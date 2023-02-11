Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Timed Qualifying

Tampa
Supercross 2023
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

tampabench

 About 35 minutes until free practice starts!

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub.

Race Day Links

1
|
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2089
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 10 hours ago
10 hours ago Edited Date/Time 10 hours ago

Holeshot!

 

image-20230211082701-1.gif?VersionId=bV7izZjo4GAQw2bHhJU7UIj

6
1
lumpy790
Profile picture for user lumpy790
Posts
8189
Joined
9/18/2007
Location
York, SC US
lumpy790 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

2nd sucks Grinning

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
Holeshot!  

Holeshot!

 

image-20230211082701-1.gif?VersionId=bV7izZjo4GAQw2bHhJU7UIj

You've practically lapped the field, too. Silly

Folks always roll in a bit slower for the East Coast rounds.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

If you're looking for a little something to pass the time, Broc Glover's track walk segment is up.

 

 

4

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5438
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Cant wait for the night show. 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

LM 0084

 LM 0075

 

15
2
dsc131
Profile picture for user dsc131
Posts
125
Joined
8/4/2021
Location
Temecula, WY US
dsc131 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Who’s best in the mud tonight?

250?

Vialle

450?

Pless

2
Tbteam
Profile picture for user Tbteam
Posts
2740
Joined
8/16/2006
Location
Ormond Beach, FL US
Tbteam 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

4th O/A. I'd like to thank my family and my team for helping me get here today.

1
1
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
385
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

good morning ladies...lets go racing  !!!!!

1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5438
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Paging Mav.....Night program starts at 17h00 in Tampa? That makes it midnight for me?

ElliotB16
Profile picture for user ElliotB16
Posts
938
Joined
6/10/2019
Location
Cairo, GA US
ElliotB16 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

In before danger boy comments…

4
2
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39796
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

Paging Mav.....Night program starts at 17h00 in Tampa? That makes it midnight for me?

1am your time. 

WhatsStoppingU 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Have to wonder if anyone will try a rear scoop if there is  any significant rain.  Already have the big sand section and could be tempting.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

C1D58D2E-4C85-4F7B-9EAB-AB0F0B07869B

 

3
katooom
Profile picture for user katooom
Posts
427
Joined
9/3/2010
Location
Broad Run, VA US
katooom 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Is the Weege/Stewart pre race show broadcast anywhere?

1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2089
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Lookin forward to seeing how the sand section plays out..   We need sand every week!

Little bummed Star didn't do much for military appreciation in terms of graphics.

Diggin Coops "dog tag" helmet.

DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
5378
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
ElliotB16 wrote:

In before danger boy comments…

While making a danger boy comment.....Huh

6
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 C is on track. 

LewisPhillips 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Inside of the sand turn has to be knocked down soon. A single entering and exiting the turn is not a good design.

Sand is about momentum, so why would anyone choose to come to a complete stop on the inside? I don't know.

I'm no Ricky Carmichael, but...

2
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 C Free Practice:

E791581E-67AC-463C-AD9D-6CF8FF9C7F94.jpeg?VersionId=eDP20KVQOZOH2T

 

mxb2
Profile picture for user mxb2
Posts
20927
Joined
6/15/2010
Location
Bowie, MD US
mxb2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
ElliotB16 wrote:

In before danger boy comments…

DonM wrote:
While making a danger boy comment.....

While making a danger boy comment.....Huh

Yep. Lol
mxb2
Profile picture for user mxb2
Posts
20927
Joined
6/15/2010
Location
Bowie, MD US
mxb2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

Paging Mav.....Night program starts at 17h00 in Tampa? That makes it midnight for me?

There are apps that have time zone conversions. ,worldwide.
1
LewisPhillips 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
LewisPhillips wrote:
Inside of the sand turn has to be knocked down soon. A single entering and exiting the turn is not a good design. Sand is about...

Inside of the sand turn has to be knocked down soon. A single entering and exiting the turn is not a good design.

Sand is about momentum, so why would anyone choose to come to a complete stop on the inside? I don't know.

I'm no Ricky Carmichael, but...

Maybe they won't do anything to the sand.

Two practice sessions and the roller exiting the inside berm is basically gone, as the rut is so deep. Easy work!

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

2C8E77A5-FCAA-42AB-B73E-04A3E60421CB.jpeg?VersionId=mFBVHOeknnO

 

