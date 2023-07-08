Bench Racing | Southwick National Main Races

Related: Bench Racing Southwick 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Pagination 1 of 11 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 10 Page 11 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11651 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 7 hours ago 7 hours ago A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! Content Hub Race Day Links Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 496 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 43 minutes ago H.S. Pufnstuf Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jjavaman Posts 1121 Joined 3/12/2015 Location CA jjavaman 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Podium Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 43960 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Quick reminder. The first motos for the 250 & 450 class will air live on the regular NBC channel. Not only is this the first time that both classes will air live on NBC (2 hour block), but they'll be airing the motos commercial free. 9 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options davis224 Posts 5752 Joined 8/15/2006 Location Cornland, IL US davis224 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Man, both James and RC are rough around the edges reading a script. Both are way better off the cuff. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals ProTaper EVO 1 1/8" Handlebar Image ProTaper EVO 1 1/8" Handlebar $87.88 $96.42 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC 4th of July Sale Image 4th of July Sale Save up to 70% during the sale at BTO Sports Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tire Image Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tire $103.11 (25% off) Up to 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC 20% Off All Fox Racing Image 20% Off All Fox Racing for a limited time at MotoSport OEM Parts Sale Image OEM Parts Sale Get up to 40% off parts at MotoSport Ryno Power Image Ryno Power Sports Supplements Wiseco Fuel Management Controller Image Wiseco Fuel Management Controller $185.77 (25% off) MotoSport O'Neal 2023 5 Series Helmet Image O'Neal 2023 5 Series Helmet $118.99 (30% off) Only a few left at MotoSport Fox Racing Main II Goggles Image Fox Racing Main II Goggles $19.95 (43% off) Up to 43% off at MotoSport O'Neal Smash Roost Guard Image O'Neal Smash Roost Guard $35.99 (10% off) BTO Sports 2023 Fly Racing Formula CC Avenge SE Helmet Image 2023 Fly Racing Formula CC Avenge SE Helmet $374.96 (25% off) MotoSport Leatt Velocity 4.5 Goggle Image Leatt Velocity 4.5 Goggle $35.99 (10% off) BTO Sports Alpinestars A-10 Full Chest Protector Image Alpinestars A-10 Full Chest Protector $194.96 (25% off) BTO Sports HP Tools Tire Iron Spoon With Plastic Handle Image HP Tools Tire Iron Spoon With Plastic Handle $12.99 (15% off) MotoSport Mountain Biking Deals Image Mountain Biking Deals Browse deals on bikes, gear, and accessories at VitalMTB.com Renthal Fatbar36 Handlebar, 36Tech Bar Mount Combo Image Renthal Fatbar36 Handlebar, 36Tech Bar Mount Combo $299.61 $332.90 BTO Sports Renthal Dual Compound Grips Image Renthal Dual Compound Grips $18.85 $20.95 BTO Sports Up to 75% Off Casual Clearance Image Up to 75% Off Casual Clearance at MotoSport Leatt Moto 4.5 Lite Gloves Image Leatt Moto 4.5 Lite Gloves $52.49 (25% off) BTO Sports Gaerne SG-12 Boots Image Gaerne SG-12 Boots $602.99 $669.99 BTO Sports Just1 J12 Carbon Rockstar Helmet Image Just1 J12 Carbon Rockstar Helmet $249.99 (45% off) BTO Sports Troy Lee Designs 2022 GP Icon Combo Image Troy Lee Designs 2022 GP Icon Combo $123.80 (34% off) Up to 34% off at MotoSport Shot Race Gear 2023 Devo Army Combo Image Shot Race Gear 2023 Devo Army Combo $101.97 (40% off) MotoSport MotoSport Logo Straw Hat Image MotoSport Logo Straw Hat $19.99 (33% off) MotoSport Answer Racing Apex 1 Goggle Image Answer Racing Apex 1 Goggle $19.96 (20% off) BTO Sports Galfer SKW Oversize Front Rotor Kit with Free Pads Image Galfer SKW Oversize Front Rotor Kit with Free Pads $140.41 (26% off) For a limited time, FREE pads included at MotoSport Alpinestars Fluid Corsa Jersey Image Alpinestars Fluid Corsa Jersey $29.56 (20% off) MotoSport Leatt AirFlex Hybrid Pro Knee Guard Image Leatt AirFlex Hybrid Pro Knee Guard $97.49 (25% off) BTO Sports EVS SB05 Shoulder Brace Image EVS SB05 Shoulder Brace $69.59 (20% off) BTO Sports MSR NXT Air Jersey Image MSR NXT Air Jersey $27.99 (65% off) Up to 65% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Measuring Cup with Lid Image Tusk Measuring Cup with Lid $6.99 (22% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Gear Bag Image Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Gear Bag $119.99 $144.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots Image Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots $314.88 (21% off) Up to 21% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing V1 Leed MIPS Helmet Image Fox Racing V1 Leed MIPS Helmet $229.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Legion LT Jersey Image Fox Racing Legion LT Jersey $54.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Legion Gloves Image Fox Racing Legion Gloves $23.95 (40% off) Up to 43% off at MotoSport See All » Configuration options Boomslang Posts 5798 Joined 12/22/2018 Location Cape Town ZA Boomslang 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Hello gents...javaman...I swaer you jumped the gate there ol fruit... Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options RCMartin406 Posts 370 Joined 4/9/2023 Location Dallas, GA US RCMartin406 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Looks like we’re back to the small crowds. 😞 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jeffro503 Posts 27363 Joined 7/22/2007 Location St Helens, OR US jeffro503 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Jimmy D top 10 today? Who knows , maybe better? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Giygas Posts 489 Joined 1/9/2016 Location LA US Giygas 6 hours ago 6 hours ago RacerX just reported Jett is a “scratch” for the first Moto. Anyone know why? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Fox88 Posts 714 Joined 2/11/2012 Location Galveston Island, TX US Fox88 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Vialle on rails early 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options davis224 Posts 5752 Joined 8/15/2006 Location Cornland, IL US davis224 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Go Vialle! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options WCRider Posts 2852 Joined 8/19/2017 Location BE WCRider 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Vialle getting better and better. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2015 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Man would love to see Vialle go 1-1 today and have a good second half of the season. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 43960 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Inside outside inside outside inside 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2015 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Drink! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Freddy Posts 364 Joined 11/18/2010 Location SE Freddy 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Anyone got a link to a stream? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options KlockreN Posts 146 Joined 3/23/2019 Location SE KlockreN 6 hours ago 6 hours ago How come will is in there this week and not JT? I prefer JT myself. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options WCRider Posts 2852 Joined 8/19/2017 Location BE WCRider 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Strong come back for Hammaker. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options DonM Posts 5828 Joined 4/1/2008 Location US DonM 6 hours ago 6 hours ago I hate it when the races are on NBC because they try so hard to dumb it down….just call the race… 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row Liquid Skinz 23' Image Rival Ink '23 Image Eagle Grit Image Luxon MX 23' Image Seat Concepts Image Moto Hose Image OMX Graphics 23' Image Dubya-April 2022 Image Motul July '20 Image MX Graphics 23' Image DeVol Racing 23' Image SCAR 23' Image Rocket Image Motul Image Guts Racing Image DID Image Hinson Racing Image Twisted Development Image Dunlop Image ODI Image DeCal Works Image Tom Morgan Racing Image 6D Helmets Image Polisport Image See All » Configuration options toroP Posts 4120 Joined 4/6/2009 Location Cincinnati, OH US toroP 6 hours ago 6 hours ago They don’t know Swoll down 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Fox88 Posts 714 Joined 2/11/2012 Location Galveston Island, TX US Fox88 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Vialle carries his speed vs. Cooper can take advantage of horsepower .. interesting watching them together Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options RCMartin406 Posts 370 Joined 4/9/2023 Location Dallas, GA US RCMartin406 6 hours ago 6 hours ago I wonder what the average viewer is thinking when they say “Tom Vialle is a 2 time world champion” I’m sure it confusing as hell for the average fan. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jeffro503 Posts 27363 Joined 7/22/2007 Location St Helens, OR US jeffro503 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Levi is moving up big time! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options DownSouth Posts 9611 Joined 7/5/2008 Location Tallapoosa, GA US DownSouth 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Ryder D 7th. Deegan 8th. Is it time? 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2015 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 6 hours ago 6 hours ago KlockreN wrote: How come will is in there this week and not JT? I prefer JT myself. How come will is in there this week and not JT? I prefer JT myself. There he is! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Fox88 Posts 714 Joined 2/11/2012 Location Galveston Island, TX US Fox88 6 hours ago 6 hours ago The rippa 13th 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Falcon Posts 9303 Joined 11/16/2011 Location Menifee, CA US Falcon 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Lars just said "tough sonofabitch" on national TV. 😂 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options davis224 Posts 5752 Joined 8/15/2006 Location Cornland, IL US davis224 6 hours ago 6 hours ago You could tell when Lars realized he shouldn't have said that... 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options davis224 Posts 5752 Joined 8/15/2006 Location Cornland, IL US davis224 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Looked like Hammaker just let Deegan by, wonder what's up with him? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2015 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 6 hours ago 6 hours ago No way he said that. That reminded me of that south park episode with Randy on the wheel of fortune lol 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options KlockreN Posts 146 Joined 3/23/2019 Location SE KlockreN 6 hours ago 6 hours ago davis224 wrote: Looked like Hammaker just let Deegan by, wonder what's up with him? Looked like Hammaker just let Deegan by, wonder what's up with him? 2nd race back from injury might not have the fitness at this point, from what I heard its hot and humid there this weekend too. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 11 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 10 Page 11 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Southwick National Main Races To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
H.S. Pufnstuf
Podium
Quick reminder.
The first motos for the 250 & 450 class will air live on the regular NBC channel.
Not only is this the first time that both classes will air live on NBC (2 hour block), but they'll be airing the motos commercial free.
Man, both James and RC are rough around the edges reading a script. Both are way better off the cuff.
The Shop
Hello gents...javaman...I swaer you jumped the gate there ol fruit...
Looks like we’re back to the small crowds. 😞
Jimmy D top 10 today? Who knows , maybe better?
RacerX just reported Jett is a “scratch” for the first Moto. Anyone know why?
Vialle on rails early
Go Vialle!
Vialle getting better and better.
Man would love to see Vialle go 1-1 today and have a good second half of the season.
Inside outside inside outside inside
Drink!
Anyone got a link to a stream?
How come will is in there this week and not JT? I prefer JT myself.
Strong come back for Hammaker.
I hate it when the races are on NBC because they try so hard to dumb it down….just call the race…
Pit Row
They don’t know Swoll down
Vialle carries his speed vs. Cooper can take advantage of horsepower .. interesting watching them together
I wonder what the average viewer is thinking when they say “Tom Vialle is a 2 time world champion” I’m sure it confusing as hell for the average fan.
Levi is moving up big time!
Ryder D 7th. Deegan 8th. Is it time?
There he is!
The rippa 13th
Lars just said "tough sonofabitch" on national TV. 😂
You could tell when Lars realized he shouldn't have said that...
Looked like Hammaker just let Deegan by, wonder what's up with him?
No way he said that. That reminded me of that south park episode with Randy on the wheel of fortune lol
2nd race back from injury might not have the fitness at this point, from what I heard its hot and humid there this weekend too.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Southwick National Main Races