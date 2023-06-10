Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago

TVBENCH

Practice starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

Teejay
Teejay 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Hoooollleeesshoootttt!!

Badoo
Badoo 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

4th place holeshot!

Teejay
Teejay 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

I’m going RJ 1-4 for the overall. 

GD2
GD2 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

250 B is on track.

sebastianer 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 4 minutes ago

how is the weather ? now rain for today ?

GD2
GD2 Just now
Just now

250 B Qualifying 1:

250bq1 13.png?VersionId=A QMlWfZKxYlMYT84ggYYi

 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Timed Qualifying