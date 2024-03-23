Bench Racing | Seattle Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Seattle
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

seattlebench

Timed qualifying starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

avidchimp
avidchimp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

1st runner-up.

FahQ
FahQ 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Braap

wildbill
wildbill 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

It would be rather perilous to not have practice!  My heart feels for the guys. Good luck!

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Michael Mosiman is back in action this weekend.

ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
AHRMA361 wrote:

Holeshot!

 

Screenshot 20240323-123850 Chrome

Congrats! Don't get her muddy!

ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
wildbill wrote:

It would be rather perilous to not have practice!  My heart feels for the guys. Good luck!

Tamed down cookie cutter track design they'll be alright 

wildbill
wildbill 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
wildbill wrote:

It would be rather perilous to not have practice!  My heart feels for the guys. Good luck!

ILoveMoto wrote:

Tamed down cookie cutter track design they'll be alright 

Like they have much choice. 

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I got a feeling that this is gonna be good fellas.  

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

No free practice really sucks. Some guys are able to go out and nail all the jumps and go 100% within a couple laps but I was always the type of person who needed some time to get comfortable. Going to a track with a new layout (even tamed down for rain) and needing to hammer down a qualifying time right away has to be difficult even for the best pros in the world. 

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
ProKawi24 wrote:
No free practice really sucks. Some guys are able to go out and nail all the jumps and go 100% within a couple laps but I...

No free practice really sucks. Some guys are able to go out and nail all the jumps and go 100% within a couple laps but I was always the type of person who needed some time to get comfortable. Going to a track with a new layout (even tamed down for rain) and needing to hammer down a qualifying time right away has to be difficult even for the best pros in the world. 

These guys blow my mind...but I was never a pro.  Blush

FeetUp
FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Good morning ladies…. Let’s Go Racing 

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Dylan out with lung infection?  Damn.

davis224
davis224 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
ProKawi24 wrote:
No free practice really sucks. Some guys are able to go out and nail all the jumps and go 100% within a couple laps but I...

No free practice really sucks. Some guys are able to go out and nail all the jumps and go 100% within a couple laps but I was always the type of person who needed some time to get comfortable. Going to a track with a new layout (even tamed down for rain) and needing to hammer down a qualifying time right away has to be difficult even for the best pros in the world. 

I'm the same way, but they race these tracks every weekend and they pretty much have standardized obstacles. They know how fast to hit the 3 vs 5 footers that the same crew builds every single weekend.

4

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

RV hangin' for a bit... it's already a good day.Cool

mtbkris2
mtbkris2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

It’s sloppy but not rutting out right away, hopefully it stays that way

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
SmokinJoe439 wrote:

I trippin, is RV picking up Ricky's speaking style? 

He does a podcast with RC, so probably. Laughing

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Mosiman had a couple small hiccups opening laps but looking solid.

MxAddic
MxAddic 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Track will be fine come race time.

