Carson Mumford Broken Wrist

As a fully supported suzuki rider he should keep his mouth shut about his bike blowing up.He is on Suzuki?
Why? All race bikes fail. I think it’s important for fans and teams to know how he got hurt. Dean Wilson has had the same issues. You can get labeled as the rider who always gets hurt even if the bike has caused a few of them.
Man that is a bummer. One of my favorite young riders in the 250 class.
Suzuki can’t catch a break.
Dammit! Was hoping the kid would have a solid season. Bummer.
Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going seems weird and he also looks completely clean
They probably had someone else throw some of his gear on and lie on the ground for the picture. People do all sorts of crazy things for the gram’. An odd world we live in these days.
Man, you guys above who think that the photo is fake, go look at Mumford's IG story. Practically bone sticking out of the skin.
I hate to see that. I'm a fan of the kid, and hope he heals up asap.
What's up with the bike failures lately at the pro level? Is it the nature of highly-tuned four-strokes?
Yup, that's broken.
That makes me queasy lol
^^ Oh snap! Literally
Looks like they just did
East coast calling.
Not sure the team was going to run East coast this year.
National’s calling
thirsty for media clicks. This crash will get more views than his entire 2023 season. Gotta cash in right? Sad.
dont post again for another 5 years.
Also, just so everyone knows, you can extract photos out of videos. Someone was filming him and that came out of the footage.
That looks like about 3 months. Smh
