Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Supercross 2023
Tampa
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10907
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

bench2.jpg?VersionId=l1pAVJ

 Less than 10 minutes until opening ceremonies, and a little over 35 minutes until the night show starts!

|
EnvyXx
Profile picture for user EnvyXx
Posts
375
Joined
9/8/2017
Location
Sulphur, LA US
EnvyXx 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

How's the weather?

Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
84
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Oldstyle 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

My first top 5!

EnvyXx 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

JAMES holy shit

1
1
ACBailey89 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I’m digging the extra coverage 30 minutes before it usually starts 

11
1
Coggl 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Lets pray this race isn't a bore with Eli and Hunter winning with them having a good lead 

Rickyisms 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Track actually turned out pretty good. Sprinkled for a while but didn’t really dump. Probably a little slick/soft for the first heat or two. 

4
Hcallz5 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Weege, James and DB are much easier to listen to then Diffey and RC

4
5
nickp 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

That looks like a great setup for the SuperCross event

Coggl 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Surprised they started the broadcast this early but it seems the production has gone up with Jason , James and Daniel in a booth 

2
3
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

What's up boys!

Love having this pre-show, feels a little more like a legitimate sport and gets you fired up instead of just dropping gates 2 minutes into the show. 

7
1
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I keep waiting for James Stewart to tell us that he shot the sheriff but he did not shoot the deputy.

5
4
8tensolutions 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The combining of MX and SX is the best thing to happen to this sport.  Better coverage, announcers/media working together, no more hidden BS, and great racing.

16

Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I'm will be anxious to hear how "USA" rates this opening ceremony.  Of course we are seeing the TV version not the in the stadium version.

wildbill 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Predictive radar shows another smaller band coming in about an hour. I took a shot but, how do you post a pic with the new updated software here?
holyroller1 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

This guys voice, ugh... Nurrurrmberrargh farghtayfiiiive coooholt niiickuhkles!

4
TXDirt 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

This is the best opening on Peacock! Love watching the intros!

3
MotoNerd3131 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
holyroller1 wrote:

This guys voice, ugh... Nurrurrmberrargh farghtayfiiiive coooholt niiickuhkles!

was so bummed when I found out its a computer generated voice 

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
wildbill wrote:
Predictive radar shows another smaller band coming in about an hour. I took a shot but, how do you post a pic with the new updated...
Predictive radar shows another smaller band coming in about an hour. I took a shot but, how do you post a pic with the new updated software here?

Click the little icon with the 2 mountains and the sun above the text box.

Then select an image.

Click save.

Then click submit.  

lumpy790 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Looking like they rain is not going to be bad. Sand section is going to make or break for tonight’s racing. 

Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
lumpy790 wrote:

Looking like they rain is not going to be bad. Sand section is going to make or break for tonight’s racing. 

Concur 

str8line 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
holyroller1 wrote:

This guys voice, ugh... Nurrurrmberrargh farghtayfiiiive coooholt niiickuhkles!

He's got a dude shoveling rocks into his throat.

wildbill 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Hmm, I see nothing above.
Nellyinda803 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

This new opening with intros is just what I've been wanting. Incredible how they put it all together

1

