Chicagoland SuperMotocross & MXGP of Italy Links

Chicagoland SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship
2023 MXGP
MXGP of Italy
GD2 19 hours ago
Chicagoland SuperMotocross - Round 2

Tickets
Animated Track Map (Updated 9/15)
Track Info

Official SuperMotocross Website
Full SuperMotocross Schedule

250 Class Entry List
450 Class Entry List
Supermini Class Entry List

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:30 PM Pacific, 6:30 PM Central, 7:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Races LIVE on Peacock and the USA Network at 5:00 PM Pacific, 7:00 PM Central, 8:00 PM Eastern
Watch the FIRST RE-AIR Broadcast on NBC on September 17th at 9:00 AM Pacific, 11:00 AM Central, 12:00 PM Eastern
Watch the SECOND RE-AIR Broadcast on CNBC on September 17th/September 18th at 10:00 PM Pacific (September 17th), 12:00 AM Central (September 18th), 1:00 AM Eastern (September 18th)

Schedule (Central Time):

MXGP of Italy - Round 18

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Class Entry List
MX2 Class Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)

uncledaddy69 5 hours ago
What’s the occasion for the camo on Chase’s bike?

