Bench Racing | St. Louis Supercross Night Show

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2024 St. Louis 2024 Monster Energy Supercross

GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Less than 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! To tired to watch and to excited to be able to fall asleep...the usual dilemma of this time zone difference.

Magoofan wrote: Biggest holey ever?

Shakybonez15 wrote: Crowd looks good

-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Opening ceremonies going on. Caught in1st corner pile up

Gator724 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Who yall putting for 15th on rm? I put friese

EvelMX11 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Two new winners tonight. Gator724 wrote: Who yall putting for 15th on rm? I put friese Was between chiz,mcelrath and friese

EvelMX11 wrote: Nichols

Magoofan wrote: Man.....I freaking nailed that holeshot bitches..... And your pic is the epitome of Holeshotidness. Gator724 wrote: Who yall putting for 15th on rm? I put friese Noren

EvelMX11 wrote: Two new winners tonight. That would be nice. I hope one is Tomac. -MAVERICK- wrote: Opening ceremonies going on. Last week at this time I was sorry I had not brought my ear plugs.

PRM31 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Why no weege?

Magoofan 3 hours ago 3 hours ago

EvelMX11 2 hours ago 2 hours ago get her a cough drop

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago 2 hours ago PRM31 wrote: Why no weege? Driving back to New Jersey to see family for Easter. cwel11 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Screech really is screeching tonight

Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago PRM31 wrote: Why no weege? Boycotting. He's pissed off after last week, calling for replays in the race call that "the crew" never showed.

Mavetism 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Sounds like she spoke with too many people earlier there..

jambalaya 2 hours ago 2 hours ago The smedium and hair are looking primo also. Kitchen has good style ProKawi24 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Race time boys!!!

aeffertz 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Man Kitchen has explosive speed at times.

Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I wonder if those leader lights on the bikes are under the control of a person or some automatic GPS control system? 