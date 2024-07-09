Charlotte SMX | Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago
CHAR

They should be hitting the track any minute now...

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
3 hours ago

I feel like the guys are going to be sawing off wheels today going for passes. 

3 hours ago

250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

250unseededq1 2
1
3 hours ago

Live timing is just spinning for me, not sure if anyone else is seeing the same.

Live timing …. new source?

Good morning moto buds!!!  Got timing up, good to go.

LCQ dudes are screwed with JettR and McAdoo in there.

Track is really fast and not much to separate the guys.  Starts are going to be massive if it stays like this…

1
Reading gaps and time behind first, nearly impossible at glance. Can’t really highlight riders.

Someone decided to fix what ain’t broke

1
The concrete walls still make me nervous....

4
1
250 Seeded Qualifying 1

250seededq1 3.png?VersionId=Vi5ki6ymHr8ldCJhn4EW1Qt

2
No Barcia…. That hit yesterday must have been a big one.

2
Good to see that things are back to normal again.

1
4
Jett doing Jett things already. Does the Sexton meltdown begin? Gooooood morning motoheads!

7
5

Dang, Jett a full second over Chase.. 😅

3
450 Seeded Qualifying 1

450seededq1 2

4
mgifracing wrote:

Jett doing Jett things already. Does the Sexton meltdown begin? Gooooood morning motoheads!

Sextons confidence probably shrunk a little after this.


 

1
8
i thought Dino #15 Dean Wilson missed the playoffs 

but great to see he is riding 🏆

1
Front242 wrote:

i thought Dino #15 Dean Wilson missed the playoffs 

but great to see he is riding 🏆

Missed automatic qualifying, has to race LCQ

3
1
450 Unseeded Qualifying 1

450unseededq1 4

Good thing we selected the MXDN team based on how Eli looked in mid August….

6
2

