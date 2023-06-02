Benny Bloss to Race for Factory Beta Racing in 2024

Beta Motorcycles proudly announce its entry into the field of the 2024 AMA Supercross. As preparations continue for the 2024 season, The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team has confirmed the signing of Benny Bloss. He is the first of two SX riders to sign for the team.
Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season on the new Beta 450 RX.
"The wait is over and we can finally share everything we have been working towards. It has been a great experience being a part of this development and seeing the progression. The only missing part was finding a rider that would mesh well with our Beta Family. After a one phone call with Benny, we knew it would be a good fit for him, and for us. We are happy to have him on board for the next two years and can’t wait to see everyone at Anaheim in January." said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.
Team manager Gardner will be scouting over the summer months looking for the team's second rider. Bloss begins testing in August to get a head start on the season with his future teammate joining in soon after. While the team is focusing on SX only, they may elect to race select outdoor nationals as well in 2024.
Congrats Benny. Probably the only guy out there that makes a 450 look like a pit bike
Good for Benny. He will do well for Beta. Curious to see who their 2nd rider ends up being.
That’s awesome for Benny!
Good for Benny. Has anyone tested or rode the MX bike?
Do they even have an MX bike? I thought they were offroad. Isnt there a rule a MFG has to have sold X number of production bikes before they're allowed to race?
They’ve been racing a new MX bike in MXGP for over two years.
He's a solid pick for a starter team. I really wish they would condense the silencer on the bikes where its exposed the most. Looks way too bulky. They can easily squish those things down without losing power.
Congrats to Benny Bloss but my question is he hurt this summer or just preparing on a Beta ??
Great news for Benny!
(Press release translated from Italian? I'm biting my tongue about the grammar. )
That's sick, hope they make another 300cc option for mx
Should see the RX 450 at dealers in Oct.
very cool , the more team & rider opportunities the better IMO.
now triumph / sherco / Ducati get busy.
Sawz all fixes that in 5 minutes.
What if I want to make my Sawzall less bulky?
Awesome for Benny. I'm glad to see more manufacturers coming in to open more factory spots for these guys.
Let's go Benny!!! Good for him!
I see they are running a aluminum subframe instead of the plastic OEM.
Great for Benny. No offense to him and his amazing abilities but he wouldn’t be their #1 guy on the team would he? Seems like they could make a bigger splash with a more marquee guy. If Benny is indeed that guy, more power to him.
My god that’s an ugly bike. Happy for Benny though.
