Bench Racing | Seattle Supercross Timed Qualifying

No free practice really sucks. Some guys are able to go out and nail all the jumps and go 100% within a couple laps but I was always the type of person who needed some time to get comfortable. Going to a track with a new layout (even tamed down for rain) and needing to hammer down a qualifying time right away has to be difficult even for the best pros in the world.
I'm the same way, but they race these tracks every weekend and they pretty much have standardized obstacles. They know how fast to hit the 3 vs 5 footers that the same crew builds every single weekend.
It would be rather perilous to not have practice! My heart feels for the guys. Good luck!
Michael Mosiman is back in action this weekend.
The track doesn't look that bad.
Tamed down cookie cutter track design they'll be alright
Like they have much choice.
I got a feeling that this is gonna be good fellas.
These guys blow my mind...but I was never a pro.
Good morning ladies…. Let’s Go Racing
Dylan out with lung infection? Damn.
Mosiman in group B.
RV hangin' for a bit... it's already a good day.
Mosiman 54.773
Mosiman 53.387
Mosiman 52.118
I trippin, is RV picking up Ricky's speaking style?
Mosiman 51.803
It’s sloppy but not rutting out right away, hopefully it stays that way
He does a podcast with RC, so probably.
Mosiman had a couple small hiccups opening laps but looking solid.
Track will be fine come race time.
