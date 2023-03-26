Bench Racing | Seattle Supercross Night Show

Seattle
Bench Racing
Supercross 2023
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

seattlebench2

A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

D.K.O.N.
D.K.O.N. 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Track looks phenomenal! 

D.K.O.N. 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

20230325 183106.jpg?VersionId=.KdIFZSDNyN.q

 Going to be a great night of racing! 

vdrsnk04
vdrsnk04 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Is that Deegan? And who is the girl with all the plastic surgery done?

2
vdrsnk04 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Still kicking my Suzuki

Still hitting my E-start on my Yamaha. 

NP301 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Cracking open the Vodoo Ranger Juice Force again, yeee haaah !

Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I liked hearing Chase say this track is tricky…. Usually means there should be some drama.

toddw12 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Amateur hour broadcast per usual..

Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Great. Audio F'ed up already.

7
Bow977 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Can’t hear shit! Lol

2
Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

HAHAHA!!!  Audio is fucked up already….

Narwhal 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Dude, where do they hire these people to run the broadcast?

5
Glen 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

yep, audio issues too

tuttle425 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Considering it’s Harris in the booth I can’t say I’m too disappointed 

2
1
MX Guy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

LOL 

concave ruts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

At this point it’s just funny… how have they not fixed it yet lol 

5
DonM 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Every fucking week with the sound!

1
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

Is that Deegan? And who is the girl with all the plastic surgery done?

Brian and his wife Melissa. 

1
DownSouth 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Everyone complains non stop about the commentary. Now they will complain about the silence.Laughing

1

