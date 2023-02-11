Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Tampa Supercross 2023 Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 8 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 10907 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 10 hours ago 10 hours ago About 35 minutes until free practice starts! Check out the Vital MX Content Hub. Holeshot!

2nd sucks

Magoofan wrote: Holeshot! Holeshot! You've practically lapped the field, too. Folks always roll in a bit slower for the East Coast rounds.

If you're looking for a little something to pass the time, Broc Glover's track walk segment is up. Who's best in the mud tonight? 250? Vialle 450? Pless

4th O/A. I'd like to thank my family and my team for helping me get here today. good morning ladies...lets go racing !!!!!

Paging Mav.....Night program starts at 17h00 in Tampa? That makes it midnight for me? In before danger boy comments…

Boomslang wrote: Paging Mav.....Night program starts at 17h00 in Tampa? That makes it midnight for me? 1am your time.

Have to wonder if anyone will try a rear scoop if there is any significant rain. Already have the big sand section and could be tempting. Is the Weege/Stewart pre race show broadcast anywhere?

Lookin forward to seeing how the sand section plays out.. We need sand every week! Little bummed Star didn't do much for military appreciation in terms of graphics. Diggin Coops "dog tag" helmet. -MAVERICK- wrote: 1am your time. Thanks Mav, much appreciated. 250 C is on track.

Inside of the sand turn has to be knocked down soon. A single entering and exiting the turn is not a good design. Sand is about momentum, so why would anyone choose to come to a complete stop on the inside? I don't know. I'm no Ricky Carmichael, but...

250 C Free Practice: Weltin 53.419

There are apps that have time zone conversions. ,worldwide.

LewisPhillips wrote: Inside of the sand turn has to be knocked down soon. A single entering and exiting the turn is not a good design. Sand is about momentum, so why would anyone choose to come to a complete stop on the inside? I don't know. I'm no Ricky Carmichael, but... Maybe they won't do anything to the sand. Two practice sessions and the roller exiting the inside berm is basically gone, as the rut is so deep. Easy work! Maybe they won't do anything to the sand. Two practice sessions and the roller exiting the inside berm is basically gone, as the rut is so deep. Easy work! 