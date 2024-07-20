Bench Racing | Washougal National Timed Qualifying

Related: Washougal MX 2024 Pro Motocross 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 4 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 12991 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 676th GD2 7/20/2024 - 7:30am 7/20/2024 - 7:30am 30 minutes until qualifying starts!Race Day LinksContent Hub 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Johnny Ringo Posts 5800 Joined 1/11/2016 Location Tombstone, AZ US Johnny Ringo 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Holeshot 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ky_savage Posts 2486 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US Fantasy 1478th ky_savage 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Podium 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Herb Eaversmells Posts 2056 Joined 8/19/2016 Location ItStInKs, CA US Fantasy 4709th Herb Eaversmells 5 hours ago 5 hours avidchimp
5 hours ago
Top 5 is all I had today.

mgifracing
5 hours ago
Missed the gate, Goooooood morning Motoheads! plowboy
5 hours ago
mgifracing wrote: Missed the gate, Goooooood morning Motoheads!
Mornin' Gif and the rest. Wonder what the day holds?

mgifracing
5 hours ago
plowboy wrote: Mornin' Gif and the rest. Wonder what the day holds?
just trying to get through it and head up to double R when I get out of here.

Mavetism
4 hours ago
Not even top 5, I'm washed up

dog_lover_136
4 hours ago
Anyone else watching qualifying to see what riders made it so you can adjust your fantasy picks? On top of the other reasons people watch qualifying.

dog_lover_136
4 hours ago
Mavetism wrote: Not even top 5, I'm washed up
Yep 😂😂

matze
4 hours ago
Im so hyped for every round this year. Lets gooo

GD2
4 hours ago
450 B Qualifying 1

dog_lover_136
4 hours ago
GD2 wrote: 450 B Qualifying 1
450 B Qualifying 1
Did not expect seeing carson brown on the bottom of the list.

mgifracing
4 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote: Did not expect seeing carson brown on the bottom of the list.
With no laps turned too. Interesting, Interview I listened to last night seemed like he was pumped to give the 450 a go. wonder if it was mechanical?

mgifracing
4 hours ago
Or he got moved to A practice.

Reese95w
4 hours ago
So did any of the top riders NOT make it to Washougal in time?

GD2
4 hours ago
450 A Qualifying 1

Press516
4 hours ago
mgifracing wrote: Or he got moved to A practice. Yep, P18 in A Qualy.

GD2
3 hours ago
250 A Qualifying 1

Cortami79
3 hours ago
Damn, Kitchen on a roll

FeetUp
3 hours ago
Morning ladies…. let's Go Racing

FeetUp
3 hours ago
Glad to see the boys wearing proper Polo shirts. TAUTOG
3 hours ago
GD2 wrote: 450 B Qualifying 1
450 B Qualifying 1
Dante at the top nice!!

DonM
3 hours ago
Are they replaying the first qualifying sessions?

captmoto
3 hours ago
Did it rain or was the track over watered.

Tricky_Ricky.Stern
3 hours ago
DonM wrote: Are they replaying the first qualifying sessions?
i was wondring as well.. weege was saying oliveria has the fastest time, unless he meant in B group idk.. Reese95w
3 hours ago
They have to roll the first lap? Is that at every track or just Washougal?

DonM
3 hours ago
Reese95w wrote: They have to roll the first lap? Is that at every track or just Washougal?
Every track

DonM
3 hours ago
Apparently they are showing the first sessions, does this mean they won't show the 2nd??? Holeshot
Podium
Bottom of the box
Top 5 is all I had today.
Missed the gate, Goooooood morning Motoheads!
Mornin' Gif and the rest. Wonder what the day holds?
just trying to get through it and head up to double R when I get out of here.
Not even top 5, I'm washed up
Anyone else watching qualifying to see what riders made it so you can adjust your fantasy picks? On top of the other reasons people watch qualifying.
Yep 😂😂
Im so hyped for every round this year. Lets gooo
450 B Qualifying 1
Did not expect seeing carson brown on the bottom of the list.
With no laps turned too. Interesting, Interview I listened to last night seemed like he was pumped to give the 450 a go. wonder if it was mechanical?
Or he got moved to A practice.
So did any of the top riders NOT make it to Washougal in time?
450 A Qualifying 1
Yep, P18 in A Qualy.
What happened to Craig? Did he crash and pull off?
250 A Qualifying 1
Damn, Kitchen on a roll
Morning ladies…. let’s Go Racing
Glad to see the boys wearing proper Polo shirts.
Dante at the top nice!!
Are they replaying the first qualifying sessions?
Did it rain or was the track over watered.
i was wondring as well.. weege was saying oliveria has the fastest time, unless he meant in B group idk..
They have to roll the first lap? Is that at every track or just Washougal?
Every track
Apparently they are showing the first sessions, does this mean they won't show the 2nd??? Hope thats not the case...
