Bench Racing | Seattle Supercross Timed Qualifying

So is it going to be muddy? I hope that AP is able to get the win tonight. I bet he is fired up, and the conditions might be in his favor. Or maybe a Barcia win?? But it wouldn't surprise me if Tomac comes out and wins by 13 seconds. Being on the east coast, I'm not looking forward to the late start in some ways, but I'm always excited for supercross! I can always watch it the next day if I'm unable to stay awake. Any riders coming back from injury for the 250 West coats? or fill in's? I have not been paying attention to much other than work this week.
Holeshot
Holeshot!
Edit: dammit
Podium!
It sure is weird going back to West Coast race times lol. I had to double check the schedule like three times to make sure I had the times right.
The Shop
4th place holeshot
Top 5 holeshot
Starting gate flinched
What is the current weather situation out there?
What's the verdict? Is it dry up there in Seattle? I'm ~16 miles south of the stadium and it's been pretty dry here. Partly cloudy here.
I'm in Snohomish right now getting ready to head to the stadium. So far so good. Just chilly.
Go Plessenger. Dude had no fear in the whoops in Detroit. Too bad he was barely on TV until the incident.
start device engaged.
She'll be a banger boys.
It ain't raining here today.
Be rutty as hell but no muddier
-Wise Old Washington man 🧘
Based on the 55 second lap time in the first session I'm guessing the track is pretty dry.
250 B Free Practice
That's a good time for Mumfee
250 A Free Practice
Pit Row
Is he coming back from injury? Is that why he’s in this group?
Speedy
First race of the year I think. Remember the wrist?
Correct, first race of the season for him I believe
450 B Free Practice
Blame the lappers.
Gee, seeing the narrative story building about Plessinger's last race, I wonder how today's TV production would have taken Damon Bradshaw's 92 finale.
Just imagine JT time travelling back then and sticking a mic in Damon's face after that race...
Seely showing the rust.
First time seeing the track. Man this is one technical track! Going to make for some interesting races.
He might make the main.
250 B Qualifying 1
