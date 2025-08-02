Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Night Show

Related: Tampa Supercross 2025 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 19 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 18 Page 19 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 13485 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 2/8/2025 - 3:30pm 2/8/2025 - 3:30pm The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!Race Day LinksContent Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 190 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 6 hours ago 6 hours ago 16 10 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ProKawi24 Posts 1936 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Herald, CA US ProKawi24 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago Holeshot once again!!Edit: Fk you Reese. Crashed hard in the whoops during Q2 and a little bruised up. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments truck Posts 1777 Joined 6/10/2015 Location Louisville, KY US Fantasy 460th truck 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Rickyisms wrote: Great view for some carnage 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 190 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 5 hours ago 5 hours ago ProKawi24 wrote: Holeshot once again!!Edit: Fk you Reese. Chopped my front end like before. Are you using a smart phone for Vital? 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mavetism Posts 3723 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Barely top 10 for me, time to retire 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments sleeve1 Posts 657 Joined 11/24/2013 Location Meadville, PA US Fantasy 1065th sleeve1 5 hours ago 5 hours ago This should be a fun night of racing...Enjoy Gents! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments nickp Posts 203 Joined 12/14/2018 Location Washington, DC US nickp 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Awesome to see Kyle Chisholm in opening ceremonies Save Quote Log in or register to post comments truck Posts 1777 Joined 6/10/2015 Location Louisville, KY US Fantasy 460th truck 5 hours ago 5 hours ago One last ride in the hometown 🥹@KyleChisholm11 #SMX #SupercrossLIVE #Suzuki pic.twitter.com/2ELea2NHrm— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 8, 2025 Love this! Being a girl dad can really make you a softy sometimes. 10 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 190 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Ah shoot, no Will tonight! Magoofan must be bummed! 😄 4 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments vdrsnk04 Posts 1394 Joined 9/5/2018 Location IL US vdrsnk04 5 hours ago 5 hours ago flinttropicsMX wrote: Podium There are podiums for the holeshot? Haha jk. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments vdrsnk04 Posts 1394 Joined 9/5/2018 Location IL US vdrsnk04 5 hours ago 5 hours ago How does McAdoo race with a torn ACL but Jett does not? Just personal choice or something? 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ProKawi24 Posts 1936 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Herald, CA US ProKawi24 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Let's go wackers! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mavetism Posts 3723 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Who is sitting on Forkners bike? RC always wears suits that make him look 65 years old. 4 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 4175 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 301st Press516 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Would be awesome to see RJ not RJ for a season…. He’s really fast. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Drunkonunleaded Posts 222 Joined 8/24/2022 Location Woodhaven, MI US Fantasy 2261st Drunkonunleaded 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Reese95w wrote: Ah shoot, no Will tonight! Magoofan must be bummed! 😄 Katie Osborne is good, but why not just have Haley Stanley do it? She does very well on camera. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13485 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 5 hours ago 5 hours ago 250 H1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments DownSouth Posts 9695 Joined 7/5/2008 Location Tallapoosa, GA US DownSouth 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago Good to see Tomac hammering on the exercise bike. Hopefully he keeps his feet out of the ruts for the rest of the night. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments woody woodpecker Posts 2120 Joined 7/28/2008 Location Newry GB Fantasy 450th woody woodpecker 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Forkner looks terrible on that bike 2 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments cwel11 Posts 2006 Joined 12/4/2019 Location Orangeville, PA US cwel11 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Mavetism wrote: Who is sitting on Forkners bike? Sick Save Quote Log in or register to post comments rides in fields Posts 31 Joined 1/9/2022 Location MN US Fantasy 1142nd rides in fields 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Based off that heat, there's no way Macadoo makes it the full season. 1 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ProKawi24 Posts 1936 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Herald, CA US ProKawi24 5 hours ago 5 hours ago vdrsnk04 wrote: How does McAdoo race with a torn ACL but Jett does not? Just personal choice or something? Not all ACL tears are the same. Some require immediate surgery, some don't. I've known a few people with ACL tears that never got the surgery but were able to heal up enough and be fine. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Kyzer138 Posts 414 Joined 6/24/2024 Location Boston, MA US Fantasy 295th Kyzer138 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Macadoo ripping…you’d never know he has a torn ACL. Impressed me! 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments JJO741 Posts 3123 Joined 10/7/2010 Location Orange, CA US Fantasy 2086th JJO741 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Surprised at Vialle. Faded a bit there. Hes probably a bit banged up from earlier though. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments JJO741 Posts 3123 Joined 10/7/2010 Location Orange, CA US Fantasy 2086th JJO741 5 hours ago 5 hours ago RJ doesn’t seem happy. 