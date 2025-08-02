Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Night Show

Related:
Tampa
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13485
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2
tampa2.jpg?VersionId=bH8z7

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1936
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Holeshot once again!!

Edit: Fk you Reese. Chopped my front end like before.

2
1

The Shop

See All »
Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
868
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fantasy
267th
Fox88 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

We're going to come back swinging 

1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
4175
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
301st
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Mid pack….  Crashed hard in the whoops during Q2 and a little bruised up.

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
190
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ProKawi24 wrote:

Holeshot once again!!

Edit: Fk you Reese. Chopped my front end like before.

Are you using a smart phone for Vital?

2
sleeve1
Profile picture for user sleeve1
Posts
657
Joined
11/24/2013
Location
Meadville, PA US
Fantasy
1065th
sleeve1 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

This should be a fun night of racing...

Enjoy Gents!

nickp
Profile picture for user nickp
Posts
203
Joined
12/14/2018
Location
Washington, DC US
nickp 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Awesome to see Kyle Chisholm in opening ceremonies

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
190
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Ah shoot, no Will tonight!  Magoofan must be bummed! 😄

4
5
vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
1394
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
vdrsnk04 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

How does McAdoo race with a torn ACL but Jett does not? Just personal choice or something?

3

Pit Row

See All »
TheMilkman
Profile picture for user TheMilkman
Posts
303
Joined
7/6/2022
Location
Plano, TX US
TheMilkman 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Bubba’s suits are always on point. RC always wears suits that make him look 65 years old. 

4
6
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
4175
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
301st
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Would be awesome to see RJ not RJ for a season…. He’s really fast.

1
1
Drunkonunleaded
Profile picture for user Drunkonunleaded
Posts
222
Joined
8/24/2022
Location
Woodhaven, MI US
Fantasy
2261st
Drunkonunleaded 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Ah shoot, no Will tonight!  Magoofan must be bummed! 😄

Katie Osborne is good, but why not just have Haley Stanley do it?  She does very well on camera.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13485
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 H1

250h1 23
DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9695
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Good to see Tomac hammering on the exercise bike.  Hopefully he keeps his feet out of the ruts for the rest of the night.

2
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1936
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

How does McAdoo race with a torn ACL but Jett does not? Just personal choice or something?

Not all ACL tears are the same. Some require immediate surgery, some don't. I've known a few people with ACL tears that never got the surgery but were able to heal up enough and be fine. 

2
Kyzer138
Profile picture for user Kyzer138
Posts
414
Joined
6/24/2024
Location
Boston, MA US
Fantasy
295th
Kyzer138 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Macadoo ripping…you’d never know he has a torn ACL. Impressed me!

1
1
JJO741
Profile picture for user JJO741
Posts
3123
Joined
10/7/2010
Location
Orange, CA US
Fantasy
2086th
JJO741 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Surprised at Vialle. Faded a bit there. Hes probably a bit banged up from earlier though. 

1
JJO741
Profile picture for user JJO741
Posts
3123
Joined
10/7/2010
Location
Orange, CA US
Fantasy
2086th
JJO741 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

RJ doesn’t seem happy. 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Night Show