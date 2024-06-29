Bench Racing | Southwick National Main Races

Bench Racing
Southwick
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12898
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
645th
GD2

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3723
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
73rd
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Envy you guys watching it live today…. Going to a Diamondbacks game with my grandkids.  Off social for about 5 hours.  The entire time I’ll be thinking about moto, but enjoying the event with family.

Cheers moto bro’s!!

8

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12898
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
645th
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

7
avidchimp
Profile picture for user avidchimp
Posts
4778
Joined
7/9/2008
Location
Thousand Oaks, CA US
Fantasy
1211th
avidchimp 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
Envy you guys watching it live today…. Going to a Diamondbacks game with my grandkids.  Off social for about 5 hours.  The entire time I’ll be...

Envy you guys watching it live today…. Going to a Diamondbacks game with my grandkids.  Off social for about 5 hours.  The entire time I’ll be thinking about moto, but enjoying the event with family.

Cheers moto bro’s!!

That's far better than being home watching.

I'm working all day but I get to watch while I work.

2
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1868
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Herald, CA US
ProKawi24 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Sand brings up some dark memories for me back on a 85.  Flying one second and a simple tiny mistake that shit sucks you down and kills your lap. I did like the massive roost you could throw up in the berms though Cool

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12898
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
645th
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

We are live.

1
OleTex2
Profile picture for user OleTex2
Posts
199
Joined
8/12/2021
Location
Round Rock, TX US
Fantasy
332nd
OleTex2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
Envy you guys watching it live today…. Going to a Diamondbacks game with my grandkids.  Off social for about 5 hours.  The entire time I’ll be...

Envy you guys watching it live today…. Going to a Diamondbacks game with my grandkids.  Off social for about 5 hours.  The entire time I’ll be thinking about moto, but enjoying the event with family.

Cheers moto bro’s!!

Dude, any time with the grandkids is gold. Enjoy!

3
150ripper
Profile picture for user 150ripper
Posts
612
Joined
12/30/2018
Location
Beverly Hills, CA US
150ripper 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Adam sounded great! Nice and easy delivery; no nerves. Good stuff! 

4
Brad460
Profile picture for user Brad460
Posts
3749
Joined
5/15/2012
Location
Richfield, WI US
Fantasy
483rd
Brad460 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Damn- had high hopes for Max.  And lots of hype for him coming in..

MX Guy
Profile picture for user MX Guy
Posts
2390
Joined
7/18/2016
Location
Southern, CA US
Fantasy
538th
MX Guy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Yet another DNF in fantasy amidst my claw back to top 500. Speed bump for me, gotta hit the reset button and come back swinging. 

1
8500rpm
Profile picture for user 8500rpm
Posts
352
Joined
12/31/2020
Location
SE
8500rpm 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Sh*t Haiden is fast Smile How do you not become a fan, what a racer. 

3
3
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
6373
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
Fantasy
184th
davis224 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Something in my gut was saying to not gamble on Anstie for fantasy, and I ignored it.

Brad460
Profile picture for user Brad460
Posts
3749
Joined
5/15/2012
Location
Richfield, WI US
Fantasy
483rd
Brad460 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Apparently Deegan found that 6 secs..

3
4
MX Guy
Profile picture for user MX Guy
Posts
2390
Joined
7/18/2016
Location
Southern, CA US
Fantasy
538th
MX Guy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:

Can we just keep this broadcast team pls?

For real... thank you, Wil. You had your time. 

Now move the fuck over. 

1
1
motokiwi
Profile picture for user motokiwi
Posts
2936
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
2t4L, AL US
Fantasy
231st
motokiwi 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Kitchen 2 secs of pace, who thought he was a contender? 

1
MNboxlax44
Profile picture for user MNboxlax44
Posts
39
Joined
1/16/2022
Location
Minneapolis, MN US
MNboxlax44 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
crusty_xx wrote:

Vialles bike looks like absolute crap. Omg... 

Hoping he figures it out, he’s gotta stop the bleeding 

MX Guy
Profile picture for user MX Guy
Posts
2390
Joined
7/18/2016
Location
Southern, CA US
Fantasy
538th
MX Guy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
motokiwi wrote:

Kitchen 2 secs of pace, who thought he was a contender? 

The same people who said Savatgy was a title threat Unsure

8500rpm
Profile picture for user 8500rpm
Posts
352
Joined
12/31/2020
Location
SE
8500rpm 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Wow, Kitchen 17secs behind with 19min to go. Can Deegan lap him? Wink  

6
crusty_xx
Profile picture for user crusty_xx
Posts
8653
Joined
6/8/2013
Location
CH
Fantasy
142nd
crusty_xx 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
crusty_xx wrote:

Vialles bike looks like absolute crap. Omg... 

MNboxlax44 wrote:

Hoping he figures it out, he’s gotta stop the bleeding 

High point and this week looks even worse than last year 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
231
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I thought Guyon was supposed to be up there?  Did he fall?

1
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1588
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
Fantasy
187th
mgifracing 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I missed the start due to the parts counter, WTF happened to Max?

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2981
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Nooo, that looked nasty, so unlucky man that he gets hit there

