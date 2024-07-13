Bench Racing | Spring Creek National Main Races

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12955
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
706th
GD2

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Fox88
Fox88 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Podium, can't thank my sponsors 

4
Shred
Shred 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Podium?  Whew…glad Hunter and Justin did not use the scoop tire…

1

Yaya
Yaya 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Does anyone know if Wil has “talked to the rider(s)” yet? 🙃

1
1
Boomslang
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I have this feeling that Spring Creek is gonna make for some crazy racing. Letzzzz go!

2
ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Shred wrote:

Podium?  Whew…glad Hunter and Justin did not use the scoop tire…

Congrats 🥈

2
6
ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Fox88 wrote:

Podium, can't thank my sponsors 

sorry missed ya 🥈

3
5
Boomslang
Boomslang 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats 🥉

Congrats 🥉

Hey bud, I never podiumed..... Blink..but I'll take it anyways.

2
2
ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats 🥉

Congrats 🥉

Boomslang wrote:
Hey bud, I never podiumed..... ..but I'll take it anyways.

Hey bud, I never podiumed..... Blink..but I'll take it anyways.

Yup I messed up but fixed it. You get to keep Bob's works bike though! Keith McCarty not included 🙂

3
4
ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

image-20240713095946-1

ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats 🥇

Congrats 🥇

Reese95w wrote:
Thank you for not having purple rims! 

Thank you for not having purple rims! Laughing

Can't stuff a 500cc 2-stroke in there and have purple rims! 😎

2
4
Reese95w
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Looking forward to some peace and quiet again during the NBC commercial breaks, (during the moto).

2
1

ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
BABSTER#976 wrote:

I have a feeling in my bum that Tom is going to have a good day 🌶️

Tell us before qualifying next time 😉

3
4
dog_lover_136
dog_lover_136 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I’m here, my dad may not be watching the motos, depending on, in his words, what the boys are doing on xbox. 😂😂

2
dog_lover_136
dog_lover_136 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Looking forward to some peace and quiet again during the NBC commercial breaks, (during the moto).

Yep

4
BABSTER#976 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
BABSTER#976 wrote:

I have a feeling in my bum that Tom is going to have a good day 🌶️

ILoveMoto wrote:

Tell us before qualifying next time 😉

🤣 I swear I had that feeling before the qualifying 😆

1
dog_lover_136
dog_lover_136 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Why have i been getting so many downvotes recently, some things i’ve said haven’t been that bad. I wish we could see who downvotes our comments.

15
BABSTER#976 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

Why have i been getting so many downvotes recently, some things i’ve said haven’t been that bad. I wish we could see who downvotes our comments.

How many do you think this post will get 😅🤣

2
truck
truck 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
dog_lover_136 wrote:

Why have i been getting so many downvotes recently, some things i’ve said haven’t been that bad. I wish we could see who downvotes our comments.

It's because a lot of people are miserable assholes. Don't even worry about it. 

I do think it would be hilarious if ML just flipped a switch and made them public without telling anyone. 

4
3
plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Really chuffed with Plessy's riding.  Ride 'em cowboy.Grinning

