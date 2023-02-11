Bench Racing | Tampa Supercross Night Show

Posts
3 hours ago
Less than 10 minutes until opening ceremonies, and a little over 35 minutes until the night show starts!
Check out the Vital MX Content Hub.
How's the weather?
JAMES holy shit
Is James the new Brett Michaels?
I’m digging the extra coverage 30 minutes before it usually starts
Lets pray this race isn't a bore with Eli and Hunter winning with them having a good lead
Track actually turned out pretty good. Sprinkled for a while but didn’t really dump. Probably a little slick/soft for the first heat or two.
Weege, James and DB are much easier to listen to then Diffey and RC
That looks like a great setup for the SuperCross event
Surprised they started the broadcast this early but it seems the production has gone up with Jason , James and Daniel in a booth
What's up boys!
Love having this pre-show, feels a little more like a legitimate sport and gets you fired up instead of just dropping gates 2 minutes into the show.
I keep waiting for James Stewart to tell us that he shot the sheriff but he did not shoot the deputy.
The combining of MX and SX is the best thing to happen to this sport. Better coverage, announcers/media working together, no more hidden BS, and great racing.
I'm will be anxious to hear how "USA" rates this opening ceremony. Of course we are seeing the TV version not the in the stadium version.
A lot of empty seats.
This guys voice, ugh... Nurrurrmberrargh farghtayfiiiive coooholt niiickuhkles!
This is the best opening on Peacock! Love watching the intros!
was so bummed when I found out its a computer generated voice
Looking like they rain is not going to be bad. Sand section is going to make or break for tonight’s racing.
Concur
He's got a dude shoveling rocks into his throat.
This new opening with intros is just what I've been wanting. Incredible how they put it all together
