Bench Racing | Washougal National Main Races

While we are waiting for the racing to start, how about a blast from the past.Washougal 40 years ago, (1984).There was no worldwide internet to crash to keep riders from getting to Washougal.But one of the works Honda box vans did shred a rear tire in Oregon.Les Schwab got them fixed up in time to make it to the track, plus they got some free beef.
Magoo!
Good spectator #1.
The two number 1’s in the open class.Broc Glover defending 500cc MX Champ leading David Bailey who was kind of like the SuperMotocross Champ back then, (only without the playoffs on oversized Stuporcross tracks).
Good spectator #2.
The Bomber, Mark Barnett at the end of the whoop straight.
Good spectator #3.
The podium.The winners of 3 National classes from left to right, Rick Johnson (250cc), Broc Glover (500cc), and Jeff Ward, (125cc).No wall of sponsors behind the riders with robotic readings of the sponsors the riders “can’t thank”.And no smiling Monster Girls just standing around for decoration.
I’ve had this phone since it came out in september of 2019, battery life isn’t the greatest when i’m on youtube all day and discord. I will get the back glass and one of the back cameras replaced eventually becuase both are cracked, not sure i want to spend money on a battery yet.
Holeshit
Braaaaap
Podium or did one of you fuckers take me out?
Chance took me out.
The Shop
Blame it on autocorrect...mine is still goofy.
What type of lenses do these guys run here? That "sun...shade... sun...shade" thing has got to be blinding.
Great photos!
Anatomically correct.
Clear all day
Lol, no I meant the shade from the trees...and right back to full sun over and over. This is the only track like that.
OK so it isn't just me who can barely type on here the last few days?
Nope...it's crap but i have learned to overcome with my "human" analytics.🤣
I’m here and ready to watch some good racing, won’t be on here much becuase my phone will be charging in the first moto.
We're hot fellas.
Piss poor planning there gal.🙃
Im pumped that Weedge is pumped !!
Pit Row
chase with the old school alien shades
I have to type very slowly and won't auto space like every other text box does. Forget it if I have to correct something.
That last drone shot.. Looks like a small turn out? I know it was the bottom part of the track but dang its usually more busy than that
What a buzkill to just tune in and hear Weege talking, then hear Ricky. Ugh
Have fun!!
Anyone got any tips to watch the SMX tv broadcast on TV? I tried doing the screen mirror etc and just the sound comes through as they block the video somehow.
Haha why does monster try to name an obstacle at every track
The NBC live broadcast for 450 Moto1 is delayed due to Golf. Other than Peacock app there's no way to watch it legit.
gets even worse when they throw it to WIll
So weege has to say it a thousand times
Wait until hear Will. Lol
