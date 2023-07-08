Bench Racing | Southwick National Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Southwick
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11644
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

SOUTHWICK

Practice starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Content Hub

Race Day Links

|
Dirtydeeds 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Holeshot!

 

I won practice!

2
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
3424
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Wheel spin

gambler8
Profile picture for user gambler8
Posts
50
Joined
2/18/2009
Location
Eastern, TN US
gambler8 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I’m second…oh wait that’s the first loser 😩

ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2259
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I didn’t see the 30 second board drop. 

The Shop

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11644
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 B is on track.

mx313
Profile picture for user mx313
Posts
1417
Joined
10/5/2021
Location
AU
mx313 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Jimmy D up 5 seconds most of this session so far

1
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11644
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 B Qualifying 1

250bq1.jpeg?VersionId=E2dPHVwrRbMusFVIDDWLou

 

2
mx313
Profile picture for user mx313
Posts
1417
Joined
10/5/2021
Location
AU
mx313 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row.

Go Jimmy.

1
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11644
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 16

 

2
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8031
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
mx313 wrote:
If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row. Go Jimmy.

If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row.

Go Jimmy.

Southwick always favors the B group, though normally one of the A guys can best them. Notice that lap was put in on lap 2, or how many of the fastest laps in group B came from early on, very smart of him to rip it straight off that bat as the track will only get slower.

7
1
Sparling
Profile picture for user Sparling
Posts
51
Joined
6/3/2023
Location
Vernon, BC CA
Sparling 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

Looks like Vialle is finally getting in the groove excited to see what he can do today

4
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5744
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
mx313 wrote:
If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row. Go Jimmy.

If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row.

Go Jimmy.

aeffertz wrote:
Southwick always favors the B group, though normally one of the A guys can best them. Notice that lap was put in on lap 2, or...

Southwick always favors the B group, though normally one of the A guys can best them. Notice that lap was put in on lap 2, or how many of the fastest laps in group B came from early on, very smart of him to rip it straight off that bat as the track will only get slower.

Jimmy D may end up with the fastest lap of the day

2
1
mx313
Profile picture for user mx313
Posts
1417
Joined
10/5/2021
Location
AU
mx313 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
mx313 wrote:
If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row. Go Jimmy.

If 1st sessions are faster again this week. A group b rider could get pole 2 weeks in a row.

Go Jimmy.

aeffertz wrote:
Southwick always favors the B group, though normally one of the A guys can best them. Notice that lap was put in on lap 2, or...

Southwick always favors the B group, though normally one of the A guys can best them. Notice that lap was put in on lap 2, or how many of the fastest laps in group B came from early on, very smart of him to rip it straight off that bat as the track will only get slower.

davis224 wrote:
Jimmy D may end up with the fastest lap of the day

Jimmy D may end up with the fastest lap of the day

Jett has other thoughts.

Maybe 2nd fastest.

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11644
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

450 A Qualifying 1

450aq1 15

 

2
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8031
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
GD2 wrote:
250 A Qualifying 1  

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 16

 

Swoll is a surprise for me! His best lap was late in the session to put him right next to Hunter Lawrence.

2
2
mx313
Profile picture for user mx313
Posts
1417
Joined
10/5/2021
Location
AU
mx313 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Luke renzland is racing. I herd about canning and all those other locals but not canning.

1

Pit Row

See All »
MxAddic
Profile picture for user MxAddic
Posts
599
Joined
11/24/2022
Location
NY US
MxAddic 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

Southwick living up to it's reputation of making home town hero's. Canning 6th 450.

2
WCRider
Profile picture for user WCRider
Posts
2831
Joined
8/19/2017
Location
BE
WCRider 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

The scary part from Jett looks like he has no really lows

1
1
mx313
Profile picture for user mx313
Posts
1417
Joined
10/5/2021
Location
AU
mx313 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

Benjamin Robinson cutting the tracks.

1
lp223
Profile picture for user lp223
Posts
81
Joined
2/2/2013
Location
GA US
lp223 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

B. Robinson in 450 B group. Is that Bad Billy Robinson?

MxAddic
Profile picture for user MxAddic
Posts
599
Joined
11/24/2022
Location
NY US
MxAddic 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Sparling wrote:
Looks like Vialle is finally getting in the groove excited to see what he can do today

Looks like Vialle is finally getting in the groove excited to see what he can do today

He must not have got the memo the Austrian bikes are not competitive.

3
1
KlockreN
Profile picture for user KlockreN
Posts
141
Joined
3/23/2019
Location
SE
KlockreN 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

Gole with 2.09 maybe we can see a top 10 from him today.

3
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11644
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

450 B Qualifying 1

450bq2 0.jpeg?VersionId=cBsxNHKrj5LvjgDxBHueOjR

 

1
mxb2
Profile picture for user mxb2
Posts
21457
Joined
6/15/2010
Location
Bowie, MD US
mxb2 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
Sparling wrote:
Looks like Vialle is finally getting in the groove excited to see what he can do today

Looks like Vialle is finally getting in the groove excited to see what he can do today

MxAddic wrote:
He must not have got the memo the Austrian bikes are not competitive.

He must not have got the memo the Austrian bikes are not competitive.

Nothing wrong with the bike

2
GG121
Profile picture for user GG121
Posts
147
Joined
3/17/2022
Location
MD US
GG121 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Jett is wearing the same gear as he did last year at Southwick. Not that it matters much but surprised Alpinestars hasn’t started teasing ‘24 gear yet 

1
Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
709
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
mx313 wrote:
Luke renzland is racing. I herd about canning and all those other locals but not canning.

Luke renzland is racing. I herd about canning and all those other locals but not canning.

Renzland on a two stroke I assume?

1
crusty_xx
Profile picture for user crusty_xx
Posts
8033
Joined
6/8/2013
Location
CH
crusty_xx 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
KlockreN wrote:
Gole with 2.09 maybe we can see a top 10 from him today.

Gole with 2.09 maybe we can see a top 10 from him today.

In session B. That's crazy 

2
1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
496
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
ky_savage wrote:
I didn’t see the 30 second board drop. 

I didn’t see the 30 second board drop. 

I kept looking at the 30 second girl's ass and missed the gate drop completely.

4
1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Southwick National Timed Qualifying