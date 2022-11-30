Carson Mumford Broken Wrist

sandtrack315 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

So bummed for the guy 

3
|
mb60 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Man that is a bummer. One of my favorite young riders in the 250 class. 

1
cwel11 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Dammit!  Was hoping the kid would have a solid season. Bummer. 

Darrin Willis 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

As a fully supported suzuki rider he should keep his mouth shut about his bike blowing up.He is on Suzuki?

8

sandtrack315 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Darrin Willis wrote:

As a fully supported suzuki rider he should keep his mouth shut about his bike blowing up.He is on Suzuki?

Why? All race bikes fail. I think it’s important for fans and teams to know how he got hurt. Dean Wilson has had the same issues. You can get labeled as the rider who always gets hurt even if the bike has caused a few of them.

4
Cygrace74 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going seems weird and he also looks completely clean 

3
MotofactioN 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Cygrace74 wrote:
Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going...

Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going seems weird and he also looks completely clean 

They probably had someone else throw some of his gear on and lie on the ground for the picture. People do all sorts of crazy things for the gram’. An odd world we live in these days.

2
Camp332 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Man, you guys above who think that the photo is fake, go look at Mumford's IG story. Practically bone sticking out of the skin. 

I hate to see that. I'm a fan of the kid, and hope he heals up asap.

1
Moto Nomad 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

What's up with the bike failures lately at the pro level? Is it the nature of highly-tuned four-strokes?

2
ML512 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Yup, that's broken. 

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 7.09.53 PM

__bgreene 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ML512 wrote:
Yup, that's broken. 

Yup, that's broken. 

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 7.09.53 PM

That makes me queasy lol

3
JazzyJJ 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
MotofactioN wrote:

Suzuki can’t catch a break.

Looks like they just did 

ML512 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Herb Eaversmells wrote:

East coast calling.

Not sure the team was going to run East coast this year.

rutnut69 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cygrace74 wrote:
Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going...

Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going seems weird and he also looks completely clean 

thirsty for media clicks. This crash will get more views than his entire 2023 season. Gotta cash in right? Sad. 

Jrey2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cygrace74 wrote:
Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going...

Seems like an odd time for a photo no? I get filming a crash but to walk up while someone is lying down and keep going seems weird and he also looks completely clean 

rutnut69 wrote:

thirsty for media clicks. This crash will get more views than his entire 2023 season. Gotta cash in right? Sad. 

dont post again for another 5 years.

Jrey2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Also, just so everyone knows, you can extract photos out of videos. Someone was filming him and that came out of the footage.

mb60 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Herb Eaversmells wrote:

East coast calling.

ML512 wrote:

Not sure the team was going to run East coast this year.

That looks like about 3 months. Smh

Post a reply to: Carson Mumford Broken Wrist