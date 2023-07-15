Bench Racing | Spring Creek National Main Races

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
The broadcast starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

Reese95w
Reese95w 4 hours ago
HS

jjavaman
jjavaman 3 hours ago
2nd place holey😂😂 Damn, I mean 3rd place

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
GM 1350

 Credit: Octopi Media

1

ky_savage
ky_savage 3 hours ago
Looking forward to this race.  One of my favorite tracks!

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
This place has to be a photographers heaven.  

1
Boomslang
Boomslang 3 hours ago
Love this track and looking forward to the gate drop. 

Magoofan
Magoofan 3 hours ago
Get ready for another YAWNER!!!

 

1
9
soggy
soggy 3 hours ago
Sexton could actually challenge jett today. 250’s should be interesting. 

1
mgifracing
mgifracing 3 hours ago
I forgot plowboy, I was still waiting for that cold beer from the last race.

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
OK, lets review the drinking game rules.  RC in the booth this week.  Take a drink when you hear,

"Long Legs"

"Inside - Outside"

Anything else?

2
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
We are live.

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
I was hoping you forgot about thatBlush.  I'll have the hookup today.  Yuengling ok?

1
mgifracing
mgifracing 3 hours ago
Just playing plow but I'll be ready about moto 34. Not brand picky just not bubble bud light lol

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
Still says, "Coverage will begin shortly" for me.Angry

Magoofan
Magoofan 3 hours ago
Stanley Steamer might show up again....

3
plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
I gotcha but I only had one left...and I remembered all that roost you made me eat...and...well..Blush

1

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
That background music is kind of a rip off of Motley Crew.

1
levimx22
levimx22 3 hours ago
is weege flying solo in the booth today?

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
Oh no!  A right hand first turn! What will they do???

1
kevin204
kevin204 3 hours ago
Damn, where is Stew this week? 

2
Mavetism
Mavetism 3 hours ago
Yep second half of the season Shimoda shows up as usual. With only 20 points between first and Shimoda he has a way better chance than last year now. 

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
So much badassery.

Mavetism
Mavetism 3 hours ago
Same, they're all sending it!

1
Magoofan
Magoofan 3 hours ago
Aw....that's a cryin shame for pinkie.

 

4
So, we've got RC again this week instead of Stew? 

Sorry, but Stew is just better. 

1

