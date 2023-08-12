Bench Racing | Unadilla National Timed Qualifying

J. Wilson, Rubini, Kullas, Malaval. Don'T see these names much.
J. Wilson, Rubini, Kullas, Malaval. Don'T see these names much.
Stephen Rubini finished 2nd in the french championship standings this year, a couple point behind Valentin Guillod. He only did 2 GP this year (which is his first year on the 450), and he only was able to completly race the GP of switzerland. He finished 14th with a 14th place in moto 1 and 13th in moto 2. Last year in MX2 he finished 9th in the world champship with a couple top 3 finishes.
Adrien Malaval is a french national racer (7th in the french elite class this year)
We're back!! ....But man is it early in the morning haha.
Hellooooo...
Podium. About to go mow and then back for some much needed racing.
450 B is on track.
The Shop
Can't wait to see how Jimmy D does on the 125.
Will be interesting to see how rubini will do.
Little worried about when peacock is scheduled to go live with race day, my app says 10cst which would be an hour too late?
450 B Qualifying 1
J. Wilson, Rubini, Kullas, Malaval. Don'T see these names much.
Tanel Leok!
450 A Qualifying 1
Stephen Rubini finished 2nd in the french championship standings this year, a couple point behind Valentin Guillod. He only did 2 GP this year (which is his first year on the 450), and he only was able to completly race the GP of switzerland. He finished 14th with a 14th place in moto 1 and 13th in moto 2. Last year in MX2 he finished 9th in the world champship with a couple top 3 finishes.
Adrien Malaval is a french national racer (7th in the french elite class this year)
Jay Wilson 11th
250 A Qualifying 1
I really hope Forkner gets in the podium. He really needs it
Forkner would be the Jett of the 250 class. “IF” he could stay off the ground. Of course, that’s a big IF.
250 B Qualifying 1
Is there only a delayed 1 hour RDL today? Peacock showing 1h but just before the racing starts...
Pit Row
The Pro Motocross website shows RDL should go live in 13 minutes...so I guess we're gonna find out soon. Hopefully Peacock is just showing the wrong time.
I sure hope that's right!!! And yes Peacock is one to be wrong at times....
Race Day Delayed?
they did that at one of the Supercross rounds earlier in the year. Tape delayed and full of extra fluff.
We live
450 B Qualifying 2
How long until the first gate drop? Time here in my country is 16h11.
Our electricity is out so I'm wanting to save my laptop battery for the racing.
Thanks.
What happened to the moguls on the hill after sky shot? looks flat
about 2h50
No Kenny is truly a bummer man, I was so ready for it.
I really wish they would just show the times of the practice we are actually watching.
Why don’t they ever talk about whats actually happening on the track?
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Unadilla National Timed Qualifying