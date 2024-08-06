Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Main Races

What do we think, are we going back to the Jett show or will he be happy to be on the podium today? 2 weeks break after that, he might take it easy today. I don't know if he can run with Chase if he has the speed from last weekend while being banged up. Gonna be a good one
Holeshot
Podium
Slow internet here
I was trying a third gear start and broke the clutch lever while I was just fannin it!
The Shop
Went with the knobbie...bad start but I'll make it up suckas.
Red up front in the start i can tell
We’re currently in a weather hold
Good day for it 😎
Congrats! 🥇
Congrats! 🥈
Congrats! 🥉
Just sat back down... Made the 6th change to my fantasy team. STOKED for moto!
That theme tune gets lamer every time I hear it...
Looking forward to some awesome racing though 🤘
They just said 1:30pm first gate drop
Weather delay???? I'm confused here....I don't see any adverse weather
damn, still 23 minutes before moto 1? what the heck
Are you at the track ?
Pit Row
I'll take it!!🤙
Great shot... That's way up the hill!!!
Awesome photo/video bomb during Hunter/JT$ interview...
who was that?
Hunter downer lawrence. That interview with JT lol. No way he's not thinking about being close to winning and wanting to win. Guy has a major stick up his ass.
That is a good hike up there.
Two week break is after round 4 at High Point.
Oh that might be two interesting weekends now for Jett then.
Is Freddie wearing Ed Hardy gear?
You better not say it, she wanted to.
Now, that's a patriot. Not just waiving a flag around when he wins.
that shit with AP was so damn funny dude
