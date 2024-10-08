Bench Racing | Unadilla National Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
Unadilla MX
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13022
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
661st
GD2
una 0

Practice starts in less than 10 minutes!

Race Day Llnks

Content Hub

2
|

The Shop

See All »
wildbill
Profile picture for user wildbill
Posts
4363
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Christmas Valley, OR US
wildbill 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Just think what a slimefest this 1st practice is.

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
3116
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Kenny, Webb & Nichols back. Nichols and McElrath on a new brand (And Hunter on a new bike), Jacobi there aswell. So much to look forward to today! Gonne be a good one for sure

11
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13022
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
661st
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

IMG 9418 1

1
crusty_xx
Profile picture for user crusty_xx
Posts
8711
Joined
6/8/2013
Location
CH
Fantasy
229th
crusty_xx 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

So how's the track looking? From the times it doesn't seem too bad

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13022
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
661st
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

IMG 9419 0
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13022
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
661st
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

IMG 9420 0
3
mxjeff575
Profile picture for user mxjeff575
Posts
399
Joined
7/14/2011
Location
Festus, MO US
mxjeff575 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
CPR wrote:

No Jacobi?

Jacobi in 450B Practice.  They are on track right now. 

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13022
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
661st
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

450bq1 0

Pit Row

See All »
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1622
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
133rd
mgifracing 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Gooooooood morning Motoheads. just checking in from the parts counter where I'm bound to not get to watch shit all day lol

10
Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
1368
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Gooooooood morning Motoheads. just checking in from the parts counter where I'm bound to not get to watch shit all day lol

Here's hoping you have a really tall, long-legged hot chick come in and ask you for a powerband. 👍

3
Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
1368
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
Holeshot Bitches Unadilla PQ

I think that's a typo in the dateline for that photo. Should be 1891... at least it feels like that's the last time I remember seeing grass there.

1
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1622
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
133rd
mgifracing 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Village Idiot wrote:

Here's hoping you have a really tall, long-legged hot chick come in and ask you for a powerband. 👍

I'll have her muffler bearing and blinker fluid too😁

4
Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
1368
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Village Idiot wrote:

Here's hoping you have a really tall, long-legged hot chick come in and ask you for a powerband. 👍

mgifracing wrote:

I'll have her muffler bearing and blinker fluid too😁

I have no doubts you could fill that order.😄

2
TerryB
Profile picture for user TerryB
Posts
2793
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Cambridge, MN US
TerryB 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Gooooooood morning Motoheads. just checking in from the parts counter where I'm bound to not get to watch shit all day lol

I'd be at the Service desk today, but I'm enjoying a new cervical fusion in the comfort of my own home😁

7
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1622
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
133rd
mgifracing 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TerryB wrote:

I'd be at the Service desk today, but I'm enjoying a new cervical fusion in the comfort of my own home😁

I'm doing my best to not have to work both counters today. Heal up man. Damn

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13022
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
661st
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 2

IMG 9421 0
Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
463
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Fantasy
3221st
Spudinki45 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I don’t why to see a close up of the pit reporter, I want to see the bikes

Village Idiot
Profile picture for user Village Idiot
Posts
1368
Joined
5/19/2023
Location
MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US
Village Idiot 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Gooooooood morning Motoheads. just checking in from the parts counter where I'm bound to not get to watch shit all day lol

TerryB wrote:

I'd be at the Service desk today, but I'm enjoying a new cervical fusion in the comfort of my own home😁

Best wishes and hopefully it was a minimal one. My wife has been fused from C6 to occiput for over 30 years. There are definitely more fun things to experience in life.

1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3791
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
43rd
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Going to need Jacobi to pick up the pace in Q2…

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Unadilla National Timed Qualifying