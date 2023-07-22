Bench Racing | Washougal National Main Races

Related:
Bench Racing
Washougal MX
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

washbench2

A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

|
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
518
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Missed it by that much.

Missed It 02

 

11
WCRider
Profile picture for user WCRider
Posts
2855
Joined
8/19/2017
Location
BE
WCRider 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

I don't care of Tomorowland, let's go racing.

2
OleTex
Profile picture for user OleTex
Posts
609
Joined
7/16/2016
Location
Central, TX US
OleTex 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Top 5

The Shop

See All »
Pakoyz250f 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

What a beautiful track to watch!! Cheers for good racing today

Is just amazing to watch these guys ride

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Less than 5 minutes until the gate drop.

Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
3342
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:
The chicks love Jett.

The chicks love Jett.

Bondo loves Jett.

 

5
4
swe292
Profile picture for user swe292
Posts
411
Joined
11/22/2021
Location
Hartwell, GA US
swe292 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

prediction: all the bikes seize up on the line. they all have to run the track for the next 30 minutes. hunter still wins. 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11718
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Fuckin hell Forkner....

4
ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2315
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I saw that green bike go down and AF was my first thought.  Hate that he's down again.

3
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2040
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Late home tonight but at least on time for the races, let's go!

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
44485
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
Fuckin hell Forkner....

Fuckin hell Forkner....

If it weren't for bad luck, he'd have no luck. 

8
MXWebmaster
Profile picture for user MXWebmaster
Posts
656
Joined
6/19/2017
Location
South Central, TX US
MXWebmaster 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wow. Forkner's misery continues. Feel so bad for that kid.

4
Nairb#70
Profile picture for user Nairb#70
Posts
956
Joined
2/25/2020
Location
Ivoryton, CT US
Nairb#70 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.

1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8111
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MXWebmaster wrote:
Wow. Forkner's misery continues. Feel so bad for that kid.

Wow. Forkner's misery continues. Feel so bad for that kid.

At least it looked like he was up and moving so hopefully not injured. 

1

Pit Row

See All »
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
3342
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

WHen does Deegan race?

 

Wink

 

I'd love to see Shimoda lunch Hunter....come on baby.

2
10
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8111
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Nairb#70 wrote:
Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.

Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.

Yamahas 50th anniversary. 

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
44485
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Nairb#70 wrote:
Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.

Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.

Yamaha is celebrating the YZs 50th anniversary. Throwback theme.

1
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3478
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Magoofan wrote:
WHen does Deegan race?   ;)   I'd love to see Shimoda lunch Hunter....come on baby.

WHen does Deegan race?

 

Wink

 

I'd love to see Shimoda lunch Hunter....come on baby.

👍👍👍

2
4
Nairb#70
Profile picture for user Nairb#70
Posts
956
Joined
2/25/2020
Location
Ivoryton, CT US
Nairb#70 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Nairb#70 wrote:
Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.

Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.

aeffertz wrote:
Yamahas 50th anniversary. 

Yamahas 50th anniversary. 

Oh yeah.

1
Red141
Profile picture for user Red141
Posts
155
Joined
1/12/2011
Location
Columbus, OH US
Red141 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Vialle and DiFrancesco?

1
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3478
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rickyisms wrote:
Vialle? Ryder D?

Vialle? Ryder D?

Vialle was it the top 10 then showed up in 40th

1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8111
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Vialle with a DNF. Unsure

1
1
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3478
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rickyisms wrote:
Vialle? Ryder D?

Vialle? Ryder D?

1911 wrote:
Vialle was it the top 10 then showed up in 40th

Vialle was it the top 10 then showed up in 40th

I see now, both out?

1
swe292
Profile picture for user swe292
Posts
411
Joined
11/22/2021
Location
Hartwell, GA US
swe292 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

looks like forkner is on the track? guess he's good. 

2
chasetwo79
Profile picture for user chasetwo79
Posts
941
Joined
12/1/2019
Location
Truckee, CA, CA US
chasetwo79 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

This 250 class is just so stacked. It’s such a deep field.

2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Washougal National Main Races