 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TeamGreen wrote:
Micheal? Try interpretive dance! 

Micheal? Try interpretive dance! 

This thread is nothing without pics and vids lol

Markus422
Profile picture for user Markus422
Posts
231
Joined
4/5/2018
Location
Seattle, WA US
Markus422 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I think a lot of people forget how great he looked in SX on that Star bike, hopefully we can see a bit of that form coming up. Always cheering for Colt45 super cool guy 

Moto Braap
Profile picture for user Moto Braap
Posts
3
Joined
6/28/2019
Location
Boston, MA US
Moto Braap 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

These days beta sounds like some kind of pandemic variant.  At least triumph is a name we recognize and can be triumphant.  I agree a 10 part mini-series movie piecing together the whole Triumph bike is a bit overkill (but that doesn’t mean I won’t watch it with Ivan putting in all those years of testing with blown motors and Ricky head of the table getting into everything to help the cause of progress with riders and technology kind of like what Pastrana does.

7

Post a reply to: Colt Nichols to Factory Beta for Supercross 2024