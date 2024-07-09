Charlotte SMX | Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Charlotte Motor Speedway 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship SuperMotocross World Championship Pagination 1 of 3 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 13108 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 678th GD2 9/7/2024 - 6:28am 9/7/2024 - 6:28am Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago They should be hitting the track any minute now...Race Day LinksContent Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments TheMilkman Posts 228 Joined 7/6/2022 Location Plano, TX US TheMilkman 3 hours ago 3 hours ago I feel like the guys are going to be sawing off wheels today going for passes. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Johnny Ringo Posts 6146 Joined 1/11/2016 Location Tombstone, AZ US Johnny Ringo 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Box 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13108 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 678th GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13108 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 678th GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Live timing is just spinning for me, not sure if anyone else is seeing the same. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Goggle Case Image Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Goggle Case $35.99 (28% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Ignition Map Switch Image Tusk Ignition Map Switch $44.99 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk 180 Piece Metric Motorcycle Bolt Kit Image Tusk 180 Piece Metric Motorcycle Bolt Kit $31.99 (29% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk First Line Contact Cleaner Image Tusk First Line Contact Cleaner $7.99 (20% off) Up to 27% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Odi CFT Podium Handlebars Image Odi CFT Podium Handlebars $116.95 (13% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Image Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC XC Gear Mako 360 Bar Mounts Image XC Gear Mako 360 Bar Mounts $439.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Disposable Nitrile Gloves Image Tusk Disposable Nitrile Gloves $17.99 (25% off) Up to 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Acerbis X-Elite Handguards for MTB/E-Bike/Mini Dirtbike Image Acerbis X-Elite Handguards for MTB/E-Bike/Mini Dirtbike $37.88 (24% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk First Line Oil Filter Image Tusk First Line Oil Filter Up to 34% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dunlop MX14 Geomax Sand/Mud Tire Image Dunlop MX14 Geomax Sand/Mud Tire 18% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Carbon E-Bike Image Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Carbon E-Bike $6,499.99 (28% off) Specialized.com Dunlop Geomax AT82 Tire Image Dunlop Geomax AT82 Tire 18% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Marmot Catalyst Tent: 3-Person 3-Season Image Marmot Catalyst Tent: 3-Person 3-Season $167.37 (40% off) Backcountry Acerbis Full Plastic Kit Image Acerbis Full Plastic Kit Up to 34% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Labor Day Sale Image Labor Day Sale Save up to 50% on gear at evo.com Tusk Surron Display Relocation Bracket Image Tusk Surron Display Relocation Bracket $29.99 (14% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Renthal FatBar Lite 35 (Surron) Image Renthal FatBar Lite 35 (Surron) $78.26 (10% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk 2-Stroke Oil Change Kit Image Tusk 2-Stroke Oil Change Kit Up to 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Works Connection Tach/Hour Meter with Resettable Maintenance Timer Image Works Connection Tach/Hour Meter with Resettable Maintenance Timer $49.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Competition Clutch Kit with Heavy Duty Springs Image Tusk Competition Clutch Kit with Heavy Duty Springs Up to 22% off Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk First Line Plastic and Lens Cleaner and Polish Image Tusk First Line Plastic and Lens Cleaner and Polish $9.99 (23% off) Up to 30% off Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Supertech M5 Rover Helmet Image Alpinestars Supertech M5 Rover Helmet $189.99 (30% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Shuttle 180 Roller Gear Bag Image Fox Racing Shuttle 180 Roller Gear Bag $151.99 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Attack Graphics Frame Grip Tape Image Attack Graphics Frame Grip Tape $14.99 (25% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Overland Vehicle Systems 270 Degree Awning Image Overland Vehicle Systems 270 Degree Awning Amazon.com Pivot Works Linkage Rebuild Kit Image Pivot Works Linkage Rebuild Kit Up to 26% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Knee Brace Socks Image MSR Knee Brace Socks $21.95 (19% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Women's Nova Pants Image MSR Women's Nova Pants $79.99 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Rear Aluminum Sprocket Image Tusk Rear Aluminum Sprocket $39.99 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Mini Ratchet Tool Set Image Tusk Mini Ratchet Tool Set $7.99 (43% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Stoic Driftwood 3 Tent: 3-person 3-season Image Stoic Driftwood 3 Tent: 3-person 3-season $83.60 (60% off) Backcountry 6D ATR-3 Nova Helmet Image 6D ATR-3 Nova Helmet Available now at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Twin Air - Air Box Washing Cover Image Twin Air - Air Box Washing Cover Up to 22% of at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Low Prices & Quick Shipping on OEM Parts Image Low Prices & Quick Shipping on OEM Parts at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Women's Nova Jersey Image MSR Women's Nova Jersey $24.99 (29% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC See All » toroP Posts 4268 Joined 4/6/2009 Location Cincinnati, OH US toroP 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Live timing …. new source? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13108 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 678th GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago toroP wrote: Live timing …. new source? https://live.supermotocross.comIt's working now. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3862 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 52nd Press516 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Good morning moto buds!!! Got timing up, good to go.LCQ dudes are screwed with JettR and McAdoo in there. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3862 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 52nd Press516 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Times really tight at the top. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Johnny Ringo Posts 6146 Joined 1/11/2016 Location Tombstone, AZ US Johnny Ringo 2 hours ago 2 hours ago That Deegan rhythm is sweet 10 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3862 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 52nd Press516 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Track is really fast and not much to separate the guys. Starts are going to be massive if it stays like this… 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments toroP Posts 4268 Joined 4/6/2009 Location Cincinnati, OH US toroP 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Reading gaps and time behind first, nearly impossible at glance. Can’t really highlight riders.Someone decided to fix what ain’t broke 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments truck Posts 1268 Joined 6/10/2015 Location Louisville, KY US Fantasy 497th truck 2 hours ago 2 hours ago The concrete walls still make me nervous.... 4 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13108 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 678th GD2 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago 250 Seeded Qualifying 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3862 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 52nd Press516 2 hours ago 2 hours ago No Barcia…. That hit yesterday must have been a big one. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Tumic Posts 1859 Joined 11/27/2012 Location Sundsvall SE Tumic 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Good to see that things are back to normal again. 1 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments deanwhite51 Posts 2204 Joined 10/5/2017 Location Sydney AU Fantasy 2793rd deanwhite51 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Jett… whole second faster 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mgifracing Posts 1643 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US Fantasy 119th mgifracing 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Jett doing Jett things already. Does the Sexton meltdown begin? Gooooood morning motoheads! 7 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mavetism Posts 3244 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 2 hours ago 2 hours ago The Daddy is back! 😄 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row Rival Ink August 2024 Update Image Barnett Clutches '24 Image Vampire Tearoffs Image Luxon MX '24 Image Scar '24 Image Eagle Grit Image Motoz Tires (Pacific Powersports) '24 Image DeCal Works Image Sunstar Image MX Plastics Image Polisport Image Liquid Skinz 24' Image Mika Metals Image Motul July '20 Image Motul Image Moto Hose Image Dunlop Image Factory MX Vacations Image Rocket Image Seat Concepts Image Twisted Development Image OMX Graphics '24 Image Hinson Racing Image Liquid Skinz '24 Image MX Graphics '24 Image 6D Helmets Image Guts Racing Image DeVol Racing '24 Image Tom Morgan Racing Image See All » parkman Posts 103 Joined 2/27/2019 Location Newhall, CA US Fantasy 1971st parkman 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Dang, Jett a full second over Chase.. 😅 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13108 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 678th GD2 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago 450 Seeded Qualifying 1 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments googs the 2nd Posts 884 Joined 11/1/2009 Location Kumchukka TF googs the 2nd 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Hopefully chase does not go chasings settings He is at the pointy end... 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Herb Eaversmells Posts 2085 Joined 8/19/2016 Location ItStInKs, CA US Fantasy 4780th Herb Eaversmells 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Anderson must be hurt 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Tumic Posts 1859 Joined 11/27/2012 Location Sundsvall SE Tumic 2 hours ago 2 hours ago mgifracing wrote: Jett doing Jett things already. Does the Sexton meltdown begin? Gooooood morning motoheads! Sextons confidence probably shrunk a little after this. 1 8 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments googs the 2nd Posts 884 Joined 11/1/2009 Location Kumchukka TF googs the 2nd 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Herb Eaversmells wrote: Anderson must be hurt High speed face plant in free practise...saw it on ytube 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Front242 Posts 678 Joined 4/13/2021 Location Xenia, OH US Front242 2 hours ago 2 hours ago i thought Dino #15 Dean Wilson missed the playoffs but great to see he is riding 🏆 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ando Posts 3360 Joined 8/20/2009 Location Perth AU ando 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Front242 wrote: i thought Dino #15 Dean Wilson missed the playoffs but great to see he is riding 🏆 Missed automatic qualifying, has to race LCQ 3 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 53764 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 4176th -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Track sectors. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13108 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 678th GD2 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago 450 Unseeded Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Johnny Ringo Posts 6146 Joined 1/11/2016 Location Tombstone, AZ US Johnny Ringo 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Good thing we selected the MXDN team based on how Eli looked in mid August…. 6 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 53764 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 4176th -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago 2 hours ago 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 3 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Charlotte SMX | Timed Qualifying Bench Racing To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
I feel like the guys are going to be sawing off wheels today going for passes.
Box
250 Unseeded Qualifying 1
Live timing is just spinning for me, not sure if anyone else is seeing the same.
The Shop
Live timing …. new source?
https://live.supermotocross.com
It's working now.
Good morning moto buds!!! Got timing up, good to go.
LCQ dudes are screwed with JettR and McAdoo in there.
Times really tight at the top.
That Deegan rhythm is sweet
Track is really fast and not much to separate the guys. Starts are going to be massive if it stays like this…
Reading gaps and time behind first, nearly impossible at glance. Can’t really highlight riders.
Someone decided to fix what ain’t broke
The concrete walls still make me nervous....
250 Seeded Qualifying 1
No Barcia…. That hit yesterday must have been a big one.
Good to see that things are back to normal again.
Jett… whole second faster
Jett doing Jett things already. Does the Sexton meltdown begin? Gooooood morning motoheads!
The Daddy is back! 😄
Pit Row
Dang, Jett a full second over Chase.. 😅
450 Seeded Qualifying 1
Hopefully chase does not go chasings settings
He is at the pointy end...
Anderson must be hurt
Sextons confidence probably shrunk a little after this.
High speed face plant in free practise...saw it on ytube
i thought Dino #15 Dean Wilson missed the playoffs
but great to see he is riding 🏆
Missed automatic qualifying, has to race LCQ
Track sectors.
450 Unseeded Qualifying 1
Good thing we selected the MXDN team based on how Eli looked in mid August….
Post a reply to: Charlotte SMX | Timed Qualifying Bench Racing