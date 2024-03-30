Bench Racing | St. Louis Supercross Night Show

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

stlench2 0

Less than 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Magoofan
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

image-20240330153616-1

13
1

Magoofan
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Man.....I freaking nailed that holeshot bitches.....Laughing

9
1
Boomslang
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

00h40 here and I'm falling asleep...to much of a pull to ride this out.

To tired to watch and to excited to be able to fall asleep...the usual dilemma of this time zone difference.

 

6
shuggs
shuggs 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Caught in1st corner pile up

Gator724
Gator724 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Who yall putting for 15th on rm? I put friese 

EvelMX11
EvelMX11 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Two new winners tonight.

Gator724
Gator724 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:

Who yall putting for 15th on rm? I put friese 

Was between chiz,mcelrath and friese 

EvelMX11
EvelMX11 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:

Who yall putting for 15th on rm? I put friese 

Nichols

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
Man.....I freaking nailed that holeshot bitches.....

Man.....I freaking nailed that holeshot bitches.....Laughing

And your pic is the epitome of Holeshotidness.

3
cwel11
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:

Who yall putting for 15th on rm? I put friese 

Noren 

Magoofan
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
EvelMX11 wrote:

Two new winners tonight.

That would be nice. 

I hope one is Tomac.

 

1
1

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Opening ceremonies going on. 

Last week at this time I was sorry I had not brought my ear plugs.

1
PRM31
PRM31 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Why no weege?

Magoofan
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

image-20240330160437-1

14
8
EvelMX11
EvelMX11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

get her a cough drop

5
1
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PRM31 wrote:

Why no weege?

Driving back to New Jersey to see family for Easter. 

2
cwel11
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Screech really is screeching tonight 

11
1
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PRM31 wrote:

Why no weege?

Boycotting.  He's pissed off after last week, calling for replays in the race call that "the crew" never showed.

2
1
Mavetism
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Sounds like she spoke with too many people earlier there..

6
1
jambalaya
jambalaya 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The smedium and hair are looking primo 

 

also. Kitchen has good style 

1
aeffertz
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Man Kitchen has explosive speed at times. 

2
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I wonder if those leader lights on the bikes are under the control of a person or some automatic GPS control system?

