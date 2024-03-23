Bench Racing | Seattle Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Seattle
GD2









GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

seattlebench2 0

A little less than 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
MxAddic







MxAddic 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago

jett 2.jpg?VersionId=8GFY1diDzWV j7nvwslpEOGeQWyh1

2
11
matze









matze 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

lets goooooooooooo

ILoveMoto









ILoveMoto 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:

Anyone have 50 bucks?

Congrats on the ho-shot!

group-of-deer.jpg?VersionId=UL2dihJxeTZM yNqJ1r9DZn7jGqajo

Oh crap! Just pretend they're bucks 🙂

2
3
aeffertz







aeffertz 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
A little less than 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub

seattlebench2 0

A little less than 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

Seattle has the craziest dirt. It makes for some really cool contrast between the bike and ground. 
 

Let’s go racing!

1
Bill_Carroll









Bill_Carroll 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:

Anyone have 50 bucks?

ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats on the ho-shot! Oh crap! Just pretend they're bucks 🙂

Congrats on the ho-shot!

group-of-deer.jpg?VersionId=UL2dihJxeTZM yNqJ1r9DZn7jGqajo

Oh crap! Just pretend they're bucks 🙂

Haa,

most won't get it.

 

1
matze









matze 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

the streaaaaaam

Village Idiot







Village Idiot 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Newheartpete wrote:
Dry here.  Well kind of...

17112382682631426720377750186834.jpg?VersionId=KHV5JksQ2IUbp8b3GNIWEgt Dry here.  Well kind of...

Woohoo

Um, psssssssssst...

Don't look now but your Dickies is showing.

You're welcome.

2
1
Bill_Carroll









Bill_Carroll 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Newheartpete wrote:
Dry here.  Well kind of...

17112382682631426720377750186834.jpg?VersionId=KHV5JksQ2IUbp8b3GNIWEgt Dry here.  Well kind of...

LOL, Have the same socks, yours are on the wrong feet bro

1
aeffertz







aeffertz 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Dirt Wurx does it again! Don't think we can call this one a mudder either.

5
bents









bents 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

what is happening with the broadcast?

truck









truck 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

What is the goal of the wall after the whoops? Just one more thing to keep people from blitzing?

3
curtiss938









curtiss938 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

to keep to laptimes out of the low 40s is why the wall is there Dizzy

2
aeffertz







aeffertz 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
truck wrote:

What is the goal of the wall after the whoops? Just one more thing to keep people from blitzing?

They've been blitzing them all race so far.

pbody









pbody 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Anyone have any info on what happened to Billy Laninovich today . . . saw some stuff earlier this week that made me believe he'd be racing today.

cwel11







cwel11 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Ricky is having one of those nights I think

3

bents









bents 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

has the racing started yet? my link just puts me back to raceday live-weird.

GD2









GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 Heat 1

250h1 18.png?VersionId=1yfXodti0Nwkeo40IEFc

aeffertz







aeffertz 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
bents wrote:

has the racing started yet? my link just puts me back to raceday live-weird.

Yeah, 250 heat one just finished.

Mavetism







Mavetism 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

biblical mud

Jokes aside, great work by dirt wurx

2
zehn







zehn 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Kitchen looking totally untouchable there!

2
disbanded









disbanded 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Why was everyone so spread out?

Mr. Ted









Mr. Ted 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Nice heat win for Levi!

1
truck









truck 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

12 Yamahas in this heat lol

Sully







Sully 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Finally a start for Jo. 

Mavetism







Mavetism 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Sully wrote:

Finally a start for Jo. 

In a heat race.. Probably his only one this season Laughing

