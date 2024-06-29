Bench Racing | Southwick National Timed Qualifying

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12885
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
645th
GD2

About 30 minutes until practice starts!

Profile picture for user Books
Posts
191
Joined
5/12/2022
Location
Hartshorne, OK US
Books 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Max Anstie once said at a Lommel MXGP he won, riding in the sand is like dancing with the girls.

Lets see how those dance moves play out this time! 

matze
Profile picture for user matze
Posts
1261
Joined
3/1/2014
Location
Stuttgart DE
Fantasy
3304th
matze 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Books wrote:
Max Anstie once said at a Lommel MXGP he won, riding in the sand is like dancing with the girls. Lets see how those dance moves...

Max Anstie once said at a Lommel MXGP he won, riding in the sand is like dancing with the girls.

Lets see how those dance moves play out this time! 

Well lets hope it gets deeper. I have no idea how this track develops over time, but yesterday at press it had nothing to do with a sand track. Probably because of all the rain it took this week

ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
3209
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
1225th
ILoveMoto 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
mxcat324 wrote:

I’m right with you thru the first turn 

Congrats! 🥈

1
1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
7184
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Fantasy
1391st
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats! 🥈

Congrats! 🥈

One of the best bikes ever made. Awesome picture bru.

2
2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 B Qualifying 1

1
ILoveMoto 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Here's 3rd place award congrats 🥉 

1
motox11
Profile picture for user motox11
Posts
310
Joined
1/22/2014
Location
Bainbridge, NY US
motox11 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Looks like the top qualifier lost his fast lap due to failing sound. Crazy. 

GD2 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

250 A Qualifying 1

MOTO120
Profile picture for user MOTO120
Posts
1347
Joined
3/21/2010
Location
MOTO, IL US
MOTO120 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Lorusso P41/42 currently...SO CLOSE!  Not familiar enough, what's his chances in an LCQ?

NSP139
Profile picture for user NSP139
Posts
869
Joined
5/6/2021
Location
Temecula, CA US
NSP139 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
MOTO120 wrote:

Lorusso P41/42 currently...SO CLOSE!  Not familiar enough, what's his chances in an LCQ?

He ran a 2.11 in qualifying one that puts him around 29th unless everybody goes faster in  qualifying two!

MOTO120 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
NSP139 wrote:

He ran a 2.11 in qualifying one that puts him around 29th unless everybody goes faster in  qualifying two!

Too early, my math must not be adding up haha.

NSP139 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
NSP139 wrote:

He ran a 2.11 in qualifying one that puts him around 29th unless everybody goes faster in  qualifying two!

MOTO120 wrote:

Too early, my math must not be adding up haha.

I could be wrong too haven't had my first cup of coffee LOL

DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
6972
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

So much for being 6 seconds a lap slower......

2
GD2 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

450 A Qualifying 1

neysbo
Profile picture for user neysbo
Posts
1847
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Edelstein, IL US
neysbo 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
NSP139 wrote:

He ran a 2.11 in qualifying one that puts him around 29th unless everybody goes faster in  qualifying two!

MOTO120 wrote:

Too early, my math must not be adding up haha.

NSP139 wrote:

I could be wrong too haven't had my first cup of coffee LOL

Looks to be around 40th

ILoveMoto 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Welcome back Garrett Marchbanks 

1
sebastianer 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
DonM wrote:

So much for being 6 seconds a lap slower......

Tell me you are a Jett hater without telling me you are a Jett hater.

FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
442
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Good morning ladies….. Let’s Go Racing

DonM 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
DonM wrote:

So much for being 6 seconds a lap slower......

sebastianer wrote:

Tell me you are a Jett hater without telling me you are a Jett hater.

A little sensitive this morning are we? My comment has nothing to do with Jett...just a dig at Kooksey who claimed that Deegs was 6 seconds slower a lap than Antsie on their Southwick test day....

2
1
sebastianer Just now
Just now
DonM wrote:
A little sensitive this morning are we? My comment has nothing to do with Jett...just a dig at Kooksey who claimed that Deegs was 6 seconds...

A little sensitive this morning are we? My comment has nothing to do with Jett...just a dig at Kooksey who claimed that Deegs was 6 seconds slower a lap than Antsie on their Southwick test day....

Ah ok i jumped the gun there sorry. But you off all people should not watch his shit videos.

flinttropicsMX Just now
Just now
DonM wrote:

So much for being 6 seconds a lap slower......

sebastianer wrote:

Tell me you are a Jett hater without telling me you are a Jett hater.

DonM wrote:
A little sensitive this morning are we? My comment has nothing to do with Jett...just a dig at Kooksey who claimed that Deegs was 6 seconds...

A little sensitive this morning are we? My comment has nothing to do with Jett...just a dig at Kooksey who claimed that Deegs was 6 seconds slower a lap than Antsie on their Southwick test day....

lol seems like the Jett jock sniffers may be a bit sensitive 

