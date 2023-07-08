Bench Racing | Southwick National Timed Qualifying

If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row.
Go Jimmy.
Southwick always favors the B group, though normally one of the A guys can best them. Notice that lap was put in on lap 2, or how many of the fastest laps in group B came from early on, very smart of him to rip it straight off that bat as the track will only get slower.
Jimmy D may end up with the fastest lap of the day
Holeshot!
I won practice!
Wheel spin
I’m second…oh wait that’s the first loser 😩
I didn’t see the 30 second board drop.
The Shop
250 B is on track.
Jimmy D up 5 seconds most of this session so far
250 B Qualifying 1
Let's go.
250 A Qualifying 1
Looks like Vialle is finally getting in the groove excited to see what he can do today
Jett has other thoughts.
Maybe 2nd fastest.
450 A Qualifying 1
Jett 2.2 seconds faster.
Swoll is a surprise for me! His best lap was late in the session to put him right next to Hunter Lawrence.
Luke renzland is racing. I herd about canning and all those other locals but not canning.
Pit Row
Southwick living up to it's reputation of making home town hero's. Canning 6th 450.
The scary part from Jett looks like he has no really lows
Benjamin Robinson cutting the tracks.
B. Robinson in 450 B group. Is that Bad Billy Robinson?
He must not have got the memo the Austrian bikes are not competitive.
Gole with 2.09 maybe we can see a top 10 from him today.
450 B Qualifying 1
Nothing wrong with the bike
Jett is wearing the same gear as he did last year at Southwick. Not that it matters much but surprised Alpinestars hasn’t started teasing ‘24 gear yet
Renzland on a two stroke I assume?
In session B. That's crazy
