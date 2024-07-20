Bench Racing | Washougal National Main Races

Bench Racing
Washougal MX
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12993
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
676th
GD2
washbench2 0.jpg?VersionId=yCjq

 

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12350
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Podium or did one of you fuckers take me out?

1

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12350
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
benw127 wrote:

Holeshit 

Blame it on autocorrect...mine is still goofy.

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
218
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

While we are waiting for the racing to start, how about a blast from the past.  Washougal 40 years ago, (1984).  There was no worldwide internet to crash to keep riders from getting to Washougal.  But one of the works Honda box vans did shred a rear tire in Oregon.  Les Schwab got them fixed up in time to make it to the track, plus they got some free beef.

Magoo!

Washougal 40 Years Ago 01A.jpg?VersionId=PSB0BPD9NSGGkz89QGkIuPlqlLa

Good spectator #1.

Washougal 40 Years Ago 02A.jpg?VersionId=U7YEPwN ogpJKEzUF7G

The two number 1’s in the open class.  Broc Glover defending 500cc MX Champ leading David Bailey who was kind of like the SuperMotocross Champ back then, (only without the playoffs on oversized Stuporcross tracks).

Washougal 40 Years Ago 03A

Good spectator #2.

Washougal 40 Years Ago 04A

The Bomber, Mark Barnett at the end of the whoop straight.

Washougal 40 Years Ago 05A.jpg?VersionId=ttwJXKFPq

Good spectator #3.

Washougal 40 Years Ago 06A.jpg?VersionId=pG2Vnne7FcT3l2TA7ah4s xZ

The podium.  The winners of 3 National classes from left to right, Rick Johnson (250cc), Broc Glover (500cc), and Jeff Ward, (125cc).  No wall of sponsors behind the riders with robotic readings of the sponsors the riders “can’t thank”.  And no smiling Monster Girls just standing around for decoration.

Washougal 40 Years Ago 07A.jpg?VersionId=3.OiEDWudbhldQB6ahjUEx8syJ
19
1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12350
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

What type of lenses do these guys run here?  That "sun...shade... sun...shade" thing has got to be blinding.  

sandman768
Profile picture for user sandman768
Posts
6277
Joined
3/21/2014
Location
Saratoga Springs, NY US
sandman768 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Great photos! 

2
2
Johnny Ringo
Profile picture for user Johnny Ringo
Posts
5800
Joined
1/11/2016
Location
Tombstone, AZ US
Johnny Ringo 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
plowboy wrote:

What type of lenses do these guys run here?  That "sun...shade... sun...shade" thing has got to be blinding.  

Clear all day

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12350
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
plowboy wrote:

What type of lenses do these guys run here?  That "sun...shade... sun...shade" thing has got to be blinding.  

Johnny Ringo wrote:

Clear all day

Lol, no I meant the shade from the trees...and right back to full sun over and over.  This is the only track like that.

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1167
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
471st
truck 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
benw127 wrote:

Holeshit 

plowboy wrote:

Blame it on autocorrect...mine is still goofy.

OK so it isn't just me who can barely type on here the last few days? 

plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12350
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
benw127 wrote:

Holeshit 

plowboy wrote:

Blame it on autocorrect...mine is still goofy.

truck wrote:

OK so it isn't just me who can barely type on here the last few days? 

Nope...it's crap but i have learned to overcome with my "human" analytics.🤣

dog_lover_136
Profile picture for user dog_lover_136
Posts
682
Joined
1/30/2023
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
564th
dog_lover_136 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I’m here and ready to watch some good racing, won’t be on here much becuase my phone will be charging in the first moto.

2
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12350
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

I’m here and ready to watch some good racing, won’t be on here much becuase my phone will be charging in the first moto.

Piss poor planning there gal.🙃

1

dog_lover_136
Profile picture for user dog_lover_136
Posts
682
Joined
1/30/2023
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
564th
dog_lover_136 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

I’m here and ready to watch some good racing, won’t be on here much becuase my phone will be charging in the first moto.

plowboy wrote:

Piss poor planning there gal.🙃

I’ve had this phone since it came out in september of 2019, battery life isn’t the greatest when i’m on youtube all day and discord. I will get the back glass and one of the back cameras replaced eventually becuase both are cracked, not sure i want to spend money on a battery yet.

3
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1167
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
471st
truck 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
plowboy wrote:

Blame it on autocorrect...mine is still goofy.

truck wrote:

OK so it isn't just me who can barely type on here the last few days? 

plowboy wrote:

Nope...it's crap but i have learned to overcome with my "human" analytics.🤣

I have to type very slowly and won't auto space like every other text box does. Forget it if I have to correct something.    

1
Talon
Profile picture for user Talon
Posts
405
Joined
1/18/2022
Location
Beaver, UT US
Fantasy
26th
Talon 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

That last drone shot.. Looks like a small turn out? I know it was the bottom part of the track but dang its usually more busy than that

Chris_Buehler 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

I’m here and ready to watch some good racing, won’t be on here much becuase my phone will be charging in the first moto.

plowboy wrote:

Piss poor planning there gal.🙃

Have fun!!

1
MARCD450
Profile picture for user MARCD450
Posts
105
Joined
7/10/2023
Location
Wrexham GB
MARCD450 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Anyone got any tips to watch the SMX tv broadcast on TV? I tried doing the screen mirror etc and just the sound comes through as they block the video somehow. 

mtbkris2
Profile picture for user mtbkris2
Posts
292
Joined
1/17/2024
Location
San Diego, CA US
Fantasy
3273rd
mtbkris2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Haha why does monster try to name an obstacle at every track

FastEddy
Profile picture for user FastEddy
Posts
13395
Joined
8/3/2008
Location
., FL US
Fantasy
515th
FastEddy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago
The NBC live broadcast for 450 Moto1 is delayed due to Golf.   Other than Peacock app there's no way to watch it legit.

1
katooom
Profile picture for user katooom
Posts
521
Joined
9/3/2010
Location
Broad Run, VA US
katooom 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chris_Buehler wrote:

What a buzkill to just tune in and hear Weege talking, then hear Ricky. Ugh

gets even worse when they throw it to WIll

3
1
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1167
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
471st
truck 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
mtbkris2 wrote:

Haha why does monster try to name an obstacle at every track

So weege has to say it a thousand times  

1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
4281
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chris_Buehler wrote:

What a buzkill to just tune in and hear Weege talking, then hear Ricky. Ugh

Wait until hear  Will. Lol

1
2

