Bench Racing | Washougal National Timed Qualifying

I didn't "witness" it but a fight broke out in the schoolboy class.
Plow did come through in a pinch, Fight was actually over a family pulling in and blocking 2 different families in. great fun. lol One riders girlfriend mouthed off to the people that parked and WWE time. Riders GF got ass kicked and mayhem ensued. College boy class didn't show up for their 2nd moto because most were detained lol
Hooooleshot?!!!!
1st ever. We are just going to ride this momentum through the break and finish the season strong. I cant thank anyone. Yeah no.
ICYMI:
Morning ya all...decent start...
Morning!
Mornin’! Just patiently waiting to see how all the 2 strokes stack up.
Would be cool if we could watch every session.
1st 2-stroke!! Gimme my 15k
Your username disqualifies you, sorry.
Lol...I didn't know what sparked it.
Those 50th Anniversary Yamahas are sick bro!!!
I’m on the opposite side of this debate but even I had to laugh my ass off at this, bravo sir! Hahaha
250 B Qualifying 1:
Can’t wait for the 2 stroke national!
I was told years ago the two strokes are dead....
250 A Qualifying 1:
Yesterday in press day sexton was quad-quad-quading the whoops and it was was fast af. Deegan only one to do it in 250's. Wanna see if Jett pulls that out today.
It looks like a second or two faster.
Looks like it's going to be fun today...
I wanna see Sexton win pretty bad! Rooting for him and Deegs today they both look racey. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸
Josh Hill was doing it.
450 A Qualifying 1
The fast 2 stroke guys are pretty close, this race within the race could really add to the event.
He's a bit of a weirdo that bloke - well, most artists are, I've been surrounded by them through my GF's arts career.
But, his Arts TV shows are pretty bloody interesting. Oh, and that box on the back of that bike, is a shrine to his Boyhood Teddy Bear.
I think he rode that contraption through most of the USA. Or was it Britain and Europe, and he had another chopper he made for his US trip.
I don't know who are on the 2 strokes to look at timing, need a * next to name or something ha
Who all are on 2T's? Hill, Rodbell and Harlin?
64 Carson Brown Yamaha YZ250
70 Justin Rodbell KTM 250SX
80 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX
91 Jeremy Hand KTM 250SX
93 Jerry Robin Yamaha YZ250
111 Anthony Rodriguez KTM 250SX
388 Brandon Ray Husqvarna TC250
497 Josh Lee GasGas MC250
726 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC250
732 Josh McBride KTM 250SX
753 Hamish Harwood Husqvarna TC250
820 Matt Burkeen Yamaha YZ250
845 Bryan O'Neil KTM 250SX
Brown and Robin at 16th and 18th.
