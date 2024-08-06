Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Main Races

Related:
Thunder Valley
Bench Racing
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12834
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
668th
GD2
Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago

A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|

The Shop

See All »
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12115
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Went with the knobbie...bad start but I'll make it up suckas.Woohoo

2
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3664
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
52nd
Press516 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Just sat back down...  Made the 6th change to my fantasy team.  STOKED for moto!

 

3
Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
3067
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

That theme tune gets lamer every time I hear it...

Looking forward to some awesome racing though 🤘 

Pit Row

See All »
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2928
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

What do we think, are we going back to the Jett show or will he be happy to be on the podium today? 2 weeks break after that, he might take it easy today. I don't know if he can run with Chase if he has the speed from last weekend while being banged up. Gonna be a good one

slotsquid
Profile picture for user slotsquid
Posts
310
Joined
6/25/2010
Location
Lowell, AR US
Fantasy
3232nd
slotsquid 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

 

Awesome photo/video bomb during Hunter/JT$ interview...

who was that?

Harv379
Profile picture for user Harv379
Posts
504
Joined
1/22/2017
Location
UT US
Fantasy
2131st
Harv379 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Hunter downer lawrence. That interview with JT lol. No way he's not thinking about being close to winning and wanting to win. Guy has a major stick up his ass. 

6
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
51731
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3976th
-MAVERICK- 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:
What do we think, are we going back to the Jett show or will he be happy to be on the podium today? 2 weeks break...

What do we think, are we going back to the Jett show or will he be happy to be on the podium today? 2 weeks break after that, he might take it easy today. I don't know if he can run with Chase if he has the speed from last weekend while being banged up. Gonna be a good one

Two week break is after round 4 at High Point. 

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2928
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:
What do we think, are we going back to the Jett show or will he be happy to be on the podium today? 2 weeks break...

What do we think, are we going back to the Jett show or will he be happy to be on the podium today? 2 weeks break after that, he might take it easy today. I don't know if he can run with Chase if he has the speed from last weekend while being banged up. Gonna be a good one

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Two week break is after round 4 at High Point. 

Oh that might be two interesting weekends now for Jett then.

yod292
Profile picture for user yod292
Posts
64
Joined
3/11/2024
Location
Alpharetta, GA US
yod292 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

that shit with AP was so damn funny dude

1
2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Main Races