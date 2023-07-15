Bench Racing | Spring Creek National Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

benchspring

A little over 30 minutes until practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
olds cool
olds cool 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Can you Holeshot practice?

2
lp223
lp223 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Holeshart!

lp223
lp223 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Dang.

FeetUp
FeetUp 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Morning ladies…. Let’s Go Racing

Boomslang
Boomslang 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
olds cool wrote:
Can you Holeshot practice?

Can you Holeshot practice?

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum....

Brad460
Brad460 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Not going to Millville for the first time in several years - already regretting it! 

1
wwdiii
wwdiii 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

It will be a smooth 100 degrees today………good day to stay in and watch racing!

1
1
ky_savage
ky_savage 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
Brad460 wrote:
Not going to Millville for the first time in several years - already regretting it! 

Not going to Millville for the first time in several years - already regretting it! 

What made you not go this year?

Old School Fool 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

                Morning wwdiii. , you forgot to factor in the damn humidity, so make that 110*. LOL !

2
GD2
GD2 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

250 B Qualifying 1

250bq1 14

 

mgifracing
mgifracing Just now
Just now

Good morning Motoheads. Enjoyed that Braswell interview last night. seems like a good kid.

plowboy
plowboy Just now
Just now
mgifracing wrote:
Good morning Motoheads. Enjoyed that Braswell interview last night. seems like a good kid.

Good morning Motoheads. Enjoyed that Braswell interview last night. seems like a good kid.

Hey Gif...Jeeps SX still gonna happen tonight?

GD2
GD2 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 17

 

Sparling
Sparling 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
GD2 wrote:
250 A Qualifying 1  

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 17

 

Vialle is making huge strides forward to his full potential, it’s awesome to watch let’s go

3
colintrax
colintrax 1 minute ago
1 minute ago
wwdiii wrote:
It will be a smooth 100 degrees today………good day to stay in and watch racing!

It will be a smooth 100 degrees today………good day to stay in and watch racing!

Should've came to MN, aint gonna be 100* here.

Other than the canadian smoke it oughta be some nice weather today Screenshot 20230715 084904 Weather

 

