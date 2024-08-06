Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Timed Qualifying

2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
Thunder Valley
Bench Racing
GD2
GD2

Qualifying starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

Press516
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Good morning you psychotic fools!!!  This should be an incredible day of moto.

10
Mudd801
Mudd801 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
braap braap,  … double clutched it

thanks!!  i needed a new one!

2
1
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 B Qualifying 1

Shred
Shred 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
Hell yes!!!….tell me the last time you were so excited for a race….and the last time you were not sure who to put 1st in your fantasy picks(and it wasn’t a gamble to try to make up points)!!  Thank you Chase!!!  ….and Jett?

2
Johnny Ringo
Johnny Ringo 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Lakewood 2007 vibes (after stew crashed out of unadilla and was banged up at Thunder Valley)

3
iudi2006
iudi2006 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Jett casually throwing down a 2:10 

1
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 A Qualifying 1

2

8500rpm
8500rpm 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Can you rewind during a live broadcast with supermotocross.tv nowadays? I can't remember, you couldn't 2years ago but I haven't tried lately, I will be at least 30min late to the 450 start Sad today and would want to jump in to the live stream but watch from beginning.

1
MX Guy
MX Guy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Chase has to find 2 seconds in Q2. This should be interesting. 

mac3-d
mac3-d 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
It works on race day live but have not tried it on live moto, 

Sandberm656
Sandberm656 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Has there been any pictures released of this chunk of leg the footpeg took out of Jetts leg?

4
6
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I didn't see him listed, but it's Ben LaMay #426. 

2
Shred
Shred 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago
On Peacock…yes…NBC….no.  Online?….no idea.

1
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 A Qualifying 1

4
prozach
prozach 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Yes, but there is a limit to how far back you can rewind if your start the live broadcast late.  If you start it within 30-40 minutes of the broadcast starting your should be good. Also, It takes them a couple hours to upload the replay after the broadcast ends of you didn't watch it live.  

4
Sandberm656
Profile picture for user Sandberm656
Posts
905
Joined
9/30/2021
Location
WA US
Fantasy
479th
Sandberm656 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

No Jeremy Hand as a choice for fantasy? Do we just leave him out at this point?

 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Timed Qualifying