Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Timed Qualifying

Good morning you psychotic fools!!! This should be an incredible day of moto.
Hell yes!!!….tell me the last time you were so excited for a race….and the last time you were not sure who to put 1st in your fantasy picks(and it wasn’t a gamble to try to make up points)!! Thank you Chase!!! ….and Jett?
Can you rewind during a live broadcast with supermotocross.tv nowadays? I can't remember, you couldn't 2years ago but I haven't tried lately, I will be at least 30min late to the 450 start
today and would want to jump in to the live stream but watch from beginning.
It works on race day live but have not tried it on live moto,
Yes, but there is a limit to how far back you can rewind if your start the live broadcast late. If you start it within 30-40 minutes of the broadcast starting your should be good. Also, It takes them a couple hours to upload the replay after the broadcast ends of you didn't watch it live.
Braap
Well done !
braap braap, … double clutched it
in the pack going into 1 at least
The Shop
Stuck in the gate.
Congrats! 🥇
Congrats! 🥈
Congrats! 🥉
thanks!! i needed a new one!
Let’s go Matty B ✊🏼
450 B Qualifying 1
Lakewood 2007 vibes (after stew crashed out of unadilla and was banged up at Thunder Valley)
Hunter 2:11.465
Jett 2:10.342
Jett casually throwing down a 2:10
450 A Qualifying 1
Pit Row
Who's on the two smoke today? Looked like a KTM in the brief flash in the first laps vid.
Chase has to find 2 seconds in Q2. This should be interesting.
Masterpool 2:16.262
Has there been any pictures released of this chunk of leg the footpeg took out of Jetts leg?
I didn't see him listed, but it's Ben LaMay #426.
On Peacock…yes…NBC….no. Online?….no idea.
wow ty
250 A Qualifying 1
Yes, but there is a limit to how far back you can rewind if your start the live broadcast late. If you start it within 30-40 minutes of the broadcast starting your should be good. Also, It takes them a couple hours to upload the replay after the broadcast ends of you didn't watch it live.
No Jeremy Hand as a choice for fantasy? Do we just leave him out at this point?
