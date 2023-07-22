Bench Racing | Washougal National Main Races

Related: Bench Racing Washougal MX 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Pagination 1 of 8 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11718 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 2 hours ago 2 hours ago A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! Cheers for good racing today Is just amazing to watch these guys ride Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options MXWebmaster Posts 656 Joined 6/19/2017 Location South Central, TX US MXWebmaster 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Got hung up in the gate! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 518 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago The chicks love Jett. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11718 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Less than 5 minutes until the gate drop. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 3342 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Reese95w wrote: The chicks love Jett. The chicks love Jett. Bondo loves Jett. 5 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options swe292 Posts 411 Joined 11/22/2021 Location Hartwell, GA US swe292 1 hour ago 1 hour ago prediction: all the bikes seize up on the line. they all have to run the track for the next 30 minutes. hunter still wins. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 44485 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Forkner. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11718 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Fuckin hell Forkner.... 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ky_savage Posts 2315 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US ky_savage 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I saw that green bike go down and AF was my first thought. Hate that he's down again. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2040 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Late home tonight but at least on time for the races, let's go! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 44485 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago 2 hours ago GD2 wrote: Fuckin hell Forkner.... Fuckin hell Forkner.... If it weren't for bad luck, he'd have no luck. 8 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options MXWebmaster Posts 656 Joined 6/19/2017 Location South Central, TX US MXWebmaster 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Wow. Forkner's misery continues. Feel so bad for that kid. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Nairb#70 Posts 956 Joined 2/25/2020 Location Ivoryton, CT US Nairb#70 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options aeffertz Posts 8111 Joined 7/16/2015 Location Eau Claire, WI US aeffertz 2 hours ago 2 hours ago MXWebmaster wrote: Wow. Forkner's misery continues. Feel so bad for that kid. Wow. Forkner's misery continues. Feel so bad for that kid. At least it looked like he was up and moving so hopefully not injured. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row Dunlop Image DeVol Racing 23' Image DeCal Works Image Eagle Grit Image MX Graphics 23' Image Luxon MX 23' Image ODI Image SCAR 23' Image Seat Concepts Image Motul Image Moto Hose Image Hinson Racing Image Rocket Image Dubya-April 2022 Image Rival Ink '23 Image DID Image Polisport Image Tom Morgan Racing Image Twisted Development Image 6D Helmets Image OMX Graphics 23' Image Liquid Skinz 23' Image Motul July '20 Image Guts Racing Image See All » Configuration options Magoofan Posts 3342 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 1 hour ago 1 hour ago WHen does Deegan race? I'd love to see Shimoda lunch Hunter....come on baby. 2 10 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options aeffertz Posts 8111 Joined 7/16/2015 Location Eau Claire, WI US aeffertz 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Nairb#70 wrote: Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94. Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94. Yamahas 50th anniversary. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 44485 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Nairb#70 wrote: Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94. Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94. Yamaha is celebrating the YZs 50th anniversary. Throwback theme. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options 1911 Posts 3478 Joined 4/2/2008 Location LAS VEGAS, NV US 1911 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Magoofan wrote: WHen does Deegan race? ;) I'd love to see Shimoda lunch Hunter....come on baby. WHen does Deegan race? I'd love to see Shimoda lunch Hunter....come on baby. 👍👍👍 2 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Rickyisms Posts 3726 Joined 10/5/2017 Location FL US Rickyisms 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Vialle? Ryder D? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Nairb#70 Posts 956 Joined 2/25/2020 Location Ivoryton, CT US Nairb#70 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Nairb#70 wrote: Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94. Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94. aeffertz wrote: Yamahas 50th anniversary. Yamahas 50th anniversary. Oh yeah. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Red141 Posts 155 Joined 1/12/2011 Location Columbus, OH US Red141 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Vialle and DiFrancesco? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options 1911 Posts 3478 Joined 4/2/2008 Location LAS VEGAS, NV US 1911 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Rickyisms wrote: Vialle? Ryder D? Vialle? Ryder D? Vialle was it the top 10 then showed up in 40th 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options aeffertz Posts 8111 Joined 7/16/2015 Location Eau Claire, WI US aeffertz 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Vialle with a DNF. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options 1911 Posts 3478 Joined 4/2/2008 Location LAS VEGAS, NV US 1911 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Rickyisms wrote: Vialle? Ryder D? Vialle? Ryder D? 1911 wrote: Vialle was it the top 10 then showed up in 40th Vialle was it the top 10 then showed up in 40th I see now, both out? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options swe292 Posts 411 Joined 11/22/2021 Location Hartwell, GA US swe292 1 hour ago 1 hour ago looks like forkner is on the track? guess he's good. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options chasetwo79 Posts 941 Joined 12/1/2019 Location Truckee, CA, CA US chasetwo79 1 hour ago 1 hour ago This 250 class is just so stacked. Holeshot?
Missed it by that much.
I don't care of Tomorowland, let's go racing.
Top 5
What a beautiful track to watch!! Cheers for good racing today
Is just amazing to watch these guys ride
Got hung up in the gate!
The chicks love Jett.
Less than 5 minutes until the gate drop.
Bondo loves Jett.
prediction: all the bikes seize up on the line. they all have to run the track for the next 30 minutes. hunter still wins.
Forkner.
Fuckin hell Forkner....
I saw that green bike go down and AF was my first thought. Hate that he's down again.
Late home tonight but at least on time for the races, let's go!
If it weren't for bad luck, he'd have no luck.
Wow. Forkner's misery continues. Feel so bad for that kid.
Is it retro or throwback weekend or something, Dylans 450 looks like a '94.
At least it looked like he was up and moving so hopefully not injured.
WHen does Deegan race?
I'd love to see Shimoda lunch Hunter....come on baby.
Yamahas 50th anniversary.
Yamaha is celebrating the YZs 50th anniversary. Throwback theme.
👍👍👍
Vialle? Ryder D?
Oh yeah.
Vialle and DiFrancesco?
Vialle was it the top 10 then showed up in 40th
Vialle with a DNF.
I see now, both out?
looks like forkner is on the track? guess he's good.
This 250 class is just so stacked. It’s such a deep field.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Washougal National Main Races