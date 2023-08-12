Bench Racing | Unadilla National Timed Qualifying

Unadilla MX
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Bench Racing
GD2 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

UNABENCH.jpg?VersionId=a3cVFhnjojUDXUzR Practice starts in about 35 minutes!

1
|
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

We're back!! ....But man is it early in the morning haha.

1
ky_savage 11 hours ago
11 hours ago Edited Date/Time 11 hours ago

Podium.  About to go mow and then back for some much needed racing.

3
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

450 B is on track. 

ky_savage 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Can't wait to see how Jimmy D does on the 125.

2
KlockreN 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Will be interesting to see how rubini will do.

2
Fox88 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Little worried about when peacock is scheduled to go live with race day, my app says 10cst which would be an hour too late?

3
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

450bq1 15450bq1pt2 3

crusty_xx 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Herb Eaversmells wrote:
J. Wilson, Rubini, Kullas, Malaval.  Don'T see these names much.

J. Wilson, Rubini, Kullas, Malaval.  Don'T see these names much.

Tanel Leok!

3
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

450aq1 17450aq1pt2 1

1
kaidodragon 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Herb Eaversmells wrote:
J. Wilson, Rubini, Kullas, Malaval.  Don'T see these names much.

J. Wilson, Rubini, Kullas, Malaval.  Don'T see these names much.

Stephen Rubini finished 2nd in the french championship standings this year, a couple point behind Valentin Guillod. He only did 2 GP this year (which is his first year on the 450), and he only was able to completly race the GP of switzerland. He finished 14th with a 14th place in moto 1 and 13th in moto 2. Last year in MX2 he finished 9th in the world champship with a couple top 3 finishes.

Adrien Malaval is a french national racer (7th in the french elite class this year)

3
1
slowgti 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Jay Wilson 11th

1
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 19

7
Sparling 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
250 A Qualifying 1

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 19

I really hope Forkner gets in the podium. He really needs it

7
valveless 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Forkner would be the Jett of the 250 class. “IF” he could stay off the ground. Of course, that’s a big IF.

1
6
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

250bq1 16.png?VersionId=2QVb9NJt7HO9yWSuOMIu250bq1pt2 0.png?VersionId=7

Press516 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Is there only a delayed 1 hour RDL today?  Peacock showing 1h but just before the racing starts...

GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
Is there only a delayed 1 hour RDL today?  Peacock showing 1h but just before the racing starts...

Is there only a delayed 1 hour RDL today?  Peacock showing 1h but just before the racing starts...

The Pro Motocross website shows RDL should go live in 13 minutes...so I guess we're gonna find out soon. Hopefully Peacock is just showing the wrong time.

2
Press516 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
Is there only a delayed 1 hour RDL today?  Peacock showing 1h but just before the racing starts...

Is there only a delayed 1 hour RDL today?  Peacock showing 1h but just before the racing starts...

GD2 wrote:
The Pro Motocross website shows RDL should go live in 13 minutes...so I guess we're gonna find out soon. Hopefully Peacock is just showing the wrong...

The Pro Motocross website shows RDL should go live in 13 minutes...so I guess we're gonna find out soon. Hopefully Peacock is just showing the wrong time.

I sure hope that's right!!!  And yes Peacock is one to be wrong at times....

KirkChandler 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Fox88 wrote:
Little worried about when peacock is scheduled to go live with race day, my app says 10cst which would be an hour too late?

Little worried about when peacock is scheduled to go live with race day, my app says 10cst which would be an hour too late?

Race Day Delayed?
 

they did that at one of the Supercross rounds earlier in the year. Tape delayed and full of extra fluff. 

301w 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

IMG 4681.png?VersionId=4SyabzyF7U4hJd4QG0U

GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 2

450bq2 19450bq2pt2 3.png?VersionId=ZQn1gDFGWD3PPdcEDqtqE

Boomslang 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

How long until the first gate drop? Time here in my country is 16h11. 

Our electricity is out so I'm wanting to save my laptop battery for the  racing.

Thanks.

mx_phreek 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

What happened to the moguls on the hill after sky shot? looks flat

crusty_xx 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
How long until the first gate drop? Time here in my country is 16h11.  Our electricity is out so I'm wanting to save my laptop battery...

How long until the first gate drop? Time here in my country is 16h11. 

Our electricity is out so I'm wanting to save my laptop battery for the  racing.

Thanks.

about 2h50

1
Mavetism 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

No Kenny is truly a bummer man, I was so ready for it.

Bob693 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

I really wish they would just show the times of the practice we are actually watching. 

7
flinttropicsMX 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Why don’t they ever talk about whats actually happening on the track?

3

