Bench Racing | Southwick National Timed Qualifying

Related: Southwick Bench Racing 2024 Pro Motocross 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 2024 AMA Pro Motocross

Race Day Links

Content Hub

Holeshot 2

Max Anstie once said at a Lommel MXGP he won, riding in the sand is like dancing with the girls. Lets see how those dance moves play out this time! Well lets hope it gets deeper. I have no idea how this track develops over time, but yesterday at press it had nothing to do with a sand track. Probably because of all the rain it took this week

How's the weather doing there? One of the best bikes ever made. Awesome picture bru.

Carn Webster!

250 B Qualifying 1

Here's 3rd place award congrats 🥉

Looks like the top qualifier lost his fast lap due to failing sound. Crazy. 250 A Qualifying 1

Lorusso P41/42 currently...SO CLOSE! Not familiar enough, what's his chances in an LCQ?

He ran a 2.11 in qualifying one that puts him around 29th unless everybody goes faster in qualifying two! Too early, my math must not be adding up haha.

I could be wrong too haven't had my first cup of coffee LOL Looks to be around 40th

Welcome back Garrett Marchbanks

Tell me you are a Jett hater without telling me you are a Jett hater. Good morning ladies….. Let's Go Racing

A little sensitive this morning are we? My comment has nothing to do with Jett...just a dig at Kooksey who claimed that Deegs was 6 seconds slower a lap than Antsie on their Southwick test day....

Is it really flat there now? Ah ok i jumped the gun there sorry. But you off all people should not watch his shit videos.

lol seems like the Jett jock sniffers may be a bit sensitive Holeshot
Max Anstie once said at a Lommel MXGP he won, riding in the sand is like dancing with the girls.
Lets see how those dance moves play out this time!
lets gooo
Congrats! 🥇
I’m right with you thru the first turn
Well lets hope it gets deeper. I have no idea how this track develops over time, but yesterday at press it had nothing to do with a sand track. Probably because of all the rain it took this week
Congrats! 🥈
How's the weather doing there?
One of the best bikes ever made. Awesome picture bru.
Carn Webster!
250 B Qualifying 1
Here's 3rd place award congrats 🥉
Looks like the top qualifier lost his fast lap due to failing sound. Crazy.
250 A Qualifying 1
Lorusso P41/42 currently...SO CLOSE! Not familiar enough, what's his chances in an LCQ?
He ran a 2.11 in qualifying one that puts him around 29th unless everybody goes faster in qualifying two!
Too early, my math must not be adding up haha.
I could be wrong too haven't had my first cup of coffee LOL
So much for being 6 seconds a lap slower......
450 A Qualifying 1
Looks to be around 40th
Welcome back Garrett Marchbanks
Tell me you are a Jett hater without telling me you are a Jett hater.
Good morning ladies….. Let’s Go Racing
A little sensitive this morning are we? My comment has nothing to do with Jett...just a dig at Kooksey who claimed that Deegs was 6 seconds slower a lap than Antsie on their Southwick test day....
Is it really flat there now?
Ah ok i jumped the gun there sorry. But you off all people should not watch his shit videos.
lol seems like the Jett jock sniffers may be a bit sensitive
