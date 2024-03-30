Bench Racing | St. Louis Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

stlbench

A little over 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Sandberm656

Posts
712
Joined
9/30/2021
Location
WA US
Fantasy
667th
Sandberm656 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Was watchin Starlings vlog. Said he got hit by a car last weekend riding his bicycle. Said he hurt his shoulder a bit and spent the week doing therapy

2

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sandberm656 wrote:
Was watchin Starlings vlog. Said he got hit by a car last weekend riding his bicycle. Said he hurt his shoulder a bit and spent the...

Was watchin Starlings vlog. Said he got hit by a car last weekend riding his bicycle. Said he hurt his shoulder a bit and spent the week doing therapy

Yikes, at least it wasn't any worse.

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Futures are on track.

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice

250futuresfp 2.png?VersionId=DR OU.BU pIMRdldhmBI1j1Lgzr

2
GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 14

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 15.png?VersionId=y4 b

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

450afp 15

1
GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 20.png?VersionId=P2.8ZdERtvf56u1bt

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 15.png?VersionId=bhmmjtOW.6PG6VbNYa

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 Futures Free Practice 2

250futuresfp2 1.png?VersionId=Ur

mgifracing

Posts
1510
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
319th
mgifracing 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Cool to see Chan baker in the top 20

lumpy790

Posts
9158
Joined
9/18/2007
Location
York, SC US
lumpy790 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Sandberm656 wrote:
Was watchin Starlings vlog. Said he got hit by a car last weekend riding his bicycle. Said he hurt his shoulder a bit and spent the...

Was watchin Starlings vlog. Said he got hit by a car last weekend riding his bicycle. Said he hurt his shoulder a bit and spent the week doing therapy

DAM Didn't see him post about being hit by a car!

He said due to the baby due time he would be staying home for a few rounds. Sometimes life takes precedence.

Sparling

Posts
157
Joined
6/3/2023
Location
Vernon, BC CA
Fantasy
231st
Sparling 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Let’s go McNabb 🇨🇦 

3

Reese95w

Posts
177
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

After attending the Seattle Supercross last Saturday I'm looking forward to a nice quiet Saturday just watching the St Louis SX on TV/Peacock.  I got a large take and bake pizza which I will enjoy during the night program for less than the price of a hot dog and a beer at Lumen Field.  And I won't have to listen to girls & young women in the stands screaming for Jett. Laughing

9
4
8500rpm

Posts
325
Joined
12/31/2020
Location
SE
8500rpm 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Reese95w wrote:
After attending the Seattle Supercross last Saturday I'm looking forward to a nice quiet Saturday just watching the St Louis SX on TV/Peacock.  I got a...

After attending the Seattle Supercross last Saturday I'm looking forward to a nice quiet Saturday just watching the St Louis SX on TV/Peacock.  I got a large take and bake pizza which I will enjoy during the night program for less than the price of a hot dog and a beer at Lumen Field.  And I won't have to listen to girls & young women in the stands screaming for Jett. Laughing

I heard that hot women prefer old farts that cling to their past, why is Jett so popular then?

-MAVERICK-

Posts
49978
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3682nd
-MAVERICK- 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 47 minutes ago

Just curious, but does anyone know why Cochran didn't race 250 SX West or East? 

2023 SX Futures: 2-2-4-4-1

He also got 3rd at Daytona this year. 

Screenshot 20240330-130456

Sandberm656

Posts
712
Joined
9/30/2021
Location
WA US
Fantasy
667th
Sandberm656 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

Simonsen racing the 250 this weekend. His free practice time was 12th fastest combined. Pretty good. Seeing him in interviews it seems like he has stepped up his game, getting better support.

Poor Harlan, that MXdN crash must have really messed him up.

1
GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

250 Futures Qualifying 1

250futuresq1 3.png?VersionId=JHTYImaR4Ea nmQTf

GD2

Posts
12500
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
854th
GD2 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

250 B Qualifying 1

250bq1 26

SrfNdirt

Posts
578
Joined
10/29/2016
Location
don't call it cali, CA US
SrfNdirt 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Peacock again...says my internet is down 

1
Spudinki45

Posts
378
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Fantasy
2962nd
Spudinki45 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

Man I Don’t want to sound like a broken record. But wtf is race day live. No one except core fans watch this shit. Can we please stop making this broadcast a corny show and tell. I don’t care about KTM Jrs, I don’t need shitty regurgitations of talking points by the pit reporter. Why don’t we have some actual bench racing that’s more analytical handled exclusively by actual analysts/former riders instead of people like Dan Hubbard and Katie Osborne.

5
-MAVERICK-

Posts
49978
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3682nd
-MAVERICK- 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

No Weege tonight. 

Diffey in the booth with RC. 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | St. Louis Supercross Timed Qualifying