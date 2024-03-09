Birmingham Supercross & MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Links

GD2 17 hours ago
17 hours ago Edited Date/Time 16 hours ago

Birmingham - Round 9

Rd09 Birmingham Overview01-2.png?VersionId=.HyZtS

Animated Track Map
Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern

250 East Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Schedule (Central Time):

68e3340e3b9f7f98857a8aeb6eb1d0df

 

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - Round 1

01 ARGENTINA-2

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

