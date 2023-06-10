Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Main Races

Bench Racing
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11547
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

tvbench2.jpg?VersionId=eYaAD5wucxz4M8H

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Sawfish
Profile picture for user Sawfish
Posts
792
Joined
6/8/2013
Location
Las Vegas, NV US
Sawfish 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

HOLESHOT. 

2
donman
Profile picture for user donman
Posts
562
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Golden, CO US
donman 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Podium trackside

bvm111
Profile picture for user bvm111
Posts
8616
Joined
7/1/2008
Location
Las Vegas, NV US
bvm111 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

yeeeeellow!

Unfortunately, my wife talked me into going to brunch so i’ll pop in and out to check on the goings on when she starts rambling about nonsense i don’t find interesting 😬

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2707
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

About to land in Detroit…  After layover I should be able to rewind to the first moto.  Won’t be here…. No spoilers allowed.

Moto on, moto bro’s!!

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5721
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

....14 minutes until 250 moto 1 gate drops.

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
472
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

I could have got the Holeshot if that damn Vital MX take the Survey window had not popped up!

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11547
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Hopefully Levi can make some progress this week. 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11547
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Damn!

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5721
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

Geezuz, i hope they are all ok.

levimx22
Profile picture for user levimx22
Posts
788
Joined
4/25/2011
Location
Coalgate, OK US
levimx22 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

damn it farres!!! was really wanting that kid to do good this year

Gator724
Profile picture for user Gator724
Posts
59
Joined
4/7/2023
Location
Greenville, SC US
Gator724 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Can we get rid of the start grates? Jesus 

2
1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
9683
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

What's up y'all bag a bastards.Woohoo

88FYNN88
Profile picture for user 88FYNN88
Posts
534
Joined
7/14/2020
Location
Jackson, NH US
88FYNN88 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Wow….farres arm looked bad!

2
tuttle425
Profile picture for user tuttle425
Posts
1467
Joined
8/5/2020
Location
Prairie Village, KS US
tuttle425 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Geez, first lap carnage 

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
41
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
truck 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Racetrch rant about starting grates. 

1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3345
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

I am feeling Dangerous!

3

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
472
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

Show the replays later.

1
crusty_xx
Profile picture for user crusty_xx
Posts
7980
Joined
6/8/2013
Location
CH
crusty_xx 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Omg Farres... And looks like Reynolds is out as well. 

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5721
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Fuck, Deegan got back going quickly

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
43233
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Vialle all the way down in 37th. 

philG
Profile picture for user philG
Posts
8707
Joined
5/12/2012
Location
GB
philG 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

So the director got a drone for xmas

Fucking unwatchable 

1
4
DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9600
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

This drone cam is making me dizzy

3
1
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3345
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
DownSouth wrote:

This drone cam is making me dizzy

#metoo. I have to look away from the TV.

2
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11547
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Bummed for Farres.

1

