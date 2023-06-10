Bench Racing | Thunder Valley National Main Races

Hello Vital MX Visitor,
HOLESHOT.
Hello
Podium trackside
yeeeeellow!
Unfortunately, my wife talked me into going to brunch so i’ll pop in and out to check on the goings on when she starts rambling about nonsense i don’t find interesting 😬
The Shop
About to land in Detroit… After layover I should be able to rewind to the first moto. Won’t be here…. No spoilers allowed.
Moto on, moto bro’s!!
....14 minutes until 250 moto 1 gate drops.
I could have got the Holeshot if that damn Vital MX take the Survey window had not popped up!
Hopefully Levi can make some progress this week.
Damn!
Geezuz, i hope they are all ok.
damn it farres!!! was really wanting that kid to do good this year
Can we get rid of the start grates? Jesus
What's up y'all bag a bastards.
Wow….farres arm looked bad!
Geez, first lap carnage
Racetrch rant about starting grates.
I am feeling Dangerous!
Farres arm didn't look good
Pit Row
Show the replays later.
Omg Farres... And looks like Reynolds is out as well.
Fuck, Deegan got back going quickly
Vialle all the way down in 37th.
Shimoda in 14th.
So the director got a drone for xmas
Fucking unwatchable
This drone cam is making me dizzy
How?! That was wild
Not a fan of the drone shot
#metoo. I have to look away from the TV.
Quite a few mistakes by Deegan in the ruts
Bummed for Farres.
