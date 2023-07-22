Bench Racing | Washougal National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Washougal MX
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

WASHBENCH

Practice starts in about 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

|
smoothies862 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

1st ever. We are just going to  ride this momentum through the break and finish the season strong. I cant thank anyone. Yeah no. 

10
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

ICYMI:

 

 

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5823
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Morning ya all...decent start...

1

waylonmatson 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Mornin’! Just patiently waiting to see how all the 2 strokes stack up. 

8
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
10004
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Hey fellas.  For the record...Gifford got his beer last Saturday.  

I didn't "witness" it but a fight broke out in the schoolboy class.  Gif + beer + fight... I'll let you guys do the math.Silly

I'm joshin'...the Gif is a legend.

3
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1407
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
plowboy wrote:
Hey fellas.  For the record...Gifford got his beer last Saturday.   I didn't "witness" it but a fight broke out in the schoolboy class.  Gif + beer...

Hey fellas.  For the record...Gifford got his beer last Saturday.  

I didn't "witness" it but a fight broke out in the schoolboy class.  Gif + beer + fight... I'll let you guys do the math.Silly

I'm joshin'...the Gif is a legend.

Plow did come through in a pinch, Fight was actually over a family pulling in and blocking 2 different families in. great fun. lol One riders girlfriend mouthed off to the people that parked and WWE time. Riders GF got ass kicked and mayhem ensued. College boy class didn't show up for their 2nd moto because most were detained lol

1
Gworm
Profile picture for user Gworm
Posts
1051
Joined
4/5/2017
Location
Monett, MO US
Gworm 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Your username disqualifies you, sorry. 

20
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
10004
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
plowboy wrote:
Hey fellas.  For the record...Gifford got his beer last Saturday.   I didn't "witness" it but a fight broke out in the schoolboy class.  Gif + beer...

Hey fellas.  For the record...Gifford got his beer last Saturday.  

I didn't "witness" it but a fight broke out in the schoolboy class.  Gif + beer + fight... I'll let you guys do the math.Silly

I'm joshin'...the Gif is a legend.

mgifracing wrote:
Plow did come through in a pinch, Fight was actually over a family pulling in and blocking 2 different families in. great fun. lol One riders...

Plow did come through in a pinch, Fight was actually over a family pulling in and blocking 2 different families in. great fun. lol One riders girlfriend mouthed off to the people that parked and WWE time. Riders GF got ass kicked and mayhem ensued. College boy class didn't show up for their 2nd moto because most were detained lol

Lol...I didn't know what sparked it.  

Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
3342
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Those 50th Anniversary Yamahas are sick bro!!!

11
8
TalinH112
Profile picture for user TalinH112
Posts
475
Joined
1/30/2022
Location
Belgrade, MT US
TalinH112 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
Those 50th Anniversary Yamahas are sick bro!!! [img]http://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/1200x675/p01gxcj5.jpg[/img]

Those 50th Anniversary Yamahas are sick bro!!!

I’m on the opposite side of this debate but even I had to laugh my ass off at this, bravo sir! Hahaha 

4
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1:

250bq1 15

 250bq1pt2.png?VersionId=QcJvc9uP

 

dinger212
Profile picture for user dinger212
Posts
145
Joined
1/21/2022
Location
Minneapolis, MN US
dinger212 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Can’t wait for the 2 stroke national!

1
OW38B
Profile picture for user OW38B
Posts
2570
Joined
8/17/2006
Location
Coto de Caza, CA US
OW38B 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
dinger212 wrote:
Can’t wait for the 2 stroke national!

Can’t wait for the 2 stroke national!

I was told years ago the two strokes are dead....

1
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1:

250aq1 18

 250aq1pt2 0

 

1

smoker
Profile picture for user smoker
Posts
668
Joined
2/18/2011
Location
Portland, OR US
smoker 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Yesterday in press day sexton was quad-quad-quading the whoops and it was was fast af. Deegan only one to do it in 250's. Wanna see if Jett pulls that out today.

It looks like a second or two faster.

1
1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2770
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Looks like it's going to be fun today...

TalinH112
Profile picture for user TalinH112
Posts
475
Joined
1/30/2022
Location
Belgrade, MT US
TalinH112 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
smoker wrote:
Yesterday in press day sexton was quad-quad-quading the whoops and it was was fast af. Deegan only one to do it in 250's. Wanna see if...

Yesterday in press day sexton was quad-quad-quading the whoops and it was was fast af. Deegan only one to do it in 250's. Wanna see if Jett pulls that out today.

It looks like a second or two faster.

I wanna see Sexton win pretty bad! Rooting for him and Deegs today they both look racey. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 

8
4
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
44485
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
smoker wrote:
Yesterday in press day sexton was quad-quad-quading the whoops and it was was fast af. Deegan only one to do it in 250's. Wanna see if...

Yesterday in press day sexton was quad-quad-quading the whoops and it was was fast af. Deegan only one to do it in 250's. Wanna see if Jett pulls that out today.

It looks like a second or two faster.

Josh Hill was doing it. 

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

450aq1 16

 450aq1pt2 0.png?VersionId=yPcoKn8CrWob4i0BYEB5

 

3
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2770
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.

2
Bearuno
Profile picture for user Bearuno
Posts
3768
Joined
6/28/2014
Location
AU
Bearuno 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
Those 50th Anniversary Yamahas are sick bro!!! [img]http://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/1200x675/p01gxcj5.jpg[/img]

Those 50th Anniversary Yamahas are sick bro!!!

He's a bit of a weirdo that bloke - well, most artists are, I've been surrounded by them through my GF's arts career.

But, his Arts TV shows are pretty bloody interesting. Oh, and that box on the back of that bike, is a shrine to his Boyhood Teddy Bear.

I think he rode that contraption through most of the USA. Or was it Britain and Europe, and he had another chopper he made for his US trip. 

2
mx_phreek
Profile picture for user mx_phreek
Posts
1863
Joined
10/7/2009
Location
Manchester GB
mx_phreek 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.

The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.

I don't know who are on the 2 strokes to look at timing, need a * next to name or something ha

1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5823
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.

The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.

Who all are on 2T's? Hill, Rodbell and Harlin?

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
44485
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.

The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.

mx_phreek wrote:
I don't know who are on the 2 strokes to look at timing, need a * next to name or something ha

I don't know who are on the 2 strokes to look at timing, need a * next to name or something ha

64 Carson Brown Yamaha YZ250
70 Justin Rodbell KTM 250SX
80 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX
91 Jeremy Hand KTM 250SX
93 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ250
111 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 250SX
388 Brandon Ray Husqvarna TC250
497 Josh Lee GasGas MC250
726 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC250
732 Josh McBride KTM 250SX
753 Hamish Harwood Husqvarna TC250
820 Matt Burkeen Yamaha YZ250
845 Bryan O'Neil KTM 250SX

9
mb60
Profile picture for user mb60
Posts
4344
Joined
3/7/2010
Location
GRAPEVINE, TX US
mb60 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Brown and Robin at 16th and 18th. 

4

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Washougal National Timed Qualifying