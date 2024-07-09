Charlotte SMX | Main Races Bench Racing

GD2
GD2
The pre-show will start in about 5 minutes!

TheMilkman
TheMilkman 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Stands don’t look packed and race is about to start. I can’t remember what the turnout was like last year here. 

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I have no idea what to expect...and i dig it.🙃

champipple
champipple 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
TheMilkman wrote:

Stands don’t look packed and race is about to start. I can’t remember what the turnout was like last year here. 

College football game also in Charlotte tonight between Tennessee and NC state. The turnout was pretty good last year.

Mavetism
Mavetism 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Let's hope nobody comes into contact with any kind of concrete today and stays on the bike! Barcia and Anderson already out, don't need anyone else..

Kyzer138
Kyzer138 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:

Let's hope nobody comes into contact with any kind of concrete today and stays on the bike! Barcia and Anderson already out, don't need anyone else..

I believe Cochran is out too…track is taking victims 

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Jett should shave for a another couple of years before trying to grow that lip broom.🙃

Sandberm656
Sandberm656 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
plowboy wrote:

Jett should shave for a another couple of years before trying to grow that lip broom.🙃

Whats the line from Letterkenny?

He looks like a 12 year old Dutch girl  😃

LouisianaMotocross 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TheMilkman wrote:

Stands don’t look packed and race is about to start. I can’t remember what the turnout was like last year here. 

Looks pretty full to me. 

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
plowboy wrote:

Jett should shave for a another couple of years before trying to grow that lip broom.🙃

Sandberm656 wrote:

Whats the line from Letterkenny?

He looks like a 12 year old Dutch girl  😃

He is pretty.

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
moto469 wrote:

Adam is struggling 

Lotta money today...probably extra voices in his ears.  He'll be ok.

2
lumpy790
lumpy790 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TheMilkman wrote:

Stands don’t look packed and race is about to start. I can’t remember what the turnout was like last year here. 

Charlotte is my home race so I would be there but 3 weeks of back pain said otherwise. 

I thought the shot of the stands turnout was really low compared to last year. 

dog_lover_136
dog_lover_136 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I thought the pre race show was to show the opening ceremonies. Or at least some of it uninterrupted.

2
plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
lumpy790 wrote:
Charlotte is my home race so I would be there but 3 weeks of back pain said otherwise. I thought the shot of the stands turnout was...

Charlotte is my home race so I would be there but 3 weeks of back pain said otherwise. 

I thought the shot of the stands turnout was really low compared to last year. 

Pussy.🙃

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

I thought the pre race show was to show the opening ceremonies. Or at least some of it uninterrupted.

That's what you get for thinkin'.  It's over rated.

1
matze
matze 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

I thought the pre race show was to show the opening ceremonies. Or at least some of it uninterrupted.

ok but why. Never been like that

1
plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

We're about to pop fellas/fellettes.  What the hell is gonna happen?

Tumic
Tumic 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Take a shot each time they say ”playoff or smx world championship”..

2
