Bench Racing | Washougal National Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2
WASHBENCH 0

30 minutes until qualifying starts!

plowboy
plowboy 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Missed the gate, Goooooood morning Motoheads!

Mornin' Gif and the rest.  Wonder what the day holds?  

mgifracing
mgifracing 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
plowboy wrote:

Mornin' Gif and the rest.  Wonder what the day holds?  

just trying to get through it and head up to double R when I get out of here.

1
dog_lover_136
dog_lover_136 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Anyone else watching qualifying to see what riders made it so you can adjust your fantasy picks? On top of the other reasons people watch qualifying.

3
2
matze
matze 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Im so hyped for every round this year. Lets gooo

5
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

IMG 9345 0.jpeg?VersionId=AGptJJzYSUFmohQE3AD
2
dog_lover_136
dog_lover_136 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
450 B Qualifying 1

450 B Qualifying 1

IMG 9345 0.jpeg?VersionId=AGptJJzYSUFmohQE3AD

Did not expect seeing carson brown on the bottom of the list.

2
mgifracing
mgifracing 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

Did not expect seeing carson brown on the bottom of the list.

With no laps turned too. Interesting, Interview I listened to last night seemed like he was pumped to give the 450 a go. wonder if it was mechanical?

2
Reese95w
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

So did any of the top riders NOT make it to Washougal in time?

2
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

IMG 9346 2
1
1
Press516
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Or he got moved to A practice.

Yep, P18 in A Qualy.

 

2

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

IMG 9347 1
2
FeetUp
FeetUp 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Morning ladies…. let’s Go Racing

1
FeetUp
FeetUp 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Glad to see the boys wearing proper Polo shirts.

TAUTOG
TAUTOG 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
450 B Qualifying 1

450 B Qualifying 1

IMG 9345 0.jpeg?VersionId=AGptJJzYSUFmohQE3AD

Dante at the top nice!!

2
1
DonM
DonM 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Are they replaying the first qualifying sessions?

4
captmoto
captmoto 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Did it rain or was the track over watered.

Tricky_Ricky.Stern 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
DonM wrote:

Are they replaying the first qualifying sessions?

i was wondring as well.. weege was saying oliveria has the fastest time, unless he meant in B group idk..

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

They have to roll the first lap?  Is that at every track or just Washougal?

1
DonM
DonM 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

They have to roll the first lap?  Is that at every track or just Washougal?

Every track

1
DonM
DonM 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Apparently they are showing the first sessions, does this mean they won't show the 2nd??? Hope thats not the case...

5

