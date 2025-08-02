Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Tampa
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13470
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2
tampatampa.jpg?VersionId=fIc

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
Mudd801
Profile picture for user Mudd801
Posts
77
Joined
7/13/2020
Location
North of Reno/Tahoe, NV US
Mudd801 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

hole shot!!!!!   maybe? 

1
3

The Shop

See All »
Mudd801
Profile picture for user Mudd801
Posts
77
Joined
7/13/2020
Location
North of Reno/Tahoe, NV US
Mudd801 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Camp332 wrote:

Holy!

i forgot it was a right hand first turn,  i turned left.. 

2
1
Camp332
Profile picture for user Camp332
Posts
8525
Joined
8/16/2006
Location
Zoo Jersey US
Camp332 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I'd like to thank my 1Gbps Fios connection for getting me out of the gate tonight! 🤣

8
1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
7934
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

That 250 class is loaded and we are in for a monumental treat. 

13
ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
580
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
1409th
ohh_454 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Excited to see how Forkner stacks up tonight. 

5
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13470
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 C FP

IMG 9941
1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
10213
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
La Crosse, WI US
aeffertz 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I was scrolling through instagram and saw Kenny posted this. What’s going on here or what exactly is the point of this?

IMG 0600 0
2
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
480
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Good morning Ladies..... Lets Go (east coast) Racing 

2
1

Pit Row

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13470
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 B FP

IMG 9942 0.jpeg?VersionId=s3W6AwV9dYM
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
480
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Does that little lip heading into the whoops, count as a 10th whoop?

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
56006
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:
I was scrolling through instagram and saw Kenny posted this. What’s going on here or what exactly is the point of this?

I was scrolling through instagram and saw Kenny posted this. What’s going on here or what exactly is the point of this?

IMG 0600 0

Quick search shows it's to help with pain and inflammation. 

2
motoxxx599
Profile picture for user motoxxx599
Posts
2966
Joined
11/18/2008
Location
Sachse, TX US
Fantasy
154th
motoxxx599 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
FeetUp wrote:

Does that little lip heading into the whoops, count as a 10th whoop?

Its called a starter whoop, makes it easier to get on top of the whoops

2
MXRalph
Profile picture for user MXRalph
Posts
176
Joined
11/13/2022
Location
Fresno, CA US
MXRalph 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Maximus killing it with the double lever set up so far! 

3
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
4164
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
301st
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Not sure how this track is going to race, but the extra sand can definitely shake it up a bit.

2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
172
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

HOLESHOT

So it will be what, 2:00 AM your time when the racing starts?  Yea you need to move over here.  You will be better rested and more able to get real bench racing thread  holeshots. 😄

3
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13470
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 A FP

IMG 9943
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13470
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

450 A FP

IMG 9944.jpeg?VersionId=Zqf7uJp7BA
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13470
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

450 B FP

IMG 9945 0.jpeg?VersionId=7eIFo.KBW6RzRXNius89Fzxf
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
4164
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
301st
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Forkner down with Boespflug doesn’t seem to fit the narrative…. Need to see what qualy looks like.

 

2
uncledaddy69
Profile picture for user uncledaddy69
Posts
1461
Joined
4/2/2011
Location
Huntington Beach, CA US
Fantasy
496th
uncledaddy69 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Wow, noticeable difference in Hammaker’s riding. 

Levi looks like he’s already in control. 

Can’t wait for tonight. 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Timed Qualifying