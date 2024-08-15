Budds Creek National & MXGP of The Netherlands Links

Budds Creek National - Round 10
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Central, 10:00 AM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Peacock at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch Encore Broadcast #1 on USA on August 18th at 9:00 AM Pacific, 11:00 AM Central, 12:00 PM Eastern
Watch Encore Broadcast #2 on CNBC on August 18th/19th at 11:00 PM Pacific (August 18th), 1:00 AM Central (August 19th), 2:00 AM Eastern (August 19th)
Schedule (Eastern Time):
MXGP of The Netherlands - Round 16
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
Entry lists have been added for Budds.
