Bench Racing | St. Louis Supercross Timed Qualifying

After attending the Seattle Supercross last Saturday I'm looking forward to a nice quiet Saturday just watching the St Louis SX on TV/Peacock. I got a large take and bake pizza which I will enjoy during the night program for less than the price of a hot dog and a beer at Lumen Field. And I won't have to listen to girls & young women in the stands screaming for Jett.
I heard that hot women prefer old farts that cling to their past, why is Jett so popular then?
Man I Don’t want to sound like a broken record. But wtf is race day live. No one except core fans watch this shit. Can we please stop making this broadcast a corny show and tell. I don’t care about KTM Jrs, I don’t need shitty regurgitations of talking points by the pit reporter. Why don’t we have some actual bench racing that’s more analytical handled exclusively by actual analysts/former riders instead of people like Dan Hubbard and Katie Osborne.
Holey
Gonna sit back a half a lap before taking off.
Yewwww
Was watchin Starlings vlog. Said he got hit by a car last weekend riding his bicycle. Said he hurt his shoulder a bit and spent the week doing therapy
The Shop
Yikes, at least it wasn't any worse.
250 Futures are on track.
250 Futures Free Practice
250 B Free Practice
Drew Adams is going to be a force!
No question, he’s the next guy.
250 A Free Practice
450 A Free Practice
450 B Free Practice
450 C Free Practice
250 Futures Free Practice 2
Cool to see Chan baker in the top 20
DAM Didn't see him post about being hit by a car!
He said due to the baby due time he would be staying home for a few rounds. Sometimes life takes precedence.
Let’s go McNabb 🇨🇦
Pit Row
Just curious, but does anyone know why Cochran didn't race 250 SX West or East?
2023 SX Futures: 2-2-4-4-1
He also got 3rd at Daytona this year.
Simonsen racing the 250 this weekend. His free practice time was 12th fastest combined. Pretty good. Seeing him in interviews it seems like he has stepped up his game, getting better support.
Poor Harlan, that MXdN crash must have really messed him up.
250 Futures Qualifying 1
250 B Qualifying 1
Peacock again...says my internet is down
No Weege tonight.
Diffey in the booth with RC.
Mumford 57.738
RJ 57.311
