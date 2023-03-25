Bench Racing | Seattle Supercross Timed Qualifying

Seattle
Supercross 2023
Bench Racing
GD2







GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

seattlebe.jpg?VersionId=Rp

Less than 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
D.K.O.N.







D.K.O.N. 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Holeshot!

 

Edit: dammit

GD2







GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

It sure is weird going back to West Coast race times lol. I had to double check the schedule like three times to make sure I had the times right.

5

Brad460







Brad460 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

4th place holeshot Laughing

fullfloater 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
Brad460 wrote:
4th place holeshot 

4th place holeshot Laughing

Top 5 holeshot

Oldstyle







Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Starting gate flinched 

2
The real Sasquatch 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

So is it going to be muddy? I hope that AP is able to get the win tonight. I bet he is fired up, and the conditions might be in his favor. Or maybe a Barcia win??   But it wouldn't surprise me if Tomac comes out and wins by 13 seconds.   Being on the east coast, I'm not looking forward to the late start in some ways, but I'm always excited for supercross! I can always watch it the next day if I'm unable to stay awake.    Any riders coming back from injury for the 250 West coats?  or fill in's? I have not been paying attention to much other than work this week.

1
3
bents







bents 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

What is the current weather situation out there?

1
Reese95w







Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

What's the verdict?  Is it dry up there in Seattle?  I'm ~16 miles south of the stadium and it's been pretty dry here. Partly cloudy here.

1
D.K.O.N.







D.K.O.N. 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

What's the verdict?  Is it dry up there in Seattle?  I'm ~16 miles south of the stadium and it's been pretty dry here. Partly cloudy here.

I'm in Snohomish right now getting ready to head to the stadium. So far so good. Just chilly. 

2
fullfloater 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Go Plessenger. Dude had no fear in the whoops in Detroit. Too bad he was barely on TV until the incident. 

 

remote image

7
HarrowDrag 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

She'll be a banger boys.

It ain't raining here today.

Be rutty as hell but no muddier

-Wise Old Washington man 🧘 

5
Reese95w







Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Based on the 55 second lap time in the first session I'm guessing the track is pretty dry.

3
GD2







GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

FEE22EAE-4BA5-4AEC-B7F4-E2D864D85EAE.jpeg?VersionId=

 

GD2







GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

B0A38492-5F77-4F30-AA2F-13872305DFFB.jpeg?VersionId=d

 

1

toroP







toroP 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
fullfloater wrote:

That's a good time for Mumfee

Is he coming back from injury? Is that why he’s in this group?

Speedy

wildbill







wildbill 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Why don't S2 & S2 show time?
fullfloater 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
fullfloater wrote:

That's a good time for Mumfee

toroP wrote:

Is he coming back from injury? Is that why he’s in this group?

Speedy

First race of the year I think. Remember the wrist? Sick

Racerman967







Racerman967 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
fullfloater wrote:

That's a good time for Mumfee

toroP wrote:

Is he coming back from injury? Is that why he’s in this group?

Speedy

Correct, first race of the season for him I believe

GD2







GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 5.png?VersionId=NdSuu.y5ALNAXRA2

 

mofomotojoe







mofomotojoe 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Gee, seeing the narrative story building about Plessinger's last race, I wonder how today's TV production would have taken Damon Bradshaw's 92 finale.

Just imagine JT time travelling back then and sticking a mic in Damon's face after that race...

2
jeffro503







jeffro503 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

First time seeing the track. Man this is one technical track! Going to make for some interesting races. 

1
toroP







toroP 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MXWebmaster wrote:

Seely showing the rust. 

He might make the main.

1
GD2







GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

6D754A29-54CC-4C4B-B91A-40294D5E3B01

 

