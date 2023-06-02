Benny Bloss to Race for Factory Beta Racing in 2024

ML512
ML512 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Beta Motorcycles proudly announce its entry into the field of the 2024 AMA Supercross. As preparations continue for the 2024 season, The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team has confirmed the signing of Benny Bloss. He is the first of two SX riders to sign for the team.

Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season on the new Beta 450 RX.

"The wait is over and we can finally share everything we have been working towards. It has been a great experience being a part of this development and seeing the progression. The only missing part was finding a rider that would mesh well with our Beta Family. After a one phone call with Benny, we knew it would be a good fit for him, and for us. We are happy to have him on board for the next two years and can’t wait to see everyone at Anaheim in January." said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.

Team manager Gardner will be scouting over the summer months looking for the team's second rider. Bloss begins testing in August to get a head start on the season with his future teammate joining in soon after. While the team is focusing on SX only, they may elect to race select outdoor nationals as well in 2024.

concave ruts 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Congrats Benny. Probably the only guy out there that makes a 450 look like a pit bike 

StankBooty
StankBooty 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Good for Benny.  He will do well for Beta.  Curious to see who their 2nd rider ends up being.

Huckster
Huckster 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Good for Benny.  Has anyone tested or rode the MX bike?

Lawn Snob
Lawn Snob 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Do they even have an MX bike? I thought they were offroad. Isnt there a rule a MFG has to have sold X number of production bikes before they're allowed to race?

ML512
ML512 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Lawn Snob wrote:
Do they even have an MX bike? I thought they were offroad. Isnt there a rule a MFG has to have sold X number of production...

Do they even have an MX bike? I thought they were offroad. Isnt there a rule a MFG has to have sold X number of production bikes before they're allowed to race?

They’ve been racing a new MX bike in MXGP for over two years.

9
nrosso391
nrosso391 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

He's a solid pick for a starter team. I really wish they would condense the silencer on the bikes where its exposed the most. Looks way too bulky. They can easily squish those things down without losing power.

mb60
mb60 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Congrats to Benny Bloss but my question is he hurt this summer or just preparing on a Beta ?? 

Falcon
Falcon 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Great news for Benny!

 

(Press release translated from Italian? I'm biting my tongue about the grammar. Laughing

GD350
GD350 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

That's sick, hope they make another 300cc option for mx

dcg141
dcg141 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago
Lawn Snob wrote:
Do they even have an MX bike? I thought they were offroad. Isnt there a rule a MFG has to have sold X number of production...

Do they even have an MX bike? I thought they were offroad. Isnt there a rule a MFG has to have sold X number of production bikes before they're allowed to race?

ML512 wrote:

They’ve been racing a new MX bike in MXGP for over two years.

Should see the RX 450 at dealers in Oct.

DEMONDAVE
DEMONDAVE 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

very cool , the more team & rider opportunities the better IMO.

now triumph / sherco / Ducati get busy.    

desertratlife 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
nrosso391 wrote:
He's a solid pick for a starter team. I really wish they would condense the silencer on the bikes where its exposed the most. Looks way...

He's a solid pick for a starter team. I really wish they would condense the silencer on the bikes where its exposed the most. Looks way too bulky. They can easily squish those things down without losing power.

Sawz all fixes that in 5 minutes.

Dirty Points 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
nrosso391 wrote:
He's a solid pick for a starter team. I really wish they would condense the silencer on the bikes where its exposed the most. Looks way...

He's a solid pick for a starter team. I really wish they would condense the silencer on the bikes where its exposed the most. Looks way too bulky. They can easily squish those things down without losing power.

desertratlife wrote:

Sawz all fixes that in 5 minutes.

What if I want to make my Sawzall less bulky?

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Awesome for Benny. I'm glad to see more manufacturers coming in to open more factory spots for these guys. 

150ripper
150ripper 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Let's go Benny!!! Good for him!

dirtmike86
dirtmike86 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I see they are running a aluminum subframe instead of the plastic OEM.

Teej317
Teej317 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Great for Benny. No offense to him and his amazing abilities but he wouldn’t be their #1 guy on the team would he? Seems like they could make a bigger splash with a more marquee guy. If Benny is indeed that guy, more power to him. 

tuttle425
tuttle425 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

350913208 943701666863057 5922761368993284067 n

My god that’s an ugly bike. Happy for Benny though. 

