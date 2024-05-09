Charlotte Motor Speedway SuperMotocross & MXGP of Turkiye Links

SuperMotocross World Championship
Charlotte Motor Speedway
2024 MXGP
MXGP of Turkiye
Charlotte Motor Speedway SuperMotocross | Playoff 1

Charlotte-1-1

Tickets
Track Info

Official SuperMotocross Website
Full SuperMotocross Schedule

Results

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
Watch the Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Races LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the FIRST Encore Broadcast on NBC on September 8th at 1:00 PM Pacific, 3:00 PM Central, and 4:00PM Pacific
Watch the SECOND Encore Broadcast on CNBC on September 8th/9th at 10:00 PM Pacific (September 8th), 12:00 AM Central (September 9th), and 1:00 AM Eastern (September 9th)

Schedule (Eastern Time):

sc1 6sc2 0

 

MXGP of Turkiye - Round 18

DJI 0628-2

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
WMX Entry List

Timetable

