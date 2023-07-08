Bench Racing | Southwick National Main Races

Bench Racing
Southwick
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11651
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

bench2 1.jpg?VersionId=2

A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
496
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 43 minutes ago

H.S. Pufnstuf

HOLESHOT BITCHES 04 0.jpg?VersionId=1HufiPL.rIXz18P5

 

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
43960
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Quick reminder.

The first motos for the 250 & 450 class will air live on the regular NBC channel.

Not only is this the first time that both classes will air live on NBC (2 hour block), but they'll be airing the motos commercial free. 

9
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5752
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Man, both James and RC are rough around the edges reading a script. Both are way better off the cuff.

1
1

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5798
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Hello gents...javaman...I swaer you jumped the gate there ol fruit...

RCMartin406
Profile picture for user RCMartin406
Posts
370
Joined
4/9/2023
Location
Dallas, GA US
RCMartin406 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Looks like we’re back to the small crowds. 😞

jeffro503
Profile picture for user jeffro503
Posts
27363
Joined
7/22/2007
Location
St Helens, OR US
jeffro503 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Jimmy D top 10 today?  Who knows , maybe better? 

Giygas
Profile picture for user Giygas
Posts
489
Joined
1/9/2016
Location
LA US
Giygas 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

RacerX just reported Jett is a “scratch” for the first Moto. Anyone know why?

Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
714
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Vialle on rails early 

1
WCRider
Profile picture for user WCRider
Posts
2852
Joined
8/19/2017
Location
BE
WCRider 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Vialle getting better and better.

1
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2015
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Man would love to see Vialle go 1-1 today and have a good second half of the season. 

3
Freddy
Profile picture for user Freddy
Posts
364
Joined
11/18/2010
Location
SE
Freddy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Anyone got a link to a stream?

1
KlockreN
Profile picture for user KlockreN
Posts
146
Joined
3/23/2019
Location
SE
KlockreN 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

How come will is in there this week and not JT? I prefer JT myself.

WCRider
Profile picture for user WCRider
Posts
2852
Joined
8/19/2017
Location
BE
WCRider 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Strong come back for Hammaker.

DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
5828
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I hate it when the races are on NBC because they try so hard to dumb it down….just call the race…

3

toroP
Profile picture for user toroP
Posts
4120
Joined
4/6/2009
Location
Cincinnati, OH US
toroP 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

They don’t know Swoll down

1
Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
714
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Vialle carries his speed vs. Cooper can take advantage of horsepower .. interesting watching them together 

RCMartin406
Profile picture for user RCMartin406
Posts
370
Joined
4/9/2023
Location
Dallas, GA US
RCMartin406 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I wonder what the average viewer is thinking when they say “Tom Vialle is a 2 time world champion” I’m sure it confusing as hell for the average fan.

4
jeffro503
Profile picture for user jeffro503
Posts
27363
Joined
7/22/2007
Location
St Helens, OR US
jeffro503 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Levi is moving up big time! 

DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9611
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Ryder D 7th. Deegan 8th.  Is it time?

2
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2015
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
KlockreN wrote:
How come will is in there this week and not JT? I prefer JT myself.

How come will is in there this week and not JT? I prefer JT myself.

There he is! Laughing

Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
714
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The rippa 13th

1
Falcon
Profile picture for user Falcon
Posts
9303
Joined
11/16/2011
Location
Menifee, CA US
Falcon 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Lars just said "tough sonofabitch" on national TV. 😂

3
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5752
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

You could tell when Lars realized he shouldn't have said that...

1
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5752
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Looked like Hammaker just let Deegan by, wonder what's up with him?

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2015
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

No way he said that. Laughing That reminded me of that south park episode with Randy on the wheel of fortune lol

 

1
KlockreN
Profile picture for user KlockreN
Posts
146
Joined
3/23/2019
Location
SE
KlockreN 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
davis224 wrote:
Looked like Hammaker just let Deegan by, wonder what's up with him?

Looked like Hammaker just let Deegan by, wonder what's up with him?

2nd race back from injury might not have the fitness at this point, from what I heard its hot and humid there this weekend too.

1

