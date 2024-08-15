Budds Creek National & MXGP of The Netherlands Links

Budds Creek National - Round 10

8de55b6131382248ea651c6d592e1efc

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub

Animated Track Map
Tickets
Track Info

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Pro Motocross Website
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 7:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Central, 10:00 AM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Peacock at 10:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Central, 1:00 PM Eastern
Watch Encore Broadcast #1 on USA on August 18th at 9:00 AM Pacific, 11:00 AM Central, 12:00 PM Eastern
Watch Encore Broadcast #2 on CNBC on August 18th/19th at 11:00 PM Pacific (August 18th), 1:00 AM Central (August 19th), 2:00 AM Eastern (August 19th)

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Eastern Time):

s1 1s2 1.png?VersionId=dHzObCam3ubOgVY

 

MXGP of The Netherlands - Round 16

ARNHEM OK WEBSITE-2.jpg?VersionId=uAT9FCRmy3f

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
WMX Entry List
EMX125 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

1
|
Entry lists have been added for Budds. 

